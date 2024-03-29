 Dallas Contestant Says Military Prepared Him For 'Naked and Afraid' | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Contestant Says His Military Past Prepared Him For Naked and Afraid

It's not easy surviving in the African wild without food, water or clothes. Unless you're a trained soldier, according to Cedar Hill's Billy Jennings.
March 29, 2024
Billy Jennings (right) survived in the wild for two naked weeks in South Africa.
Billy Jennings (right) survived in the wild for two naked weeks in South Africa. Discovery Channel
Share this:
In a recent episode of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid, survivalist Billy Jennings aims to make Limpopo, South Africa, “his bitch.” Joined by his partner, another survivalist named Sam Ray Moore, Jennings navigates Limpopo for two weeks without any food, water — or clothes, as the show’s title suggests.

Throughout the Season 17 episode, we see Jennings and Moore find natural sources of food and water. At times, the two struggle to hide their irritability due to a lack of sleep, but through their collaboration they're able to make it through the harrowing fortnight.

Jennings credits his survival skills to his time growing up in Cedar Hill, Texas. As a Gen Xer, he fondly recalls spending much of his time outdoors.

“My mama kicked me out whenever the sun would come up and said, ‘Don't come home ‘til the streetlights come on,’” says Jennings. “Out there in Cedar Hill before we grew up, the only thing to do was play in the woods or play in the pond down the street. “From there, [my fascination with survivalism] grew from 6 or 7 years old, up to now, 43 years old.”

While we see Jennings identify plants, hunt and gather food and set fires on the show, he posits that the most impressive skill he possesses as a survivalist is having mental fortitude. As a young adult, he served in the U.S. military, which he says taught him a lot about keeping cool under pressure, and making sure those around him push through.

Years before Jennings was selected to participate on Naked and Afraid, he often pictured himself on the show, daydreaming about how he would handle various difficulties. As we see on his episodes, Jennings handles many a challenge with skill and confidence. He also says appearing nude on television wasn’t anything daunting.

“You really don't think of yourself as appearing naked on national television when you're in the moment,” says Jennings. "Living in the military barracks with a bunch of guys, running around naked is something we would do when we were young and dumb, so it kind of came naturally to me.”

Though Jennings found the experience fulfilling and rewarding, going consecutive nights without food or sleep began to take a toll on him.

Ants in Your No-Pants

“I was fairly irritable, and it mostly had to do with rain and the cold, and trying to keep the fire going through the night,” Jennings says. “I think all of that and no food contributed to the irritability. If I take 10 minutes to myself, then I can usually get over all that, and be back to my normal calm self.”

As a longtime viewer of the show, Jennings says that he has often watched and thought about what he would do differently from the show’s previous contestants. But having been out there, he can vouch for the fact that the show is even more grueling than it looks on TV and that many “armchair survivalists” couldn’t make it through such conditions.

For him, the most challenging part of it all was the fact that he missed his wife and children. But throughout the process, Jennings learned that he is able to “push through difficult times.”

Jennings says that filming the show was one of the most difficult moments of his life, but he had so much fun doing it. And that he would “absolutely” do it again if asked.

“I've studied the show in depth, and I've talked to past survivalists,” says Jennings. "I've only done 14 days, but I'm hoping that the show will call me back for 21 days, 40 days or longer challenges, but time will tell.”

All episodes of Naked and Afraid are available to stream on Max.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez
Plano and Richardson on List of Best Cities to Live in America

Education

Plano and Richardson on List of Best Cities to Live in America

By Patrick Williams
Dallas Man Changes His Name to 'Literally Anyone Else,' Announces Presidential Campaign

Arts & Culture News

Dallas Man Changes His Name to 'Literally Anyone Else,' Announces Presidential Campaign

By Ismael M. Belkoura
It's Been 10 Years Since #AlexFromTarget. What Have We Learned About Filming Strangers in Public?

Opinion

It's Been 10 Years Since #AlexFromTarget. What Have We Learned About Filming Strangers in Public?

By Carly May Gravley
The Hottest Tattoo Trends in Dallas According to Local Artists

Arts & Culture News

The Hottest Tattoo Trends in Dallas According to Local Artists

By Vanessa Quilantan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation