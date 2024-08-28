Dallas Brochure Seeking New City Manager Shows Houston Skyline. Maybe It's a Test.

Try telling that to city leaders.
As WFAA reported earlier this week, a draft document aimed at attracting city-manager job candidates displayed a picture of a skyline in Texas, but it wasn't Big D’s iconic skyline. Instead of Bank of America Plaza’s emerald outline or even an up-close portrait of City Hall’s angular facade, the image shows various buildings in downtown Houston, according to the Aug. 26 article.
Look, we’ve all been there. Ever accidentally upload a selfie of someone else to your Tinder profile? It’s easy to mix stuff like this up.
Dallas City Council members did provide some input to the consultants behind the brochure, according to WFAA. Could they use Reunion Tower’s iconic “Ball,” or maybe a shot of that neon-red pegasus?
Yet no one "seemed to recognize the photo didn't show Dallas at all,” reporter Cole Sullivan writes.
WFAA reports that even if it didn't dawn on council members that H-Town’s skyline was the cover photo, they still wanted to see changes to the document — including a different image. The new draft is due for submission by the end of Wednesday. If all goes well with the updated doc, then it'll be set for formal release.
The sleuths at WFAA claim to have tracked down the original picture, or at least an image that’s pretty dang similar. Photographer Raul Cano’s pic appeared on Flickr in 2017 and shows a “mid-morning view of Downtown Houston.”
Dallas will shell out $134,375 to firm Baker Tilly in the effort to hire the city’s most powerful official, WFAA writes. Part of the consultants' role was developing the job-description brochure.
A social-media post about the skyline mix-up got some laughs online.
The X account Dallas Texas TV shared a photo of the brochure Tuesday morning.
“City of Dallas pays agency $134,000 to find new city manager, brochure shows Houston skyline instead of Dallas,” the caption reads.
One X user commented on the post: “They wanted a good city on the cover.”
“Someone gonna get fired ...” another user speculated.
Others pushed for a photo of Reunion Tower.
“You gotta show that ball thing or it's not Dallas,” they offered.
Someone else quote-tweeted the post with the caption, “Prolly why they need a new manager [skull emoji].”
If the City Council isn’t happy with the consultants' brochure, they could always turn elsewhere. One helpful X user suggested their services at a discounted price:
“I’ll do it for 100k.”