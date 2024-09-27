 Dallas and Plano Are Hit With 'Bingo Rave' Parties | Dallas Observer
Rowdy 'Bingo Raves' Coming to Dallas and Plano

Bingo Loco is putting a wild spin on the nursing home staple with booze, music and mountains of confetti.
September 27, 2024
Bingo Loco's parties give you more bang for your bingo.
Bingo Loco's parties give you more bang for your bingo.
Bingo Loco isn’t your grandmother’s bingo game. The game, largely associated with nursing homes and elementary school classrooms, has been given a glow-up complete with booze, music and mountains of confetti.

“The world’s only bingo rave” has thrown parties all around the world, and Dallas and Plano are next on the docket. The events are hosted by comedians and DJs and include lip-sync battles, dance-offs and throwback jams from artists ranging from ABBA to the Backstreet Boys. The Plano event will even have an afterparty in case you want that bingo buzz to go all night.

Prizes such as vacations, giant teddy bears and lawnmowers will be available, according to a promo for the events. Throw in a busted novelty car and a “ZONK” sign, and this may as well be an episode of Let’s Make a Deal.
According to a promo for the affair, “Bingo Loco is not an event. It is an immersive experience with the mentality of a theater performance and the energy of a festival.”

Is this kind of a lot for a game of bingo? Maybe, but it’s also pretty understated for a rave. It all levels out when you think of it that way. And, if we can have Shrek and Disney-themed raves, why not bingo?

Five events are scheduled for the Dallas version at Silo and the Plano version at Legacy Hall. The catch is that four out of the five are sold out. We never thought bingo-related FOMO would be a thing, but here we are.

Tickets for the next available event on Jan. 4 cost $31 for Bingo Loco Dallas at 1340 Manufacturing St. Bingo Loco Plano is at 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. Tickets for the next available event on Nov. 30 cost $30. More information and tickets can be found on the Bingo Loco website.
