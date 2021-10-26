Support Us

Wrestlemania 38 Will Have 2 Nights of Fights at AT&T Stadium in April

October 26, 2021 4:00AM

Sin Cara takes a tumble from the top rung during a preliminary ladder match at Wrestlemania 32 at AT&T Stadium.
Sin Cara takes a tumble from the top rung during a preliminary ladder match at Wrestlemania 32 at AT&T Stadium. Mike Brooks
Now that live shows are making a comeback, the biggest professional wrestling event in the world is returning to town next year.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host Wrestlemania 38 for two nights on April 2 and 3.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Guests can purchase tickets for either night or "two-day combo tickets" for both nights through the ticket site Seat Geek. Travel packages are also available through the WWE's Travel website and include admission to special events and meet-and-greets with WWE stars in the week leading up to the main event.

If you can't make it to Wrestlemania 38 in person or just don't feel like giving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones more money for parking, the event will air on NBC's Peacock streaming app and the WWE Network.

Wrestlemania 38 will be the second time the wrestling league has brought its signature event to Dallas. The first time was Wrestlemania 32, which happened in 2016. It still holds the record for the largest Wrestlemania attendance with 101,763 fans and as the highest grossing WWE event at $17.3 million.
click to enlarge Wrestlemania 32 held in 2016 at AT&T Stadium became the highest attendance Wrestlemania in WWE history at 101,763 screaming fans in the stands. - COURTESY WWE
Wrestlemania 32 held in 2016 at AT&T Stadium became the highest attendance Wrestlemania in WWE history at 101,763 screaming fans in the stands.
courtesy WWE
courtesy WWE

The event was also the fifth largest attended event for AT&T Stadium, surpassed by the NBA All-Star Game in 2010 and the Dallas Cowboys 2009 home opener against the New York Giants (that also holds the National Football League's regular season attendance record), singer George Strait's final performance in 2014 and the Super Bowl XLV in 2011, according to stadium records.

The big-name appearances at Wrestlemania each year are a closely guarded secret, but past events have included some familiar faces in and outside the world of professional wrestling. Wrestlemania 32 brought  return performances by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who stepped out on a stage with a flamethrower and stepped back into the ring to take down Erick Rowan.

The evening also featured surprise returns by Stone Cold Steve Austin in a "Dallas 3:16" shirt, Shawn "HBK" Michaels and Mick "Mankind" Foley. Foley stepped into the ring as himself but he fired up the crowd when he brought out his old wrestling partner Mr. Socko (which is just his punching hand in a sock) to help his team take down the hated League of Nations featuring heels like Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Rusev and King Barrett.

Other celebrities who surprised the crowd at Wrestlemania 32 included basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, who participated in a Battle Royale against wrestlers such as The Big Show and Kane, and rapper Snoop Dogg who performed live, as Sasha Banks entered the ring against Charlotte and Becky Lynch for a "Triple Threat" women's title match. 
click to enlarge Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lit up his name with a flamethrower during his surprise entrance at Wrestlemania 32 at AT&T Stadium in 2016. - MIKE BROOKS
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lit up his name with a flamethrower during his surprise entrance at Wrestlemania 32 at AT&T Stadium in 2016.
Mike Brooks
Mike Brooks
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

