 Dallas City Manager Brochure Shows Houston Skyline Not Big D | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Brochure Seeking New City Manager Shows Houston Skyline. Maybe It's a Test.

WFAA reports that the Dallas draft doc had photo of wrong Texas city's skyline. Hint to applicants: We're the less swampy one.
August 28, 2024
Dallas' skyline is undeniably iconic. Not for everyone, though.
Dallas' skyline is undeniably iconic. Not for everyone, though. Photo by Max Fray on Unsplash
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Dallas has one of the most recognizable skylines around, so much so that it was voted the best in the world a decade ago.

Try telling that to city leaders.

As WFAA reported earlier this week, a draft document aimed at attracting city-manager job candidates displayed a picture of a skyline in Texas, but it wasn't Big D’s iconic skyline. Instead of Bank of America Plaza’s emerald outline or even an up-close portrait of City Hall’s angular facade, the image shows various buildings in downtown Houston, according to the Aug. 26 article.

Look, we’ve all been there. Ever accidentally upload a selfie of someone else to your Tinder profile? It’s easy to mix stuff like this up.

Dallas City Council members did provide some input to the consultants behind the brochure, according to WFAA. Could they use Reunion Tower’s iconic “Ball,” or maybe a shot of that neon-red pegasus?

Yet no one "seemed to recognize the photo didn't show Dallas at all,” reporter Cole Sullivan writes.

WFAA reports that even if it didn't dawn on council members that H-Town’s skyline was the cover photo, they still wanted to see changes to the document — including a different image. The new draft is due for submission by the end of Wednesday. If all goes well with the updated doc, then it'll be set for formal release.

The sleuths at WFAA claim to have tracked down the original picture, or at least an image that’s pretty dang similar. Photographer Raul Cano’s pic appeared on Flickr in 2017 and shows a “mid-morning view of Downtown Houston.”

Dallas will shell out $134,375 to firm Baker Tilly in the effort to hire the city’s most powerful official, WFAA writes. Part of the consultants' role was developing the job-description brochure.

A social-media post about the skyline mix-up got some laughs online.

The X account Dallas Texas TV shared a photo of the brochure Tuesday morning.

“City of Dallas pays agency $134,000 to find new city manager, brochure shows Houston skyline instead of Dallas,” the caption reads.

One X user commented on the post: “They wanted a good city on the cover.”

“Someone gonna get fired ...” another user speculated.

Others pushed for a photo of Reunion Tower.

“You gotta show that ball thing or it's not Dallas,” they offered.
Someone else quote-tweeted the post with the caption, “Prolly why they need a new manager [skull emoji].”

If the City Council isn’t happy with the consultants' brochure, they could always turn elsewhere. One helpful X user suggested their services at a discounted price:

“I’ll do it for 100k.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Simone Carter was a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where she primarily covered news. Prior to joining the Observer staff in June 2020, Simone worked as a freelance music journalist and has written for publications like Newsweek, The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Weekly, the Denton Record-Chronicle and more. She received both her bachelor's and master's in journalism from the University of North Texas and graduated summa cum laude. She’s earned the Barbara Jordan Media Award for Written/Print from the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities, among other honors.
Contact: Simone Carter
Review: New WorldSprings Spa in The Colony Was More Social Than Serene

Health & Wellness

Review: New WorldSprings Spa in The Colony Was More Social Than Serene

By Mollie Jamison
Native-owned Flipstone Vintage & Thrift Celebrates the Love of the Dig in Fort Worth

Shopping

Native-owned Flipstone Vintage & Thrift Celebrates the Love of the Dig in Fort Worth

By Kendall Morgan
Dallas' Hôtel Swexan Landed on Travel + Leisure's It List. What Sets It Apart?

Nightlife

Dallas' Hôtel Swexan Landed on Travel + Leisure's It List. What Sets It Apart?

By Alex Gonzalez
Babe Ruth’s 'Called-Shot' Jersey Breaks Sports Memorabilia Record in Dallas

Shopping

Babe Ruth’s 'Called-Shot' Jersey Breaks Sports Memorabilia Record in Dallas

By Charles Farmer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation