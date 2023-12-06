The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Dec. 6–12

Wednesday, Dec. 6Scrooge, the Musical at the Courtyard Theatre
Look, we may be singing the praises of a few Christmas Carol productions this year, but with good reason. The story is a classic spirit booster. And with the NTPA’s 13th annual run of the holiday favorite, Scrooge, the Musical, it’s confidently can’t-miss. The show kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Courtyard Theatre (1509 H Ave., Plano) and stays there through Dec. 10 before moving over to Willow Bend. Darrell Rodenbaugh reprises his role as the miser-turned-benefactor, which is another reason not to miss this rousing celebration of a show. Tickets are available online, but hurry.
"Fathers and Sons" at Sammons Center for the Arts
The Artistic Director's Concert in the Sammons Jazz series is getting familial this time. With a theme of “Fathers and Sons,” the show puts a spotlight (quite literally) on the legacy of péres et fils in music and performance. Beginning at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Meadows Hall at the Sammons Center for the Arts (3630 Harry Hines Blvd.), the show features artistic director Arlington Jones on piano, accompanied by his son Arlington “Ollie” Jones III on drums and James Driscoll on bass; saxophonist Tom Braxton, with sons Ian and Julian Braxton on sax; Mark and Stephen Harper on guitar; and Eric Willis on piano and Josh Willis on drums. Tickets start at $50 and are available online.
Ugly Sweater Party at Punch Bowl Social
It’s time to rock the wicked, the icky and the huh? It’s Ugly Sweater Season. And, yeah, you’ll have lots of opportunities to throw on your worst, but we’re really feeling this Ugly Sweater Party (and festive extravaganza) at Punch Bowl Social (2600 Main St.) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. You’ll get to participate in a friendly sweater/costume competition; enjoy free play at bowling, karaoke, darts and ping pong; and get to try out the holiday cocktails (our favorite title is Yule Shoot Your Eye Out for a bourbon-ginger situation). And if you don’t have a sweater, well, it just so happens that Punch Bowl Dallas is the location for the Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop (through Dec. 24). Two birds, one sweater. RSVP for free on Eventbrite.
Thursday, Dec. 7Hanukkah Lighting at Galleria Dallas
The giant menorah at Galleria Dallas will be lit every night of Hanukkah, but at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, the first night, there’s a special celebration. Before lighting the first candle, Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom speaks. Following the lighting, the temple’s youth choir, Kol Shalom, dazzles guests in attendance (and any around Level 1, near Tiffany & Co., because they’re a lovely choir). Enjoy sufganiyot — aka, jelly donuts — provided by Jarams Donuts while supplies last, and let’s be honest, that probably won’t be long because Jarams offers up an absolutely delectable specimen. See all the details at Galleria Dallas’ holiday schedule online.
Oh, Emma Woodhouse, we love that you’re so focused on matchmaking and finding love for others that you don’t even know it’s your time to find it. Romantic misadventures always make for good theater, and that’s what the Stolen Shakespeare Guild is giving audiences Thursdays and Fridays through Dec. 17 at the Sanders Theatre of the Fort Worth Community Arts Center (1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth). Tickets start at $20, available online.
Friday, Dec. 8Brett Goldstein at Music Hall at Fair Park
Here’s the big fucking question: Will Brett Goldstein drop as many f-bombs as Ted Lasso’s Roy Fucking Kent? Also, is he as big a loveable curmudgeon in his live show? Now, those of us who have watched his past work, clicked into his new efforts (he co-created and wrote Shrinking, for one), and know of his adoration of Muppets know the answer already, but for those who haven’t, it’ll be fun to find out. Goldstein presents The Second Best Night of Your Life (and we’re not even doubting that) at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8, at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets are available online, but few remain, so hurry.
Anime Frontier at Fort Worth Convention Center
Anime lovers, you’re going to have to head to the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St., Fort Worth) to get your fill of the second-largest anime convention in the country, Anime Frontier. For the third annual event, attendees can enjoy special guests from their favorite anime and manga worlds, tabletop gaming, an enormous expo with rare figures, modeling kits and more, panels, live performances, a Gundam Base pop-up, Itasha Car showcase and so much more. There’s not enough room to dish it all out. It all starts Friday at 1–7 p.m., then picks right back up again Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Three-day passes are only $70, and individual day tickets are also available. Check online for all options and full schedules.
