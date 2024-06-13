12 Adult Recreation Sports Leagues To Join This Summer

Here are just a few of the most popular recreational sports in Dallas to help you get active, meet new people and occasionally drink at the same time. (We are not suggesting you drink beer while playing kickball but if you have a round of adult beverages after a serious game of cornhole or bocce, do your thing.)
VolleyballDallas Sport & Social Club has a sand volleyball league that is well-organized, and it's easy to sign up online. You can view upcoming league information, fees and dates on the website.
LoneStar Sports & Social Club offers indoor, sand and arena volleyball leagues meeting in Dallas, Addison, Plano and Fort Worth. All leagues are coed, and team and individual registration fees vary.
Sportskind has coed leagues for indoor and sand volleyball in Dallas with opportunities to sign up with a team or as an individual. Prices vary, so visit the website for more information.
Pride Sports Dallas has a sand volleyball league at Foro Sports Club (14725 Preston Road). Check the website to see when registration for the next season will begin.
The Sandy Pickle (5683 Village Glen Drive) has drop-in volleyball games on its calendar for those who maybe can’t commit to a whole league. Prices range from $5 to $10 depending on whether you’re a member.
BasketballDallas Sport & Social Club has basketball leagues that play in the Medical District but its website lists only men’s teams. For an idea at pricing for a team of five, the registration would be $810 total.
Dallas Park & Recreation offers men’s basketball leagues year-round at numerous recreation centers across the city. You can also learn more about various pickup games through the “Hoop Club” on the agency's website.
Sportskind has several men’s basketball leagues available throughout the week in Dallas. Games are 5-on-5 and cost $895 per team or $119 per individual. You can sign up online.
SoftballSportskind coordinates a coed and men’s slow pitch softball league in Central and North Dallas. Register online as a team, small group or individual for these 10-on-10 player matches. See the website for times and dates.
We like that Dallas Sport & Social Club has both men’s and coed softball teams on the calendar, and you can sign up as a team or as an individual. Check the website for dates and prices.
LoneStar Sports & Social Club offers all coed 10-on-10 softball leagues in both Carrollton and Dallas. Team registration ranges from $589 to $749, with options for individuals to sign up as well.
Dallas Park & Recreation has both men’s and coed softball leagues in spring, summer and fall, with recreational leagues as well as competitive ones. You can register at any Dallas recreation center. Games are generally held at the softball complex at Kiest Park (3081 S. Hampton Road) in Oak Cliff. Team registration is $410.
Big D Sports offers 10-on-10 coed softball leagues in Dallas for $725 per team. Check out the website for early-bird pricing if you want to save or learn more about what the league fees include. Post-game happy hours are often sponsored by local bars.
Roller DerbyIf you’re like us and watched Whip It just once before vowing you’d one day make your own roller derby debut, now is the time to dust off your skates and get in the rink. Dallas Derby Devils has a bootcamp/training for newcomers, and all the information for joining its league and finding a team is on the website. There are several other leagues in the North Texas area, so you’re sure to find a team that practices close to home.
CornholeWe didn’t know cornhole was so competitive, but Dallas Sport & Social Club has coed leagues at Barcadia (1917 N. Henderson Ave.) and at The Sandy Pickle in North Dallas. Registration for a team of two is $165.
Pride Sports Dallas has a 21-and-up cornhole league at Round-Up Saloon (3912 Cedar Springs Road). Check the website to see when registration for the next season will begin.
LoneStar Sports & Social Club hosts a coed cornhole league for all skill levels. Check the website for the next season's registration.
The Sportskind website also lists a cornhole league. Check the website to see when registration for a new season will open.
BocceMajor League Bocce organizes a weekly coed outdoor bocce league at Bryan Street Tavern (4315 Bryan St.) in old East Dallas. Check out the website for dates and availability. You must be 21 to enter the league, and registration is $60 per person. Discounted food and drinks, raffles, T-shirts and new friends are all included.
Flag FootballAt Dallas Sport & Social Club you can sign up for 8-on-8 flag football leagues currently in White Rock or Farmers Branch. At the moment, there are men’s leagues only. You can sign up as a team or an individual.
Through LoneStar Sports & Social Club, you can join an 8-on-8 coed flag football league that currently plays in Carrollton twice a week. According to the website, every game is followed by a happy hour.
You can sign up for men’s and coed flag football teams with Sportskind. The league is currently meeting in Central Dallas, and registration fees are $775 for an eight-person team or $75 for an individual. For the latest dates and times, see the website.
Big D Sports has a seasonal coed flag football team that includes six regular season games. Check the website for registration dates, availability meeting times and costs.
Dallas Sports & Social Club has intermediate level and recreational coed pickleball leagues that meet in a variety of places around Dallas. Join as a team or an individual.
PickleBall
At The Sandy Pickle there are tons of ways to get involved in pickleball games and tournaments. Check the calendar on the website for everything from clinics and workshops to drop-ins, mixers and coed leagues.
Dallas Park & Recreation offers pickleball leagues at a number of rec centers. Visit the website to get more information on classes for all levels, tournaments and private lessons.
With Sportkind, you can join a “switch league” and change partners and opponents every match, or sign up for the doubles league instead. All teams are coed, and team T-shirts are included. Check the website for start dates, registration fees and locations.
Pride Sports Dallas has a pickleball league at DFW Indoor Pickleball (4801 Spring Valley Road, No. 118, Farmers Branch). Check the website to learn when registration for the next season will begin.
KickballAll the teams are coed in the kickball leagues at Dallas Sport & Social Club. These currently play 10-on-10 in Lower Greenville, Bishop Arts, Trinity Groves and Farmers Branch. Prices are usually around $840 per team or $90 per person.
LoneStar Sports & Social Club offers a 10-on-10 coed kickball league that meets in Carrollton and Fort Worth. There are currently four different days of the week you can choose to play. Registration prices vary, and team and individual prices are listed on the website.
Sportskind has coed kickball leagues that meet in Central and North Dallas. Rates are $725 per team or $69 per individual. The leagues also provide photos of the matches so you can show off your athleticism online.
Big D Sports hosts a coed kickball league in Dallas and offers food and drink specials afterwards at a sponsoring bar. Check the website for registration dates and costs.
Clubwaka has coed kickball teams in a 21-and-up league in Dallas. Check the website for early-bird pricing specials and locations. Enjoy post-game parties and social events with your team.
Pride Sports Dallas has a kickball league at Fair Oaks Softball Complex. Check the website for next season's registration.
Sportskind has 8-on-8 coed, men’s and corporate leagues. Check the website for registration deadlines. Leagues include seven regular season games and a free team T-shirt. Sign up as a team for $975 or as a single player for $109.
Soccer
Big D Sports offers a coed soccer league at the Dallas Jewish Community Center (7900 Northhaven Road). Check the website for registration dates and costs. Fees include six regular season games, discounts at a local bar and player gifts.
City Futsal has a variety of coed indoor soccer leagues in downtown Dallas. You can register online for the 5-on-5 summer sessions now and choose from various skill levels.
Dallas Sport & Social Club has coed small-field outdoor soccer leagues at Samuell Grand Recreation Park (6200 E. Grand Ave.) and Foro Sports Club (14725 Preston Road). Check the website for more information about when registration opens for next season.
LoneStar Sports & Social Club hosts coed indoor and outdoor soccer leagues, Check the website for more information.