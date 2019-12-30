The 20 Best Things To Do in Dallas This Week, Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

Monday, December 30

We really should be attending two events this New Year’s Eve, because we can’t celebrate enough the fact that this total bummer of a year is over. Stand-up comic Gary Owen, named by

as “black America’s favorite white comedian,” will host two nights at The Theater in Grand Prairie. Owen is starring on his own BET show, which chronicles his home life with an interracial family in his native Ohio. His Dallas dates, on Dec. 30 and 31, include several comedians (subject to change) including Michael Blackson and Desi Banks. The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place. Tickets are $45-$129.75 at

. Eva Raggio

Toadies

It’s been a wild ride since the Toadies cut their teeth playing rock clubs in Fort Worth 30 years ago, from facing studio albums shelved by their label to lineup shake-ups, band break-ups, one-night reunions and finally to reuniting. And now Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has reportedly proclaimed December 30 “Toadies Day” over in Cowtown. So, for Toadies fans, there’s no better place to congregate and commemorate the day than at Billy Bob’s. The Toadies return to the famed venue for their annual pre-New Year’s concert — having recently announced an 8th studio album that sees them working with legendary producer and engineer Steve Albini, aka “The Godfather of Grunge.” To get a taste of what to expect Monday night, check out the band’s Live at Billy Bob’s album which was recorded in 2017, and released at last year’s show. This show offers a perfect pairing of a bill, as alt-country cowpunk outfit Vandoliers open. It starts at 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plz., Fort Worth. Tickets are $16 at billybobstexas.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Vaden Lewis and his band Toadies will be celebrating "Toadies Day" in Fort Worth, where they got their start. Andrew Sherman

Tuesday, December 31

The members of Rosegarden Funeral Party reportedly won’t be in Texas too much longer, so you’ll want to catch them whenever you can. Rosegarden Funeral Party sounds like they were pulled out of the ’80s, but with every release they put out, and with every show played, they become bigger than the era itself. Rosegarden Funeral Party will share the stage at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio with Felt & Fur, Starfruit and Cpt Moon at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, 411 E Sycamore St., Denton. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Start the new year in the most iconic bit of Dallas' skyline. Mike Brooks

Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE

If anyone knows how to party, it’s the good people at Southern Methodist University, though the New Year’s Party will trade beer pong for 4,000 firework effects. SMU will be throwing the bash along with Hunt Realty Investments atop Dallas’ landmark Reunion Tower. Can you imagine a better way to start off your year than partying inside a giant dick-shaped building overlooking the city and spewing off fireworks? If that image doesn’t get you inspired to start a family, or wreck someone else’s, or whatever your goals are for the next year, then Freud’s theories were all absolute bullshit. The party, which takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 300 Reunion Blvd. E., includes bites provided by Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, a DJ set by Jason Esquire and a midnight Champagne toast. Tickets are $225 at eventbrite.com. Eva Raggio

The Roomsounds

The Roomsounds may originally be from Connecticut, but they settled in Dallas a few years ago to immerse themselves in a rootsy-er, bluesy-er musical atmosphere. And after doing so, the five-piece roots-rock band fit right in, hosting some of the best house shows and parties as well. Reminiscent of the rock 'n' roll of yesteryear, The Roomsounds, with their long, flowing hair and an affinity for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, embrace nostalgia but not without adding their own unique flavor to traditional Southern and roots-rock music. The band's last album, 2016's sophomore release Elm St., was recorded at Muscle Shoals' FAME Studios. The Roomsounds recently released a new single, "Take Me As I Am," off their forthcoming junior album. The band will share the stage with Atlantis Aquarius, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave. Entrance is free. Diamond Rodrigue

From the East Coast to East Dallas, The Roomsounds have become Dallas' favorite rock band. Will von Bolton

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Technically, Lynyrd Skynyrd hasn't existed since 1977, when Ronnie Van Zant and several other band members died tragically in a plane crash. Nevertheless, Ronnie's younger brother Johnny Van Zant has insisted on keeping the band touring pretty consistently since 1987. Only one of the founding members, guitarist Gary Rossington, is still with the band, and nothing the second-generation version has done could even approach the band's original work, like "Simple Man," "Gimme Three Steps" or "Sweet Home Alabama." As such, there is really no reason to see Lynyrd Skynyrd live for the music — your records at home will sound much better — but there's no better people-watching than at a show like this. Lynyrd Skynyrd appeals to a certain rowdy type of crowd, so you'd better be ready to duck some elbows, drink some beer and maybe if you're lucky, see some boobs. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Tickets are $27.50 at ticketmaster.com. Amy McCarthy

