The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Jan. 5-Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 5Canvas & Silk and Image and Identity at Meadows Museum
There’s long been a relationship between fine art and fashion. For Canvas & Silk: Historic Fashion from Madrid’s Museo del Traje, the Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Ave.) presents pieces of historic dress including items like shoes and jewelry and full ensembles to show artistic connections and just how reality is translated by the artist’s eye. Tickets are $4-$12 for non-members and entry is timed, so reserve yours through Eventbrite. At the same time, a free exhibition — Image and Identity: Mexican Fashion in the Modern Period — in the first-floor galleries showcases Mexican fashion through photographs, prints, books and more from the collections of the Meadows Museum and the DeGolyer Library. See both in one visit; they both close on Jan. 9.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Chef Margaret Alvis has a passion for the pop-up. A pro behind the pass since 2014, she began hosting pop-ups in 2016, each with themes that challenged her creative mind and palate. She's based menus around heart shapes and heart meat and an all-seafood Pisces celebration. This time, it's about color. Each dish is monochromatic in hues of green, red, yellow, orange, black and white. The event also showcases the works of local artists, so you don't have to feel guilty for eating the work of art on your plate. With seatings at 6:30 and 9 p.m. at the Gaston Dallas (4802 Gaston Ave.), the BYOB-event is $110 per person. Email the chef to inquire about available seating and keep an eye on her Instagram for upcoming pop-ups. (Valentine's Day is around the corner, after all.)
Anila Quayyum Agha: A Beautiful Despair at Amon Carter Museum
There are a few “don’t miss it before it’s gone” events this week and Anila Quayyum Agha’s A Beautiful Despair at the Amon Carter Museum (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth) is one of them. Plenty of exhibitions were overshadowed by the holiday hustle and mistletoed attractions, so we are passionate about getting people to these few before they close. A Beautiful Despair is immersive and gorgeous and impactful. It centers a Pakistani-American woman’s experience inside a barrier-breaking presentation that draws anyone in. It's site specific for the Amon Carter, and Agha created cut-steel sculptures that come to life via a single light. The play of light and shadow weaves the materials, messages and modern contemporary with the traditional in a captivating way. Become a part of the art before it closes Jan. 9. Admission is free, details are online.
Friday, Jan. 7
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has been serving up some fabulous programs, and the one coming at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, is certainly no slouch. Not only do you get three Ravel pieces, including his most famous and beloved Boléro, but you also get the exquisite Elena Urioste performing Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Violin Concerto.” Tickets are $34 to $168, available online. Additional performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday, Jan. 8The Spirit of Radio: A Historical Celebration of the FM Band in Dallas at The Kessler Theater
In Dallas, there’s a particular breed of person who is at once an entertainer and a historian: those who grace the airwaves. DJs, station managers, program managers and hitmakers alike all have a taste for what’s coming and what was. And Dallas has some real champions ready to spin some wisdom. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, get yourself to the Kessler (1230 W. Davis St.) for The Spirit of Radio: A Historical Celebration of the FM Band in Dallas. Robert Wilonsky (who just hosted a particularly stellar year of his Christmas Music Spectacular on Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 the Ticket) welcomes two panel discussions featuring local radio greats including George Gimarc, Mike Rhyner, Ira Lipson, Shaggy, Bobby Patterson, Amy Miller and others. The event kicks off with a video presentation by Michael “Wildcard” Wilson from THE ZOO Classic Rock Experience. Tickets start at $22 and are available on Prekindle.
We’re freakishly excited local artist — painter, designer, muralist, photographer, director and the list keeps going — Jeremy Biggers is opening a solo exhibition from 3 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 8, at Pencil on Paper Gallery (4755 Algiers St.). Presence, a series of new works by Biggers, addresses the pervasive and damaging “absentee Black father” myth. The power of Biggers’ work is a tricky thing. Because he is so adept at realism, it’s easy to think you’ve been drawn in through faces or expression or even the position of a hand or lip (and sometimes that is the case), but he also is known to skillfully add accessible graphic elements that seduce you into examining an order, a symmetry or even ombre while you’re really absorbing a commentary much bigger than a gallery can hold. Find out more about Pencil on Paper via the website, and keep an eye out for Biggers on Instagram or his website.
Cambodian Street Food 37th Anniversary Fundraiser at Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas
This isn’t just a Cambodian street food fest — which would be worthy enough for some excitement — but also the 37th anniversary celebration for the Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas (5701 Crystal Lake Blvd.). Proceeds and donations from the market/fundraiser will benefit Selepak Khmer Angkor, the temple’s cultural program and performing arts troupe. Enjoy a variety of traditional Cambodian food and drink, live music from Samaun Band, social dancing and a ribbon cutting for the temple’s new dance school building. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Food vendors accept cash only. Find out more on Facebook.
Sunday, Jan. 9Bike Friendly Oak Cliff's Tweed Ride at Fair Park Station
Come on Dallas weather, give us a nice crisp noon-time Sunday, because we have a date to put on our finest tweed stylings to two-wheel around our fair city. It’s time for Bike Friendly Oak Cliff’s Tweed Ride 2022. It begins at front entrance of Fair Park and cruises through Deep Ellum and Downtown at a leisurely moderate pace perfect for some historical anecdotes and a group picture. Then, it continues through to Bishop Arts, or you and a group can head back to Fair Park at any time. Out and back it’s about 12 miles, and free to participate. And don’t worry, if tweed isn’t in your closet, then vintage and wintry colors are encouraged. Find out more on Facebook.
It’s another last-chance, can’t-miss opportunity. The Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) is set to close an absolutely stunning exhibition Sunday, Jan. 9, and you’d be at a loss if you didn’t see it. The almost 70 selections offered in Point, Line Plane are from a gift to the DMA from the estate of art historian, DMA trustee, founding director of the Meadows Museum, and former deputy director and chief curator at the Kimbell Art Museum William B Jordan and his husband, Robert Dean Brownlee. It’s both understated and mind-blowing, moody and exciting. From paper to sculpture, the exhibition includes pieces from Degas, Dalí, Rauschenberg, Pollock and others. Admission is free, so see it before it’s gone. More details are online.
Monday, Jan. 10Movie Monday Film Discussion: Sobibor (2018) at Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
As we come up on Holocaust Remembrance Day, there are several opportunities to explore art on the topic. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum offers Movie Monday Film Discussions and this week’s puts the spotlight on 2018’s Sobibor. The film explores the uprising in 1943 at the Sobibór extermination camp (which is different from a concentration camp, and in the horrific way the name suggests) in Poland, organized and lead by Russian prisoner Alexander Pechersky. The revolt was an enormous risk but ultimately freed around 300 prisoners. The discussion is a free, virtual event and participants will receive a Zoom link an hour prior. You are encouraged to watch Sobibor prior to the discussion. Reserve your "admission" online.