Carrollton Physician Accused of Making Anti-Semitic and Islamophobic Facebook Posts

A North Texas pathologist is under fire for an alleged series of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic Facebook posts.

Dr. Michael Robles, a physician of almost 20 years who primarily works in Carrollton, allegedly made these comments on the Facebook page of Jihad Watch, a blog run by anti-Muslim writer Robert Spencer. A press release by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations details many of these posts and includes a computer file with screenshots of comments (allegedly made by Robles) such as:

“The hard-hearted and stiff-necked Jews do not believe in the Holy Trinity. They believe in a different god. Their rejection begins from the beginning they will suffer, see Amos. They are antichrist. They follow the evil one.”

“Never trust a Muslim who actively practices and follows the Quran.”

“Islam false god false prophet false Quran false Christ – Islam is the anti-Christ, born from deception and follows Satan. Pure death and lies in Islam.”

“I continue to be dismayed at the complete lack of media attention and public outcry from Dr. Robles,” says Faizan Syed, executive director of CAIR-DFW. “When a doctor posted anti-[Semitic] statements in Ohio on social media, [she] was fired and barred from medicine.”

Syed then provided a link for a story of Ohio resident Lara Kollab, who surrendered her medical license after old tweets of hers surfaced, detailing threats to intentionally give “wrong medications” to Jewish patients. While this was the only statement Kollab made that legally disqualified her from practicing medicine, she did make a series of other anti-Semitic comments that caused her to get fired from the Cleveland Clinic in 2019.

A Facebook screenshot that the Council on American-Islamic Relations says contains comments made by Carrollton physician Michael Robles. Facebook screenshot

Syed did not clarify if he wanted Robles’ state medical license to be affected, but he did add, “It seems that in Texas, this type of behavior has zero consequences. The lack of media coverage is truly appalling.”

There’s no evidence of Robles making any statements that allude to any malpractice, unethical behavior, fraud or other form of professional misconduct, but CAIR-DFW’s press release nonetheless states, "CAIR-DFW is working to file an official complaint with the Texas Medical Board against Dr. Robles."

Syed has not responded to a request for the complaint’s documentation.

Robles is an affiliate of American Pathology Partners (AP2) and the Carrollton-based Alliance Diagnostics.

The Observer reached out to Robles and AP2 CEO Mark Lamp for comment on CAIR-DFW’s allegations of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism and have not heard back.