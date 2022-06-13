Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

Board Gaming Hub Common Ground Games Reopens on Much Bigger Ground

June 13, 2022 4:00AM

Miniature Chun Li, left, and Vega, right, do battle on an end cap demo display table at Common Ground Games, the popular Dallas game store that reopened in a bigger space last month.
Miniature Chun Li, left, and Vega, right, do battle on an end cap demo display table at Common Ground Games, the popular Dallas game store that reopened in a bigger space last month. Danny Gallagher
As board gaming was slowly making a resurgence as a billion-dollar industry, Common Ground Games opened in 2013 and grew into more than one of the few dedicated places in Dallas where players could take home card drafting games like 7 Wonders and strategy challenges like Race for the Galaxy.

Common Ground Games was one of the only spots in Dallas where you could actually play these and many other games without having to pay for admission or buy a copy.

"At every anniversary birthday celebration, I say a little thing to the people there," says DR Hanson, who owns the store with his husband Jamison Sacks. "I say it takes a lot to open a new business, any business. It's a giant leap of faith, and what we didn't know when we opened the business nine years ago that there was a community waiting to catch us and grow with us and learn with us. It's intentional in our name Common Ground Games, and I think that naming convention has become the foundation for who we are."

The longtime board game hobby store has taken another leap of faith that seems to be paying off: moving into a bigger 10,000-square-foot space in the same Inwood Road shopping center that just reopened. Hanson and Sacks may have a bigger space, but they're still applying their business philosophy of catering to game players and not just to buyers, giving them lots of public and private space to have a game night and offering a selection from the short and simple like Uno and Care Bears Monopoly to the long and complex like Gloomhaven and Twilight Imperium.

"It's kind of a weird thing to watch," Sacks says. "Some of my peers and stuff like that who were struggling through the pandemic when our community was consistently showing up and turning out for us and people were telling their friends, 'Hey, go buy games here.' By default, we became Dallas' premier game store because most of them are out in the suburbs. When people walk in here, it's fun to see their reactions because they're not used to game stores this large."
click to enlarge Beavan Blocker uses a tape measure to determine the melee attack range in a game of Warhammer 40,000 at the reopened Common Ground Games on Inwood Road. - DANNY GALLAGHER
Beavan Blocker uses a tape measure to determine the melee attack range in a game of Warhammer 40,000 at the reopened Common Ground Games on Inwood Road.
Danny Gallagher
Common Ground Games' philosophy isn't based on pushing employees to sell a certain percentage of role-playing game figurines or family-friendly party titles. Half of the store is dedicated to retail space and the other is for players to play games they've brought from home or a title from the store's massive demo wall. They've expanded on that tradition in the new store space by offering private rooms that can be rented for games and with spaces to play demos of new and classic titles on the end caps of its display aisles.

"We've been looking to expand before the pandemic started," Hanson says. "We kind of plateaued with the audience we could serve and take care of, which is a good problem to have, but it's still a problem nonetheless."

Sacks and Hanson's original 4,000-square-foot location attracted a regular stream of players and dedicated customers, but they didn't have the room to implement these and other ideas for their retail and playing space. They found the larger store space in the same strip of stores, so they wouldn't have to move to a whole new place and reintroduce its new and current customers to a new setting.

"When a business moves in this specialty retail kind of thing, it doesn't matter how much signage you have," Hanson says. "If you're not there and people drive up, they just assume you've closed."

The plan to move started before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, a new landlord took over the shopping center that housed Common Ground Games and worked with Sacks and Hanson to move to a larger location. The landlord was on the way to pick up Sacks and Hanson's check to move into the new space when the coronavirus lockdown put their expansion plans and central business on hold.

"We continued to have conversations and used that time to be mindful of how to move into the new space," Hanson says. "So while we're dealing with all the other hurdles and experiencing the pandemic for the first time in a small business, we were also working on this move into this new space."
click to enlarge Common Ground Games co-owner DR Hanson says they've installed game demo areas in his store so players can test games before they buy them, like this topographic version of the popular territory gaining strategy game Settlers of Catan. - DANNY GALLAGHER
Common Ground Games co-owner DR Hanson says they've installed game demo areas in his store so players can test games before they buy them, like this topographic version of the popular territory gaining strategy game Settlers of Catan.
Danny Gallagher
Common Ground Games had to adjust to a complete digital retail model during the pandemic. Sacks and Hanson even worked a way to arrange for curbside, contactless pickups and home game deliveries up to 50 miles away from the shopping center. Thanks to these new methods, Hanson says they were able to bring back their entire staff.

The pandemic also gave Common Ground Games time to readjust to its new space and to learn ways to maintain safety and comfort for its customers with amenities like a centralized air filtration system. Sacks and Hanson also designed and implemented a new customer membership program with perks like special discounts, free T-shirts with new monthly designs and early access to highly anticipated titles.

"It was a big lesson in patience for both of us," Sacks says. "It served us well, as frustrating it may have been at times."

The store started to allow masked, in-store traffic the following June, and the owners revisited plans to move to the new space. It took almost two more years to complete all the steps needed to reach its grand opening last month.

"Permits kept getting pushed back and construction kept getting pushed back so we could fill that space with a bunch of new products," Sacks says. "Now, the retail side is much more spread out and visible and we even have room for demo spaces on some of our end caps with games set up so guests can see the games and employees can explain them. It allows them to get their hands on the product, look through the instruction manual and see if it's something they're interested in, and employees can show them how to play a round."

The duo plans to unveil even more features for the space, with the goal to keep building a community around a common love of board games.

"We're really happy to be in this new space," Hanson says. "It's been a long time coming and a lot of blood, sweat and tears and it's wonderful to see it come to fruition. We're excited to serve the gaming community of DFW." 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation