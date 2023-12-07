Inside the Bonkers World of Niche DJ Nights

This is the tagline for "Shrek Rave," which is, as you’ve probably guessed, a rave themed around the animated film Shrek. You may have seen targeted ads for it and assumed it was a joke. Shrek, after all, is the meme of choice for people who grew up on it. The rave’s marketing even features intentionally tacky graphic design that makes it blend in seamlessly with the non sequitur humor the movie is associated with online.
It’s real, though, and insanely successful. Shrek Rave is now touring worldwide, having come through The Factory in Deep Ellum this past August. and has spawned spin-off events such as the more formal "Swamp Gala" and "Big Bubble Rave," an event themed around SpongeBob SquarePants.
These raves, which are organized and curated by DJ and internet personality Ka5sh, feature partygoers in full costume: green body paint, donkey heads, and general medieval attire help to transport the party to the land of Far Far Away.
Exaggerated, WWE-style duels between people dressed as Shrek and Lord Farquaad are not uncommon, nor are partygoers dressed as the Three Blind Mice stumbling around the dance floor, either fully in character or completely wasted. The vibe is completed by music from the films and remixes of iconic dialogue such as, “What are you doing in my swamp?”
It’s mindlessly dumb and has zero interest in appealing to anyone but hyper-online Shrek enthusiasts. And that’s why it works.
@garmenth #shrek #rave #shrekrave #fypシ #dallas ♬ Holding out for a Hero (from "Footloose") - Bonnie Tyler
Shrek Rave may be the silliest and most surreal themed party, but it’s far from the only event of its kind. Raves and themed parties based on niche interests are booming right now. You may have heard of Emo Nite, a party based around '90s and 2000s alternative music that’s been raging for almost a decade, but there’s now a party for every conceivable genre and interest. We counted four unrelated events themed around Taylor Swift alone that took place in Dallas this year, with another one coming to Tannahill’s Tavern in Fort Worth in January.
"Broadway Rave" came through The Echo Lounge in May and "Party101," a rave based on 2000s Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows hosted by Victorious’ Matt Bennett, was at House of Blues in March.
A local promoter, Club Kaiju, specializes in anime themed raves and is throwing a party inspired by the Cartoon Network series Adventure Time at Green Elephant on Dec. 9. A representative for the event tells us that it will feature electronic remixes of music for the show and is expected to sell out. We could go on, but the point stands: there is now an entire industry of niche, themed raves and dance parties with promoters, DJs and fans helping people find not just a fun night out, but a community.
Blake Ward, a Dallas-based DJ and promoter, was disillusioned by the culture of handsy frat guys and excessive exclusivity he encountered at clubs. He created Disco, TX, a series of creatively curated themed parties, as a reprieve for both partygoers and himself.
“I started my Disco, TX parties because that was a way for people to say ‘Hey, I'm really into disco or I’m really into Wes Anderson or I’m really into Renaissance fairs,’” Ward says. “The appeal for me, as a DJ, is that I get to DJ for people who are really excited about something.”
One of Ward’s recent parties, which occurs perennially, is entirely themed around the films of Wes Anderson. FOMO-worthy photos from the last event look straight out of one of the movies, with attendees in twee, chic costumes dancing at the aesthetically on-point Stoneleigh P.
What sets Ward’s event apart from touring raves is the way he fully immerses guests in the theme. He’s also quick to clarify that his events aren’t raves at all.
“I don’t play, like, rave music,” he says. “I’m not playing EDM at these parties for the most part. I play stuff that’s more on brand for the party. With the Wes Anderson party, I was playing songs from Wes Anderson movies along with things that would be heard in the same vein.”
Ward's parties might be the closest thing Dallas has to the opportunity for creativity afforded by the Met Gala, another event where the theme is left to attendees' wildest imaginations. Sure, you'll see some literal interpretations. The Wes Anderson party features its fair share of Margot Tenenbaums and Max Fischers, among other meticulous recreations. Other parties — especially those with more ethereal themes — blur the line between costume and fashion, becoming entirely new characters that inhabit Ward's marvelous little world.
While his parties are certainly enviable to those who can’t make it, the last thing Ward wants to do is exclude.
“I don’t like the concept of having a door guy that turns people away,” he says. “Anyone who’s there to have a good time and who is going to be kind to other people and excited about whatever we’re doing, I want to be welcome.”
The message of inclusivity is echoed by many who put on these events.
Jackie Turner is one of the founders of If You Know It Sing It, a New York-based company that specializes in curating and organizing tours of themed DJ parties. They’ve launched national tours themed around artists like One Direction and Bad Bunny, but their flagship event is a Disney-themed dance party called "Be Our Guest," which is coming to the Echo Lounge on Jan. 20.
“I have to say it is the most fun, accepting, welcoming crowd you’ll ever meet,” says Turner of the "Be Our Guest" attendees she’s met. “Everybody cheers and supports those people to come up onstage and show off to the camera.”
According to Turner, the party that launched the entire company had humble beginnings.
@beourguest_nyc This is what it’s like to go to a #disney dj night #beourguestnyc #nyc #philly #dc #highschoolmusical #powerline #lizziemcguire ♬ We're All In This Together - High School Musical Cast & Disney
“In 2017, we thought it would be a fun idea to throw a party that would only play songs from the movies and TV shows that we grew up with,” she says. “We reached out to a local bar in New York to see if they could let us host it. And they gave us a random Tuesday night. We didn’t think anyone would show up, but to our surprise, it ended up selling out.”
For its fans, "Be Our Guest" is a big deal. They will often spend weeks in advance DIY-ing costumes inspired by their favorite Disney characters. It’s a party to bring out your sense of childlike wonder, with Turner describing it as “the ultimate throwback party that will transport you back in time with the songs you grew up with.”
Disney adults tend to loyally follow the sound of their favorite soundtracks. The Dallas Disney concerts by band We Them Grays sell out time and time again, but nostalgia also pulls crowds to the band's shows where they play nothing but TV show intros.
The same way cover bands often attract listeners through irresistible familiarity, it seems clubgoers also want to have a good idea of what's on the playlist before finding themselves willingly dancing in a torture chamber playing their most dreaded music genre on a loop.
Despite being niche in nature, "Be Our Guest" attracts a diverse group of partiers.
“I think there are certainly some people who say ‘I don’t like going to the clubs. I don’t like going out. This is my only night out.’ There are those people,” Turner says. “But then there are people who, on any given night, are at the club. They’re at a bar. But they’re trying to do something different. Those people kind of find common ground. Most people have seen a Disney movie in their life and it’s resonating with them.”
That seems to be the overall goal of these events: to cut through the noise of party culture and build a community.
“I think Dallas is a place filled with very interesting people that all have very diverse interests,” says Ward. “I think it’s important that everyone goes out and does the weirdest things they can find so we can make Dallas weirder.”
Or, as the social media for "Shrek Rave" so eloquently puts it, “Cool is dead. Who cares?”