The Best Things to Do In Dallas, June 22-28

Wednesday, June 225th Annual Deep Ellum Spelling Bee at Three Links
Words are so important. Without them, you couldn't even read this right now. The only thing more important than words is spelling. Without spelling, you wouldn't be able to understand what you're reading right now. Use your words for something useful with the annual Deep Ellum Spelling Bee hosted by comedian Danny Neely at Three Links (2704 Elm Street) starting at 6 p.m. A group of contestants will take to the stage to spell words while the audience tries to throw them off their game with special "sabotages" and alcoholic influence. There will be prizes to the victors and guests can watch for free but are encouraged to make a donation to Dallas Hope Charities. Reserve your free seat online at SeeTickets.us.
Professor Brian Cox at the Majestic Theatre
Thursday, June 23
Have you ever wanted to explore the stars and the cosmos but you don't know the first thing about how to become an astronaut or get heavy duty hallucinogens? Let a world-famous science presenter and particle physicist show you (and no, he's not going to get you drugs). The famous Brian Cox is taking his Horizons show tour to The Majestic (1925 Elm Street) starting at 7 p.m. Cox will take audiences on a cosmic journey through the history of the universe complete with stunning visuals and deep, thoughtful words about the nature of human existence and creation. Tickets are $90-$109 depending on available seating and can be purchased online.
Finesse Mitchell at the Arlington Improv
Few comedians have the kind of stage experience and presence that Finesse Mitchell has cultivated. He's starred in three one-hour comedy specials, performed on stages across the world and worked as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also performed and sat on the couch with talk show hosts like Wendy Williams, Arsenio Hall, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, with whom Mitchell often performed on SNL during Meyers' stint at the Weekend Update host. Mitchell is even developing his own sitcom for Fox, according to Deadline. Now you can see him perform live at the Arlington Improv (309 Curtis Mathes Way, Suite 147) at 8 p.m. on Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 pm on Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 pm on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are between $20-$240 depending on the size of your party, and VIP seating and can be purchased on the comedy club's website.
DL Hughley at the Addison Improv
DL Hughley is more than just one of the Original Kings of Comedy. He's a fearless satirist who isn't afraid to speak truth to power, especially during these divisive and trying times. He's also not afraid to talk to some of the people he criticizes, such as Republican leaders and spokesmen Scott McClellan, Ari Fleischer and Michael Steele for TV shows he's hosted on CNN and Comedy Central. He's performing six shows this weekend at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road, Suite 250) at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. on Friday, 7, 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. All of the Friday shows and the 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday shows are sold out. Tickets are between $100-$320 depending on time and available seating and VIP packages and can be purchased at the venue's website.
The Dallas Symphony's Toy Story Concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center
The Pixar-Disney movie Toy Story may best be remembered for becoming the first computer animated, full-length feature film but it's also contributed so much more to the art of cinema: It raised the bar for family films to become as entertaining for parents as for children. It also produced some of the catchiest and most moving soundtracks with song legends Randy Newman, Lyle Lovett, Sarah McLachlan and Linda Ronstadt. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is hosting a live performance of the first Toy Story film's soundtrack with a screening of the iconic film starring the voices of Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear. A full orchestra helmed by conductor Sarah Hicks will perform the film's soundtrack as you're watching the movie, over three nights at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora Street) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are between $29-$120 depending on showtimes and available seating and can be purchased on the venue's website.
Chop & Steele screening and The Found Footage Festival at The Texas Theatre
Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher have been touring the world for the last 18 years with their Found Footage Festival, a collection of weird found videos that are screened to a live audience. During their tours, they found time to drum up interest in themselves and their show as two characters called Chop and Steele. They called themselves "strongmen" who developed their physique by lifting milk cartons and doing cartwheels. They convinced local TV stations to put them on in the morning as part of their epic prank and the parent company of one statiom sued the duo in federal court. The new movie Chop & Steele, which screened at the Tribeca Film Festival, will also be part of the Oak Cliff Film Festival with a special screening of the documentary followed by another edition of the duo's Found Footage Festival at the Texas Theatre (231 West Jefferson Blvd.). The screening starts at 6:45 p.m. and tickets are $15 each and include both shows. They can be purchased at TheTexasTheatre.org.
Donkey Kong Jr.'s 40th Anniversary Celebration at Free Play Denton
It's hard to imagine a time when the gaming icon Mario was actually the bad guy of a video game but that was the case with the release of Donkey Kong Jr. The arcade classic released by Nintendo in 1982 was one of the first video game sequels and turn the tables on the player as they controlled Donkey Kong's offspring to save him from the evil Mario. Again, not Wario, THE Mario. The Free Play Denton arcade (101 West Hickory St.) will celebrate this momentous anniversary with a special night of Donkey Kong games, food and drinks. All three of the original Donkey Kong arcade games and the Popeye arcade game that inspired the first Donkey Kong's game mechanics will be on the play floor. Guests can also chow down on a banana split or throw down some Donkey Kong themed drinks. Free Play Denton will be open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Admission is $11.09 plus tax and can be purchased at the door.
Sunday, June 26
Confetti Eddie Comedy Show at Four Day Weekend Comedy Theatre
Local magician Confetti Eddie can do some amazing things with his magic act but now he's elevating his game to "insane." The seasoned illusionist is holding a special night of magic with His Insane Magic Show at the Four Day Weekend Comedy Theatre in Lower Greenville (5601 Sears St.) that will feature some of his and his special guests' craziest tricks and illusions. Guests will include Magician Braden Daniel who works as the resident magician for the Lost Oak Winery in Burleson and the Houston sideshow clown Skabz the Clown who does something, well, interesting with his pet tarantula. The show starts at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:15 p.m.). Tickets are $20 for general admission or $25 for a seat in the first two reasons and can be purchased Prekindle.
Music Bingo at Guitars & Growlers
Monday, June 27
Bingo has long been stigmatized as a game that only rest home residents play. The truth is that Bingo does not have an age limit. Anyone can play the game. If you're the kind of person who can't fight this unfair stigma that's been welding to a storied game of chance, the Guitars & Growlers handmade guitar store and craft beer bar (581 West Campbell Road, Suite 101) has an interesting, new way to play the game. Every Monday, the place holds a Music Bingo night in which the card daubing game of chance and numbers are paired with live music and local craft beer. Music Bingo runs every Monday night from 7-9 p.m. and admission is free.
Tuesday, June 28
Fist of Fury screening at Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands
Martial arts master and movie legend Bruce Lee returns to the big screen with this special screening of the 1972 kung-fu epic Fist of Fury at the Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands branch (6770 Abrams Road) as part of the theater's Fist City film series. Lee played a martial arts student who goes on a quest to avenge the death of his master teacher by taking down a rival dojo that's responsible for his death and ruining his funeral. It's one of the first films in which Lee had full creative control over the story and action and would set the tone for his short but amazing film career. This special screening starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online or at the box office.