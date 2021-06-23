Best Things to Do in Dallas June 23–29

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Legacy West presents Summer Sunset Movie Series

This summer, Legacy West (7800 Windrose Ave., Plano) hosts a free sunset movie series every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. This week, catch the 1978 classic Grease at Legacy Hall. We don’t recommend donning any leather jackets in this heat, though, and be sure to grab some cold drinks from the Garden Bar. Sure, it’s a 43-year-old movie that you’ve probably seen as many times before. But at least it’s got a few catchy musical numbers throughout that you can sing along to after that third blackberry bourbon mule kicks in. Check out the rest of the summer’s movie line-up at legacywest.com.

We all took movie theaters for granted in our pre-pandemic lives. Let's recall the magic of the movies at the Oak Cliff Film Festival this week. Felix Mooneram

Oak Cliff Film Festival

The Oak Cliff Film Festival is one of the best small film fests in the country, and it’s only in its 10th year. The festival celebrates independent and archival films and offers many Oak Cliff theater, restaurant and venue staples. Catch filmmaker panels, workshops, short and feature-length films, documentaries and live music throughout various venues Wednesday, June 23, through Sunday, June 27. The pre-fest VIP happy hour kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Wild Detectives (314 W Eighth St.). Go to oakclifffilmfestival.com for a complete list of event dates and times. Tickets for individual movie screenings are $11.50, and VIP passes are $175 and include access to every event at the festival, plus access to the filmmakers’ lounge.

Theatre Three presents The Music Man

Theatre Three has a stripped-down, traveling version of the 1957 classic Tony Award-winning musical The Music Man this month which includes all outdoor performances with a 10-person cast. The Music Man follows a con man as he poses as a band organizer to rake in some free cash before skipping town. Performances this week run Wednesday, June 23, through Sunday, June 27, and are at Union Coffee Shop (3705 Cedar Springs) Tickets are $75 for a two-person socially distant square and are available at musicmandfw.com.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science hosts a weekly 21-and-up event called Thursdays on Tap at the Perot. Shutterstock

Thursday, June 24



Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents Thursdays on Tap at the Perot

Ditch the noisy nightclubs and boisterous bars this week for a night out at the museum. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science (2201 N Field St.) hosts the 21-and-up Thursdays on Tap at the Perot and this week at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 24. It will include food from Momentum, Smokey Ray's BBQ, Mi Cocina and others, as well as brews from Community Brewing Co. Ditch the daytime crowds and kids for full access to the exhibit halls. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers and are available at perotmuseum.org.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Cool Thursdays Concert Series

Cool Thursdays at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Rd.) are back, and this week sees Beach Boys tribute Sounds of Summer. “Cool” sort of seems like a cruel joke at this point, but it’s still enjoyable to lie out a blanket and feel some breeze from White Rock Lake. Plus, there’s something about listening to the Beach Boys’ music that makes sweltering in the summer temperatures not seem as bad. Members and non-members of the Arboretum pay between $10 and $35 per concert, which includes other tributes to Elvis, Garth Brooks, Elton John and more. See the full summer lineup at dallasarboretum.org.

Who’s That Girl?

Few comedies drew a fanbase like New Girl, the story of a quirky teacher and her three male roommates. Sounds simple enough, but Zooey Deschanel and company starred in objectively one of the best sitcoms of the past decade, which sadly got canceled after its seventh season. If you’re one of the super fans who still binge watches it on Netflix and “Gave me cookie, got you cookie” hits at the heartstrings instead of sounding like a toddler babbling nonsense, the Who’s That Girl? paint and trivia night at Painting With a Twist (208 W Oak St.) in Denton is where you want to be at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 24. Enjoy all the New Girl memories and learn to paint your favorite New Girl character. Tickets, available at paintingwithatwist.com, are $40 with prizes in tow.

Friday, June 25



Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Troupe Vertigo: Circus, Dance, Theater

Despite the lifestyles we embraced during the pandemic lockdown, the human body can do way more than walk to the kitchen or scroll through social media with weary thumbs. Way more. In fact, let’s refresh ourselves on the magic of movement with Troupe Vertigo: Circus, Dance, Theater presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Gaze as performers incorporate various creative disciplines and amaze you with their circus-like acrobatics and highly skilled choreography. Catch two performances at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St). Tickets, available at dallassymphony.org, range from $48 to $103.

Saturday, June 26



Etsy Dallas Spring Bash

Etsy, the lovable website and leader in the handmade craft industry, where you can find almost anything that comes to mind, hosts its biannual bash this week with over 50 craft vendors at Gilley’s Dallas (1135 S. Botham Jean Blvd.). Whether it’s art, housewares, jewelry or baby gear you’re after, Etsy Dallas has you covered. It’s a great opportunity to support local artists and crafters, and make Jeff Bezos a fraction of a percent less rich (he won’t notice, but you’ll feel good about it). Catch all the fun on Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. Visit etsydallas.com for more information.

Klyde Warren Park presents Independence Day Celebration

Get a head start celebrating some semblance of normalcy this year with the Klyde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway) Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 26. We may have a pretty divided country these days, but at least we can all agree that hot dogs and pyrotechnics are the best way to show our patriotism. Bring the kids and some folding chairs and enjoy live music and food from local vendors under the glow of red, white and blue fireworks on the park’s east lawn beginning at 6 p.m. It’s a free event. Go to klydewarrenpark.org for more information.

Stock up on your produce, or just take cool photos like this one, at the White Rock Farmers Market this Saturday. Ashley Andrews

White Rock Farmers Market

Few things make you feel more accomplished as a young adult than getting up early on a Saturday morning to buy fresh produce from your local farmers market — and maybe scarf down a hot kolache and sip an iced coffee while you pick out a bouquet of freshly cut flowers. It’s all very quaint and sophisticated, and helps local farmers, vendors and artists, too. Since 2009, East Dallas has enjoyed its White Rock Farmers Market complete with producer-only meats, cheeses, jams, specialty items and more. The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and is located in the LakePointe Church parking lot (9150 Garland Road).

Sunday, June 27



Melancholy Hour at Wild Detectives

If you resent the term “happy hour” but want to slip down to the oasis with some discounted booze for a predetermined amount of time before Monday morning, the Wild Detectives’ (314 W Eighth St.) weekly Melancholy Hour is for you (and probably some therapy, too). A select group of folks who also feel the dread of the coming week have chosen 10 to 15 minutes of isolation-themed prose to read while you ponder the reality of alone-ness, which we’re all pretty familiar with after the last year and a half. Catch all the despair for free Sunday at 7 p.m., and learn more about events at the Wild Detectives at wilddetectives.com.

Monday, June 28



Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents "ZimSculpt"

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens (8525 Garland Road) isn’t just an escape into a Disney-like dream of flowers, lush grass and trickling water fountains. Aside from the many photo opportunities and wind chimes available for purchase at the gift shop, the arboretum offers a chance this summer, through Aug. 8, to see the largest collection of Zimbabwean stone sculptures, known as Shona sculptures, in the U.S. ZimSculpt is a collection that includes more than 100 hand-carved stone sculptures throughout the garden. The contemporary pieces, some weighing more than a ton and reaching 7 feet tall, are carved from various types of serpentine and semiprecious stones. Existing or commissioned pieces are available for purchase, and admission to the arboretum is $15. For more information, visit dallasarboretum.org.