Wednesday, January 1

Globe Life Park in Arlington will be home for an 81-foot-tall pyramid, an entertainment experience that premiered in Montreal. The space will offer a dance party with a visual feast made of lasers, special effects, projections and multimedia shows that allow visitors to step into interactive adventures.

is a family show, while PY1 is a nightly party taking place on select dates, including New Year’s Eve. The shows start at 5 p.m. at the corner of E Copeland Road and AT&T Way in Arlington. Tickets start at $38 at

.

La Pompe

Self-described as: "A little bit of gypsy, a little bit of French, a whole lotta swing!," the four members of La Pompe bring a completely unique perspective to the local music scene. With a mandolin, guitar and upright bass anchoring Kat Hackett's charming vocals, their music swells with nostalgia and brims with a breezy pep that will have audiences tapping their toes and transported back in time to French cafes or dimly lit New York City jazz haunts. You'll likely recognize several songs in their vast songbook, but they're quick to also bust out an original composition or put a current spin on an old standard. Kick back and enjoy some free post-Holiday festivities as they take center stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at The Free Man Cajun Lounge & Cafe, 2626-2630, Commerce St. Jeff Strowe

Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali

Every Wednesday, a couple of the baddest jazz musicians in the business take over Revelers Hall when Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali take the stage. Carrol comes from a Houston family of gospel singers and musicians. At a young age, he found himself in the famous Boys Choir of Houston. Later, Carrol picked up the saxophone and began learning from the likes of Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson from The Texas Tenors. For college, Carrol attended the University of North Texas and landed a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’clock Lab Band... and the rest is history. Leali is just as decorated. The Colorado native began mixing gospel, jazz and R&B into his playing from a very early age. The New York Times wrote that Leali is an exciting and soulful saxophonist. You won't want to miss these two at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Revelers Hall, 412 N Bishop Ave. Tickets are $5 at the door. Jacob Vaughn

Thursday, January 2

The party to end all parties: GOP? No, it's Andrew Lippa's

, presented by the Junior Players at 8 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. The setting is Manhattan; the sound reflects a bygone era. The story of love, lust and loss between two lovers, party hosts Queenie and Burrs, is based on Joseph Moncure March's 1928 narrative poem, "The Wild Party." Joel Ferrell directs; Mark Mullino handles music direction. Choreography is by Taylor McKie and Donna Murray. Because of violence and language content, the play is recommended for ages 14 and up. Call 214-526-4076 for $15 tickets and inquiries about student and senior discount. For more info, click on

.

Zombie, Dearest

Another popcorn-tossing show is in full swing at Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, #119. Zombie, Dearest runs Friday through Feb. 15 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and marks the theater's 40th season. The melodrama is the product of Pocket co-founders Joe Dickinson and Rodney Dobbs. The year is 1952. The location is New Orleans. The cast features a detective, a femme fatale, an evil pharmaceutical company, a voodoo queen and voodoo priest. Add hisses and throw popcorn. Tickets range from $12.50 to $27.50 Need more info? Call 214-821-1860 or visit PST@dallas. net. Reba Liner



Friday, January 3

EXPAND Did video kill this radio star? Wear your '80s best because The Molly Ringwalds are coming to town. Jason-V/Getty

The Molly Ringwalds

There probably are not many things more ‘80s than Molly Ringwald, so it is naturally the perfect name for a band covering the music of the decade. The New Orleans band covers artists ranging from Guns N' Roses to Queen. The band’s embodiment of the era, and wild personas on stage, have made them the go-to ‘80s cover band. It starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at House of Blues, 2200 N Lamar St. tickets are $12.50-$39.50 at livenation.com. Jacob Vaughn

Dallas Motorcycle Show

Springtime is just around the corner, and with it comes motorcycle weather. Prepare for those two glorious weeks of sunshine and cool breezes by getting your existing chopper ready or learning about the kind of bike you’d want to buy at the Dallas Motorcycle Show, where you can buy gear, learn DIY maintenance and jury-rigging skills, and get psyched up by watching stunt shows from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. Tickets are $15 for single-day admission, $24 for two-day admission, and two-for-one for Friday admission for adults and free for kids younger than 12. VIP admission — sold out for Saturday and $28 for Sunday — includes 30-minutes-early admission, a tour and swag bag. Kids’ activities include a closed course with battery-assisted balance bikes to introduce them to riding. Visit motorcycleshows.com/dallas. Jesse Hughey

