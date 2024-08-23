Mark Cuban Fires Back Again at Dinesh D’Souza

The kid might have mental problems, but he’s acting just like Tim Walz! So what’s Walz’s excuse? pic.twitter.com/CktgFnO21n — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 22, 2024

You’ve never had that feeling, have you?



So proud of someone you love, that you can’t hold back. Every emotion you can feel, comes pouring out.



It’s the best feeling in the world. https://t.co/hwBb62fO4d — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 22, 2024

I’m criticizing Walz, not the kid. If you read the post carefully, that should be pretty clear — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 22, 2024

Only people who can’t write proper English capitalize words like Right, Just and Fair. We should not trust such illiterates to inform us about the retrospective verdicts of history https://t.co/yO9FQBxyk9 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 29, 2020

Hey @mcuban if you’re looking to diversify your corporate workforce—“diversity is our greatest strength”and all that—you might consider calling this person. You can spend the first few weeks learning how to address him pic.twitter.com/tH7yPR5aBJ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 21, 2024

In short, you won’t hire him because you know he would be a pain to work with and probably sue your company for misgendering him. This is the point I was really making—that your position on diversity is all talk! You’re in it for the virtue signaling. Thanks for confirming — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 21, 2024

I came to the US from India at the age of 17 with $500 in my pocket. My objection is not to the anguish of starting at the bottom but rather to the WHINER MENTALITY which revels in victimization and turns it into a strategy of intimidation. Who wants to hire someone like that? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 22, 2024

What a perfect description of the person you want to vote in as President https://t.co/PpN7UjU7ZQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 22, 2024