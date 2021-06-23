New Dating App Called UnFiltered Only Lets You Show Your Real Self

The new dating app UnFiltered does not allow retouched photos. Sorry to break it to you, but that girl you want to date does not actually have cat ears.

One change that comes from the waning days of the pandemic is that our dating life is no longer confined to phone conversations or screen calls that make us feel as though we're in prison. We can and should actually meet the people we're interested in dating now.

Dating apps saw a massive increase in usage and profits during the pandemic, but using them can feel strange, especially since online profiles can be manipulated so easily through editing apps. A new app launching in Dallas hopes to change that.

UnFiltered, which launched in Dallas in Apple's iOS and Android platforms, offers chances to meet new people in the way its title suggests. The app will host its official launch party at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Empire Room on North Riverfront Boulevard.

The app allows people to post pictures, videos and information about themselves to potential partners just like any other dating site, but with a few caveats; for example, the pictures and videos they post can only be recent ones.

"The women and men we interviewed all had one complaint in common," the app's description says on the Apple App Store. "Rarely does someone look like they do in their profile pictures."

The app says it has an 18-point authentication process required for each user before they can receive a "verified" seal on their profile. The dating app is also designed to prevent users from accessing other people's phone numbers without their consent. Instead, users can send messages, calls, pictures and videos to each other live through the UnFiltered app.

UnFiltered also limits the number of matches a person can make "so people are more deliberate and intentional with their selections. It also creates more meaningful connections with less distractions," according to the app store page.

The launch party on Wednesday will have live music and dating and relationship expert, author and podcast host Rori Sassoon, who will share dating and relationship advice and tips on creating ideal dating profiles. VIP ticket packages are also available and include complimentary drinks and appetizers and a free upgrade to the platinum package on the UnFiltered app.