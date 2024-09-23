 Dallas Cast Is Coming to Southfork Experience Fan Convention | Dallas Observer
The Southfork Experience Will Bring the Cast of Dallas Home This October

The cast of Dallas (the show) will congregate outside of Dallas (the city) for the Southfork Experience fan convention.
September 23, 2024
Southfork Ranch is no longer home to the fictional Ewings, but that doesn't stop the actors from showing up from time to time.
Southfork Ranch is no longer home to the fictional Ewings, but that doesn't stop the actors from showing up from time to time.
If you’re so obsessed with Dallas, an Emmy-winning soap opera that ran from 1978 to 1991, that actually living in Dallas, the city in Texas, isn’t enough immersion for you, we have the ultimate fan experience for you.

Southfork Ranch, the iconic setting of the show, is hosting the Southfork Experience, Oct. 25–27. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the property, attend exclusive panels and take part in themed activities

But the real meat and potatoes of this experience are the ample opportunities to meet the stars of the show. Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Steve Kanaly, Charlene Tilton, Sheree J. Wilson, Audrey Landers, Jack Scalia, Jenilee Harrison, Joan Van Ark, Cathy Podewell and Christopher Atkins will be available for meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and, if you pony up for the VIP experience, a cocktail party and a boozy brunch.

Guests can also purchase tickets to events such as a Ewing BBQ and a concert by Josh Henderson, a Dallas native and star of the Dallas reboot, and his band.

The charity auction held on Saturday evening will benefit the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation, which aims to find the cure for multiple sclerosis and is a favorite of Dallas cast member Sheree J. Wilson

The Southfork Experience will be held Oct. 25–27 at Southfork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker. General admission weekend passes cost $125, not including add-ons like the BBQ and concert. More information on tickets, including VIP tiers, can be found on the Southfork Experience website.
