A Travel Blogger's Guide to Local, Original Gifts This Christmas

Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna, aka My Curly Adventures, has a Latin-woman-owned Etsy shop you should visit if you have someone on your shopping list who has a travel bug. Along with her 55+ Texas Trips Under $50 travel guide, the blogger also recently started selling her very own watercolor art prints with a selection of Texas landscapes like Big Bend, bluebonnets and Pleasure Pier. Since Serna knows all the best spots, she created a list of unique gift ideas from local-, women- and/or minority-owned businesses that are deserving of your patronage during this season of giving.
Color Snack
Online only, colorsnack.com
A food and beverage artist who specializes in watercolor creations, the woman-owned Volta of Color Snack sells tea towels, art pieces and stickers to add a splash of scrumptious color to every area of your life, from your notebook to your kitchen. You’ll also find several instructional watercolor books to hone your inner artist.
Selena Marie Crafts & Customs
Online only, DM or email for pricing
If you’re looking for the tumbler that will become your friend or family member's new favorite accessory, Latin- and woman-owned Selena Marie Crafts & Customs’ handmade, uniquely designed tumblers come in 12- or 16-ounce sizes, with your choice of clear or frosted glass. Choose from seasonal designs, Starbucks cups, Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, classic slasher movie characters or your own custom design.
701 W. Belt Line Road, Cedar Hill, sheasageandsalt.com
Specializing in the mixed uses of shea butter and its many benefits, the Black- and woman-owned Shea Sage & Salt sells whipped shea butter, shea moss gels, sage, salts, cold press soaps and even scents for men. Also available is an unscented, whipped shea butter for those who are allergic to fragrance, along with a unisex scent.
Naturally Lush Bath & Body
Online only, Benaturallylush.com
The muted colors of the candles at the Latin-woman-owned Naturally Lush Bath & Body will go with any aesthetic. Choose from scrumptious smells such as pumpkin gingerbread from the shop's seasonal collection, or rosemary sage, lavender eucalyptus. You'll also find matching wax melts and diffusers, handcrafted soaps, scrubs, bath bombs and bath salts. All products are made with natural ingredients in small batches and are toxin- and cruelty-free. Even the glitter in the bath bombs is plastic-free, eco-friendly and vegan.
Hammer & Nails
11901 Dallas Parkway, No. 700, Frisco, hammerandnailsgrooming.com
Give the men in your life the pampering they deserve in an environment tailored just for them. Although it's fun to have your hubby tag along at the nail salon, the Black- and LGBTQIA+- owned Hammer & Nails does grooming for men in an all new way, with services from haircuts and beard grooming to neck massages, skin treatments, and mani/pedis, all with natural ingredients. Choose from gift certificates and memberships that allow treatments to be rolled over or shared.
Casa M. Spice Co.
Various local retailers, casamspice.com
With a basis in chemistry and physics, the LGBTQIA+-owned Casa M. Spice Co. creates spice blends that give pork, chicken, beef, lamb, fish, jerk — and really anything you could season — a carefully crafted “little something extra.” The blends are low-sodium, keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan and free of MSG and fillers. Choose from single jars, gift sets and bulk packages this holiday season.
By Style Feen
Online only, stylefeen.com
If there's a curly-haired person you care about in your life — and of course there is — find a thoughtful gift they can definitely use among the Latin-owned By Style Feen’s silk scrunchies and scarves.
Winding Wick Candles
216 W. Sixth St., Ferris, windingwickcandles.com
Black-owned North Texas business Winding Wick Candles sells yummy, hand-poured candles that are simply a work of art. With uber cute toppings, scents such as blueberry pie and themed candles, you may just leave with something in your shopping cart for yourself.
Folklore & Tradition
1011 S. Pearl Expressway, No. 150, folkloregifts.store
This Latin-, woman-owned Farmers Market store is filled with colorful and intricate embroidery. Inspired by traditional Mexican clothing, every item is obtained via fair trade practices from native Mexican artisans. You’re bound to find the perfect accessory or staple clothing item — including children’s clothes — to add to your shopping cart.
Luxxy Brow & Skin
3111 Cole Ave., No. 202, luxxybrowandskin.com
Specializing in skin care packages that include anti-aging, acne treatments, brightening, dermaplaning, chemical peels, brows, eyelash enhancements, body treatments and $199 annual memberships, a gift from the Black-owned shop Luxxy Brow & Skin will leave your loved one feeling rejuvenated and confident.
Berkshire Farms Winery
Dallas Farmer’s Market, berkshirefarmswinery.com
Started by two brothers who began raising and selling free-range, local pork, the Black-owned weekend Farmers Market booth, Berkshire Farms, rolled into the Texas wine industry in 2017 with the desire to create wines that pair well with the very meat they produce. If you’re shopping for something to bring to your next holiday dinner or a gift for your favorite foodie, pick up or order a bottle. Email them at [email protected] for local delivery.
Frenchie Bualé Vodka
In stock at your local Spec’s or Total Wine
The Black-owned brand Frenchie Bualé vodka comes in a beautiful bottle, and it takes the hassle out of mixed drinks while adding something a little unexpected. With flavors like pineapple, peach and raspberry, this sweet tea and vodka mixture will be a hit.
The Tickle Bar
6500 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 104, www.ticklebar.com
First off, it isn’t as odd as it sounds. The woman-owned Tickle Bar offers back scratches and hair playing with accompanying, relaxing ASMR. Get that special someone a single session, a monthly membership, a four-pack of sessions, gift certificates or even a Tickle Gram, where you can send a session with rosé, ice cream or both to their home for a relaxing surprise.
Belle Amor Luxury Picnics
Book online, belleamorpicnics.com
Pipe & Palette
6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, pipeandpalette.com
Plan a fun activity with the whole family, your significant other or your friends with a gift card from Pipe & Palette. This Plano spot offers child-specific classes for your little artist, splatter rooms, paint and sips, parent-child crafts, private lessons and more.