Imagine the place filled with acrobats, too, and that's what you get at the DSO's Cirque de la Symphonie. Joseph Haubert for Visit Dallas/courtesy Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

Cirque de la Symphonie

Take your symphony experience to new heights with an unexpected mashup of classical music and aerial acrobatics that soars, swoops and pays off for the sensorially adventurous. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s “Cirque de la Symphonie” returns at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3, and again at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, for an evening of high-flying feats soundtracked by pieces from Bizet, Piazzolla, and more. Andres Franco conducts as skilled performers engage in aerial silk routines, gravity-defying juggling acts, quick change pieces, and other breathtaking stunts. Tickets to the shows at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 301 Flora Street, start at $29 to $148 at mydso.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Saturday, January 4

The Thin White Duke

Just a few days before David Bowie's birthday and the anniversary of his death, tribute band The Thin White Duke will take the stage at Granada Theater to honor the late musical genius. Over a decade ago, six Bowie fans came together to form The Thin White Duke. There are a handful of Bowie tribute shows going on in the next couple of weeks, but if you're at Granada this Saturday, frontman Scott Fuller might make you wonder if the glam-rock god ever left this world. It starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan 4, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $12-$20 at prekindle.com. Jacob Vaughn

Truth in Comedy

Tommy Chong once said, "Comedy is the ultimate truth." So if you're a true comedy connoisseur, then the next Truth in Comedy show should be on your calendar. This regular storytelling and stand-up comedy series takes the honesty of seasoned storytellers and creativity of stand-up and melds them together for an honest evening of raw emotion and beauty. Each show features a storyteller sharing one of their most meaningful and intimate moments with the audience and a stand-up set inspired by these stories. The next Truth in Comedy show will be held at 8 pm (doors open at 7:30 pm) on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Sugar Cone Studio located at 1501 S. Ervay St. in Dallas. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at prekindle.com. Danny Gallagher

Free Mode

Tomas Cook and Salman Farooq have been striving to make DJ'ing great again for presumably as long as six years. Meeting first in high school, the duo from Denton labeled themselves Free Mode shortly after graduation. Together they set to work crafting a DJ experience they didn’t feel was adequately represented in the then EDM-centric scene. Combining live drumming alongside live sampling and mixing, Free Mode is primarily known for generating mashups of popular songs from a wide range of genres. Add to that an energetically involved live show and a boatload of spicy memes, and the result is one of the most fun up-and-coming local DJ groups around. If you don’t catch them this time they’ll be playing several more shows at Sundown in the opening months of 2020. So catch them now while tickets are still free and hopefully before Austin steals them from us. The free show starts at 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave. Nicholas Bostick

The Color of Death

The idea of death can evoke a broad color scheme, ranging from the bright red of fresh blood to the pitch black of nothingness — if you’re an existentialist. At the Pegasus Theatre, The Color of Death is black and white. The company has spent years perfecting its original special effects techniques to execute select productions (stage, cast and costumes) entirely in black and white, with an effect so realistic that it’s much like watching a motion picture of yore back at the nickelodeon. The play, about a pair of amateurs going undercover during WWII to destroy a Nazi weapon, does switch to technicolor during the second act. The show runs at varied times through January 19, 2020. Tickets are $10 off the first week (Jan. 2-5). Online tickets are no longer available, and must be purchased at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson. For more information, visit eisemanncenter.com. Eva Raggio

EXPAND Revelers Hall's house band packs a jazzy punch. courtesy Revelers Hall

Sunday, January 5

Revelers Hall Band

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. It starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. Tickets are $5 at the door. Jacob Vaughn

Hands and Earth: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics

If there’s one thing Dallas is good at, it’s waiting to take in amazing experiences (or food or theatre) until the very last minute. Now is the time to spring into action. The Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., is showcasing works cultivated and curated from over the last 80 years, and now there are only days left to experience Hands and Earth: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics. The exhibition features a range of ceramics by masters — many of whom are living and creating today — and span an array of shapes, glazes, treatments and approaches. Of the 35 featured artists, seven have been named “Living National Treasure” by the Japanese government. Admission to the Crow Collection and its exhibitions are free, but donations are welcome. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit crowcollection.org for more details. Merritt Martin