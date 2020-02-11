Host from BlazeTV Writes Racist, and Most Idiotic, Tweet of the Year About Parasite Oscars

From the words of our own president to the comment section on YouTube, it seems fair to say that to live in the modern era is to read enough idiotic crap to last a lifetime. But the stupidest, most pointlessly racist and unwarranted vitriolic tweet of the year — so far — comes courtesy of Jon Miller, a conservative host who appears regularly on the Glenn Beck streaming network BlazeTV.

Miller seems to be mirroring the get-famous-fast approach of colleague Tomi Lahren — a legally blonde and endlessly racist walking example of privilege — by making a worthless complaint in order to make a name for himself.

While there were plenty of things to discuss at this year’s Oscars ceremony, which aired Sunday night, Miller chose the most minute of all non-issues: expressing his disapproval of a Korean director accepting an award by giving a speech in his native Korean, with a translator relaying his words in English.

Parasite, the South Korean thriller, took home various Academy Awards, including a historic double win for Best International Film (previously Best Foreign Language Film) and Best Motion Picture. Along with Best Director for Bong Joon-Ho and Best Original Screenplay. And Miller was ready to call 911 to report a Korean accepting an award onstage at the Oscars.

A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917.



Acceptance speech was: “GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.”



Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean.



These people are the destruction of America. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

On Sunday evening, Jon Miller tweeted the following from his account:

Somehow, it seemed to really irk Miller that a man from a foreign land didn’t speak his same language. It’s racist enough to tell people speaking a foreign language to speak English in America at any time, but Miller also seems to begrudge the fact that a man from a foreign land didn’t learn English in the little time in between being invited to come to an award show and the time he won the award.

Many of us could physically feel our IQs dropping just by reading these words: Not only was the statement incomprehensibly racist, but also fascinating in its endless display of stupidity.

Of all the convoluted logic in the world, there is — at least some— semblance of internal logic, while Miller is following the rules of a David Lynch film. Except its script is also racist.

The tweet got a number of irate responses, including some from celebrities like John Legend, who said: “Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun?”

We reached out to a BlazeTV producer for comment but haven't heard back.

Miller tried to walk back (or around) his comment, by suggesting that he was poking fun at Hollywood’s overly woke attempts to compensate for the #oscarssowhite hashtag that continues to cloud the awards with the criticism that nominees aren’t diverse enough.

But no matter through what forgiving — reaching, even — lens one looks at it, nothing can explain why Miller felt the need to point out that Joon-Ho gave his speech in his own language.

To be fair, the tweet was “liked” close to 30,000 times and Miller did receive support from many conservatives, like certified white male Jack Posobiec who tweeted: “In the first reading it was obvious Jon was referring to Hollywood here,” proving that Miller isn't alone in his racist take on the awards.

Needless to say, Joon-Ho hasn’t responded to the controversy, as he’s too busy admiring his Oscar collection. IN KOREAN.