Saturday, Dec. 9Pics with Zanta and Opening Celebration at Sweet Pass Sculpture Park
You know how you know something is extra-special? When it uses a “z” instead of an “s.” Sweet Pass Sculpture Park (402 Fabrication St.) is down with the cool factor because it's not just offering any old photos with Santa Claus. No, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, visitors can get their pics made with Zanta. With a freaking Z, y’all. Artist Zeke Williams dons his fabulous, holly-jolly alter ego for a fun afternoon. And there are snacks and sips to follow from 6 to 9 p.m. as Williams unveils a new painting, lightworks by Ella and Cedric Steed are proverbially lit and new video works from a range of artists are dialed up. It’s the year-end event for the experimental installation park, and you shouldn’t miss it. Check out Sweet Pass online.
Before you head out to Sweet Pass, get over to the African American Museum, Dallas (Fair Park). From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, the museum hosts Christmas Music Under the Dome as well as a Christmas Marketplace. It’s a holiday thrill that’s free and open to the public, with handcrafted jewelry and gifts galore and live performances by Texas musicians and choral and band groups from DISD schools. Speaking of kids, there’s a children’s craft area for creating masterpieces while parents shop. Find out more about AAM, Dallas online.
For two more days in December — this Saturday and Dec. 16 — attendees can visit the Dallas Firefighter’s Museum (3801 Parry Ave.) from 1 to 5 p.m. and rub elbows with the North Pole Fire Captain himself, Santa Claus (on a first-come, first-served basis, of course). While there, museum admission is free for kiddos and only $6 for their grown-ups. Volunteers are on hand to guide visitors through the North Pole and the fun and historical exhibits, including a child-sized cosplay opportunity no 5-year-old could pass up. Find out more about the museum online.
Mocky Horror Picture Show, Holiday Edition at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson
Two movie hints: Snowman. Eyebrows. If you got to Jack Frost that quickly, then you are probably a millennial and know the work of Michael Keaton in 1998’s bizarro classic. Or you just love to roast really terrible movies (holiday or otherwise) like the folks of Mocky Horror Picture Show. No B-movies this time: the movie mocking troupe is taking on the big-star atrocity about a dad who dies and comes back as a snowman to make things right with his kids. Yes, read that again. Someone sold that movie pitch and the rest of us … didn’t do a lot of '90s blow? Who knows! One thing’s for sure, MHPS is interactive and more fun than a snowball fight in Dallas so get to the Richardson Alamo Drafthouse (100 S. Central Expressway) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. But buy your tickets online first!
Sunday, Dec. 10BMW Dallas Marathon Festival at Dallas City Hall Plaza
It’s time for your annual warning! The BMW Dallas Marathon Festival is this weekend. Plan your cheering, commuting and complaining accordingly. But come on, these people have trained their asses off and raised a boatload of money for charity, so let’s go with the first two only. Shorter-distance events (5K, 10K, Kids 100M Dash, etc.) all happen on Saturday, and the full marathon, halves and ultra take place on Sunday. Maps are available online so you can find the best spots for your offering of Gatorade, supportive shouts or high-fives. Most events are sold out, but some Saturday options are still available. Get a complete download on the website.
A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show at Theatre Arlington
So, we’d normally endorse one Christmas Carol per week, but we can’t pass this up because Theatre Arlington’s A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show is so different, so charming and so BJ Cleveland. And we love the DFW theater legend so much, we don’t even want to wait for next week to laud his charisma and ability to carry a one-man show like this. When a snowstorm foils a 1940 radio production of the Dickens classic, the sound effect tech decides the show (and snow) must go on! He performs the entire thing all by his lonesome. Cleveland stars in this absolutely charming adaptation that lets his talent take flight. It runs through Dec. 17 at Theatre Arlington (305 W. Main St.). Tickets are $30, available online.
Monday, Dec. 11Carols With the King’s Singers at the Meyerson Symphony Center
Don’t lie: You miss The Sing-Off. That acapella competition show that stopped its run in 2013 was a breath of fresh air, surpassing the Idols and Voices of today. If your perfect holiday gift would be sweet, sweet harmony, then catch the King’s Singers at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). You'll hear a selection of contemporary songs as well as beloved carols guaranteed to raise holiday spirits even on a Monday. Tickets start at $42, available online.