 Dallas Entrepreneur Mark Cuban Defends Tim Walz' Son on Twitter | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Mark Cuban Fires Back Again at Dinesh D’Souza

Vice President hopeful Tim Walz's son was mocked this week for his enthusiasm at his fathers's DNC speech. Mark Cuban wasn't having it.
August 23, 2024
Mark Cuban will not abide any hate from Dinesh D'Souza about Tim Walz's son.
Mark Cuban will not abide any hate from Dinesh D'Souza about Tim Walz's son. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$5,200
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

On Thursday, right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza posted a four-second clip on X of vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz’s son, Gus, emotionally cheering for his father at the Democratic National Convention earlier that day.

The moment came as Gus watched his father officially accept the nomination as vice president with running mate current Vice President Kamala Harris, before a massive crowd at the United Center in Chicago. The high school senior greeted his father with an enthusiastic hug as his family left the stage.

Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder. D’Souza's caption on the video read: "The kid might have mental problems, but he's acting just like Tim Walz! So what's Walz's excuse?"

This was one of many tweets about Gus by other far-right pundits, who took turns online taking jabs at the family. Right-wing author Ann Coulter replied to the video, “Talk about weird,” in a now-deleted X post.

The original video was posted by X user, @leslibless. who has posted over 79,000 times and is labeled as a “firm conservative.” The user posted the video with the caption, “Walz’ kid is acting just like his dad! BIZARRE!”



Mark Cuban took exception to D’Souza’s post, responding, “You’ve never had that feeling, have you? So proud of someone you love, that you can't hold back. Every emotion you can feel, comes pouring out. It's the best feeling in the world."
D’Souza was sentenced to five years of probation in 2014 after attempting to illegally contribute $10,000 to a U.S. Senate campaign, doubling the federal limit of $5,000 per individual set by the 2012 Election Act. D’Souza was pardoned by former President Trump in 2018 and remains a vocal supporter of his re-election campaign.

He replied back to Cuban, saying “I’m criticizing Walz, not the kid. If you read the post carefully, that should be pretty clear.” This isn’t the first time Cuban and D’Souza have clashed on X. In 2020, Cuban commended the NBA for being at the forefront of social politics as the league returned to play after COVID-19 and civil protests. D’Souza replied with a comment about Cuban’s grammar, and indirectly called him illiterate. "Only people who can’t write proper English capitalize words like Right, Just and Fair. We should not trust such illiterates to inform us about the retrospective verdicts of history," D'Souza wrote.

Earlier this year, the two had a keyboard sparring match after D’Souza tagged Cuban in a post targeting a homeless transgender man named Max. Cuban replied with a long message showing more compassion for Max’s living situation and relationship with his employer, prompting D’Souza to fire back.

The two exchanged barbs again just a few hours later, with D’Souza labeling Max’s complaints as “whiner mentality." Cuban fired the last shot, pointing at Trump while he was at it. Despite online arguments, Cuban’s long-teased political candidacy seems to be on hold for now as the beginning stages of his Dallas casino district begin to take shape. As for D’Souza, his most recent book, 2,000 Mules, presents a conspiratorial theory on election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and he hosts a daily eponymous podcast that recently reviewed the Democratic National Convention. Tim Walz's son Gus continues to garner support online from public figures such as actress Mia Farrow and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Dallas Has an 'Inferiority Complex,' According to Billionaire Peter Thiel

Politics

Dallas Has an 'Inferiority Complex,' According to Billionaire Peter Thiel

By Carly May Gravley
TCU Player Sedona Prince Receives Death Threats Amid Abuse Allegations

Sports

TCU Player Sedona Prince Receives Death Threats Amid Abuse Allegations

By Christine Odwesso
Breaking Down the Union-Busting Allegations at Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dance

Breaking Down the Union-Busting Allegations at Dallas Black Dance Theatre

By Vanessa Quilantan
In Fashion Battle, 7-Eleven Easily Beats Buc-ee's: Best Pieces of Gas Station Merch

Fashion

In Fashion Battle, 7-Eleven Easily Beats Buc-ee's: Best Pieces of Gas Station Merch

By Charles Farmer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation