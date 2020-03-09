18 Things To Do in Dallas This Week, March 9 – 15

Monday, March 9

Art Babies: Five Senses

Let’s say you’re one of those artistic parents (which is why you’re off on Mondays) and you’re terrified that your child will grow up to be basic; well, you can put your vintage album collection away, hipster dad, because the Dallas Museum of Art is here to help. The Art Babies: Five Senses classes (which end on Monday, March 9) are for children from 0 to 24 months, and teach children to appreciate art early on through songs, play and story time. The session is followed by an immersive visit of the exhibition speechless: different by design, a collection of installations exploring questions about the senses and the relationship between art and perception. It runs 10-11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at 1717 N. Harwood St. Tickets are $8 at dma.org. Eva Raggio

Tuesday, March 10

Come From Away

The musical Come From Away is about the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks. Or rather, about the events of 9/12, a date that found people across the world waking up to shell-shocked grief and solemn reflection, but also, to a logistical nightmare. The play is based on the true events of a Canadian town that found a way to take in, feed and shelter 7,000 international passengers who were stranded after their planes were rerouted to Newfoundland. It’s a story of solidarity, hope undefeated by tragedy and of good ol’ Canadian neighborliness. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up and runs March 10-22 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave. Tickets are $25 at dallassummermusicals.org. Eva Raggio

Kamasi Washington

The jazz saxophonist from Los Angeles, Kamasi Washington, was born into a life of music. Washington was raised by musical parents in Inglewood, California. After high school, Washington enrolled in the University of California, Los Angeles' Department of Ethnomusicology. Through this, he landed his first feature on the 2004 album Young Jazz Giants. Since then, Washington has played with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Raphael Saadiq and many others. You won't want to miss this gem of a jazz musician this Tuesday at House of Blues. It starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. Tickets are $30-$69.50 at livenation.com. Jacob Vaughn

Wednesday, March 11

SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team faces Japan in the second match of a women’s soccer doubleheader. The U.S. squad, including members of the 2019 World Cup-winning team and players on the upcoming U.S. Olympic team, takes the field at Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco, at 7 p.m. following a match between England and Spain that starts at 4:15 p.m. (One ticket lets you see both matches.) The matchups are part of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, a traveling, four-team tourney meant to support and inspire women in sports. Tickets are $40-$300 at axs.com. Patrick Williams

Mägo de Oz

Mägo de Oz, the Spanish folk metal outfit from Madrid, has been shredding for over three decades now. On October 26, 2018, the longtime face-melting performers took over WiZink Center Madrid with a symphony orchestra to celebrate 30 years as a band. The group's latest album, Ira Dei, came out about a year later. Be sure to check it out before swinging by House of Blues this Wednesday to catch these Spanish folk metal legends. It starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at House of Blues, 2200 N Lamar St. Tickets are $49.50 at livenation.com. Jacob Vaughn

Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali

Every Wednesday, a couple of the baddest jazz musicians in the business take over Revelers Hall when Shelley Carrol and Brad Leali take the stage. Carrol comes from a Houston family of gospel singers and musicians. At a young age, he found himself in the famous Boys Choir of Houston. Later, Carrol picked up the saxophone and began learning from the likes of Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson from The Texas Tenors. For college, Carrol attended the University of North Texas and landed a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band ... and the rest is history. Leali is just as decorated. The Colorado native began mixing gospel, jazz and R&B into his playing from a very early age. The New York Times wrote that Leali is an exciting and soulful saxophonist. You won't want to miss these two at Revelers Hall on Wednesday. It starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. Tickets are $5 at the venue. Jacob Vaughn

Thursday, March 12

Women in Jeopardy

Tired of breaking news about the virus and the latest WH gaffe? Suggestion: Make the trek to Plano at 8 p.m. Friday or Saturday or 3 p.m. Saturday (the schedule through March 14) for Rover Dramawerks’ comedy, Women in Jeopardy, a tale of two divorcees’ suspicion of a friend’s new boyfriend. He’s weird. In fact, he could be a serial killer. Be sure to be on time; there’s no late seating. The cast includes Laura Sosnowski, Veronica Bridgeforth, Nancy Cecco and George Phillips. Sara Jones directs. Wendy MacLeod is the playwright. The company, marking its 20th anniversary, performs at 221 W. Parker, Suite 580, in Ruisseau Village. Call 972-849-0358 for tickets, $18-$24. For more info, Roverdramawerks.com. Reba Liner

Friday, March 13

St. Patrick's Slay

We’ve all seen the dark side of St. Patrick’s Day: innocent quests for green beads and a little lighthearted celebration turn into an epic struggle against early morning Jagerbombs and overfilled porta-potties. It can get bleak pretty quick. This year, get your thrills without the lingering after-effects at Dark Hour Haunted House’s St. Patrick’s Slay event. From 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, Dark Hour (701 Taylor St. in Plano) hosts a terrifying haunted house that will test even the luck of the Irish. A coven of witches unleashes a group of hellish leprechauns, faeries, trolls and goblins on green-clad visitors—and they aren’t armed with beads. Face your fears with nary a drop of green food coloring in sight. Tickets are available at darkhourhauntedhouse.com for $30 and up. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Tom Cotter

Comedian Tom Cotter became one of the biggest and most memorable stars of the seventh season of America's Got Talent not because he lost to the wildly popular Olate Dogs training act. He made it all the way to the end of the season and has even been invited back because he's got one sharp wit. He'll perform his act at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13t at the Eisemann Center's Bank of America Theatre, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. Cotter became the first comedian to make it to the finals on the NBC talent competition show where judge Howie Mandel told him he was "a big fan." He loves talking about parenting and his crummy childhood, but he's also not afraid to tackle subjects that are a little less family friendly, so his show is for mature audiences only. Tickets are $45 per person at eisemanncenter.com. Danny Gallagher

Saturday, March 14

The Office! A Musical Parody

How does one create a parody of a wildly popular TV series that was itself a parody of workplace documentaries? Add music! The staff of Dunder Mifflin take the stage for a little singing, hoofing and paper slinging in The Office! A Musical Parody. The off-Broadway show offers tunes such as “Welcome to Diversity Day” and “That’s What She Said,” so it will be familiar to fans of the sit-com, which ran nine seasons on NBC and is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The musical is one night only, March 14, and starts at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Tickets are $29.50-$44.50 at axs.com. Patrick Williams

You know, St. Patrick's Day is technically a religious festival, but who are we to judge how one worships? The 41st annual Greenville Avenue parade is Saturday, March 14. Stephen Masker

41st Annual St. Patrick's Parade & Festival

Don't you just love a parade? If you nodded yes, you might want to stake out a spot on Greenville Avenue now for the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday spectacle, the 41st annual Greenville Avenue Parade and Festivity. Don't forget to wear green in celebration of Ireland's nickname, the Emerald Isle, the color green in its flag and the clover St. Patrick used in his teachings. Some folk choose to observe the day over a green beer — or, er, two. Watch and applaud some 90 entries in the procession covering 2 miles stretching from Blackwell Avenue and Greenville to Yale and SMU Boulevard. Proceeds benefit the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association scholarship fund, which has awarded more than $150,000 to Dallas ISD students. Reba Liner

American Mariachi

Dallas Theater Center, a Tony-award winner for Best Regional Theater, presents the musical American Mariachi. Lucha (a good name for a woman, as it means “struggle” or “fight”) wears many sombreros as the caretaker for her ill mother; one day she stumbles on an old record, which gives her and her cousin an idea to put together an all-female mariachi band, which takes them on a hilarious pursuit. The comedy runs March 14-25 at the Wyly Theater, 2400 Flora St. Tickets are $12.50- $70 at mydallastheaterenter.org. Eva Raggio

Orville Peck

While some fans of traditional country-western music may dismiss Canadian crooner Orville Peck as a glam, urban cowboy hell-bent on queering up country with his flamboyant persona and ornate western wardrobe, he’s actually mining the roots of the genre’s colorful history that’s long been ignored by much of Nashville’s latest snap-back ball cap-wearing acts. Country and Western red-dirt caked present hides a lengthy legacy of campiness from cheeky album art and “Hee Haw”-like variety shows to artists’ on-and-off-stage attire — especially the incredibly over-the-top ornate suits designed by Nudie Cohn and worn by the likes of Roy Rogers, Porter Wagoner, Glen “Rhinestone Cowboy” Campbell and so many other performers inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. (Not to mention the wigs and rhinestones still worn by Dolly Parton, one of Peck’s influences.) The shoegaze-meets-country singer-songwriter may hide his appearance with his trademark fringed masks, but his songwriting skills paired with his gravelly voice and a multi-octave vocal range that at times recalls Roy Orbison or Chris Isaak then at others a young Johnny Cash or Elvis Presley seem to have quickly helped him lasso a cult-like following. Nashville-based country-rock outfit Teddy and the Rough Riders open. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St. Tickets are $55-$200 at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson

Chris Stapleton is on tour for his All American Roadshow and he's making a stop in Arlington this Saturday. Over the years, the country singer has received credits on over 170 songs, some of them securing a spot at the top the U.S. Billboard 200. Some of the artist's latest work, From a Room Volume 1 and Volume 2, earned Stapleton an Album of the Year Award in the Country Music Awards and a Grammy award for Best Country Album of the Year. If Stapleton isn't enough to get you to drive out to Arlington, he's bringing Willie Nelson & Family and a couple of other special guests with him. It starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington. Tickets are $49-$304 at ticketmaster.com. Jacob Vaughn

Chris Stapleton will be at Globe Life Field this Saturday with newbe Willie Nelson. Mike Brooks

Stunna 4 Vegas

At 24 years old, Khalick Antonio Caldwell, who releases music as Stunna 4 Vegas, is making waves early. In 2018, this North Carolina native dropped his song "Animal," featuring rapper Da Baby. The song's popularity helped seal the deal on a contract with Da Baby's record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. The following year, Caldwell's debut album, BIG 4X, peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard 200. And this year, Caldwell broke a personal record with his second album, Rich Youngin, debuting at No. 29 on the Billboard chart. Stunna 4 Vegas will be taking the stage at Gas Monkey Live! with Trapboy Freddy this Saturday. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. E. Tickets are $40 at eventbrite.com. Jacob Vaughn

Sunday, March 15

EXPAND Jonathan Goodwin takes one to the belly while lying on a bed of nails in The Illusionists. courtesy MagicSpace Entertainment

The Illusionists - Live From Broadway

A daredevil, a trickster, a manipulator and a mentalist (along with a magician described as "the elusive," whose meaning mysteriously eludes us already) bring their touring magic show to Frisco's Comerica Center, 2601 Avenue of the Stars. Valentin Azema, David Williamson, Jonathan Goodwin Hyun Joon Kim and Chris Cox are the stars in this popular traveling show offering risky escapes, card tricks, "mind reading" and other magical feats at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The show is adult-but-kid-friendly with lots of audience participation. Tickets are $35-$55 at ticketmaster.com. Patrick Williams

Pinky Doodle Poodle

To say that Pinky Doodle Poodle rocks hard is the understatement of the century. This is "kick in the door, trash the living room, burn down the house and move to the next one," hard-driving rock. That really isn't too much of an exaggeration. This high-energy rock band from Tokyo blew absolutely everyone away when they opened for Rosegarden Funeral Party and Goons at Three Links in July of 2019. As they weren't ready for their night to end, the band picked up their gear after their set, walked a few doors down to Twilite Lounge, set up and played until they were absolutely forced to stop. Also on the bill is long-standing Athens punk rock band Five Eight. As if that weren't enough, concertgoers will also be treated to the first show of new Dallas supergroup High Life, featuring Leah Lane and Wil Farrier of Rosegarden Funeral Party, Charlie DeBolt of Upsetting and Dallas's best punk photographer Vera Velma Hernandez. It starts at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $7 at seeticket.us. David Fletcher

EXPAND Holy lineup. Rosegarden Funeral Party will be playing with Upsetting and Pinky Doodle Poodle this Sunday.. Exploredinary

Revelers Hall Band

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. It takes place from 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. Tickets are $5 at the venue. Jacob Vaughn