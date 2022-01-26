The Best Things to Do in Dallas, Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 26Denton Black Film Festival (virtual)
The Denton Black Film Festival (DBFF) is officially online this year, but it's just as inspired as ever. In fact, without worrying about getting here and there, it might be even easier to experience more of the feature films, docs, shorts, animations and more along with the panels that span filmmaking, naturally, and action-motivating social justice dialogue. Comedy and spoken word is a must, too. All the selections are online with a complete schedule for planning. The films kick off Thursday, but don't miss the pre-fest opening screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, when $avvy takes on the culture of women and money. A Q&A follows at 8:30 p.m. Pre-order tickets online.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Grover’s Corners was meant to depict the everyperson’s everywhere, so Dallas Theater Center’s adaptation of Thorton Wilder’s classic aligns with the spirit of Our Town as we’ve always understood it. Opening 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, DTC uses Spanish, English and Creole to create an experience that adds even more to “Daily Life” and even “Love and Marriage” as experienced by the two hero families. Tickets are available online. The show runs through Feb. 20 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater (3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.).
Flamenco with Tamar Ilana at Café Madrid
Following their free 5:30 p.m. panel lecture on interreligious coexistence (Convivencia) and “The Golden Age” of Spain at the Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Blvd.), the Orchestra of New Spain invites audiences to Café Madrid (4501 Travis St.) for a special performance. World music artist and dancer Tamar Ilana will celebrate completion of her tour of Spain with a flamenco performance at 7:30 p.m. Ilana is an explosive yet ethereal performer, but in the intimate space that is Café Madrid, she could only be more captivating. RSVPs are required, and attendees must place a food order. Both the lecture and flamenco RSVPs are online. For more information on the Orchestra of New Spain, visit the website. Pro tip: ONS and Ilana have more on the docket for Saturday if you miss out Thursday.
Friday, Jan. 28Ronny Chieng at House of Blues
For everyone who loves the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, get your ass to the House of Blues (2200 N. Lamar St.) once doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Sure, make sure you have a ticket (starting at $35), but go see your favorite senior correspondent Ronny Chieng on his Hope You Get Rich Tour. The International Student star (also seen in Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) isn’t short on opinions or laughs, and this is probably the last tour you could swirl your drink and say, “Oh, yeah. Ronny Chieng is great. I saw him back in the day when he was playing rooms like House of Blues,” because the venues (like his films) are only going to get bigger. That’s your cue to finish reading this and buy a ticket already.
Once again, we’re coming to you with a last chance to be entranced. The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas (2010 Flora St.) presents the closing weekend for Ho Tzu Nyen’s The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia. The exhibition’s U.S. premiere wraps Sunday, so get there to witness the growing examination of what “Southeast Asia” really means. A moving installation comprising images organized by an algorithm, created by the artist, a software developer and media artist, it changes and hypnotizes (or maybe desensitizes?) with each pass. Singaporean vocalist Bani Haykal sings Ho’s notes on Southeast Asia over the images. Find what it means to you when the Crow opens at 11 a.m. daily Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Find out more online.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Harry? His seating is so popular we should probably call him Chair-y Bertoia! OK, sorry. That one’s for all the grandparents out there whose mid-century modern homes inspired generations to come. Those slick, gridded chairs and starburst sculptures that never fell out of style are the result of one of the most innovative minds in art. Opening this Saturday, Jan. 29, the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) presents Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life. From monotypes to standing sculpture to sound sculpture to jewelry and, of course, furniture, he collaborated with influential makers (Knoll, Saarinen and Eames, to name a few), and worked solo to create enormous commissions and intimate pieces alike. The show runs through April 24, and Nasher admission is $10. Tickets are available online.
Art of CONSENT at 500X Gallery
The curriculum for sex education hasn’t exactly gotten a progressive facelift in Texas. The topic of consent? Probably not — no, definitely not at the top of that list of required teachings. Enter NTARUPT (North Texas Alliance to Reduce Unintended Pregnancy in Teens), an organization that aims to educate teens on consent, healthy relationships and contraception, among other things. Gallery 500X (500 Exposition Ave.) has partnered with NTARUPT for an inaugural Art of CONSENT competition and exhibition. From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 500X hosts a reception and winner’s announcement. RSVP on Facebook. The pieces will be available for viewing and purchase from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through February 6. Visit the gallery and NTARUPT online to learn more.
Sunday, Jan. 30
We all have something to discover within ourselves. For magician Confetti Eddie, it’s apparently a two-headed jaguar. Know for his unique mix of parlor tricks and sleight of hand, shaken with storytelling and served over awed audiences, Edward Ruiz welcomes fans to Four Day Weekend Comedy (5601 Sears St.) to a one-of-its-kind show Sunday, Jan. 30. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with the show starting 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30, available online.
Dallas Children's Theater presents Dragons Love Tacos at Rosewood Center
People say kids shouldn’t watch so much television, but Dallas Children’s Theater proves why sometimes a little TV can be good, like, you know, when you and your dog learn from the small screen that dragons love tacos. And better yet, dragons aren’t really picky at all, meaning any kind of taco is fair game, so clearly you should host a taco party for some local dragons. There’s hot sauce and hot breath, but it’s still a perfect choice for dragon, taco or theater fans ages 4 and up. Dragons Love Tacos (it’s based on the book by Adam Rubin, if all this sounds familiar) opens this week at Rosewood Center (5938 Skillman St.) and runs through Feb. 20. Get online for schedule, tickets and sensory friendly performance info.
Tuesday, Feb. 1Virtual Division of Art Visiting Artist Lecture: Maiko Sugano
This is Dallas, y’all. It may be February, but we might still have some nature-communing opportunities this month. Which is why the Meadows Museum’s Virtual Division of Art Visiting Artist Lecture this Tuesday, Feb. 1, is such a cool opportunity. At 7:30 p.m. artist Maiko Sugano offers a perspective on her work and how she expresses gratitude for nature through it. Combining both contemporary and traditional Japanese technique, she hopes her work leads to others engaging with nature. She has even created sculptures that are small houses allowing people to enter and have tea while surrounded by nature. The free, virtual lecture is worthy of artists and art fans, but also those looking to be inspired by art and its relationship to the organic. To attend the lecture, use Zoom.