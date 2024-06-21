 Dallas Golfer Scottie Scheffler Refused to Sign Celtics Hat | Dallas Observer
Dallas Native Scottie Scheffler Refused To Sign Fan’s Celtics Hat

A New England fan decided to rub some salt in the pro golfer's Dallas-pride wound this week.
June 21, 2024
Scottie Scheffler will do anything for fans, but he won't do that.
Like many Mavs fans across the globe, the world's No. 1 golfer, Dallas native Scottie Scheffler, is still hurting from the team’s Monday night loss to the Celtics.

Unlike many fans, Scheffler had to cross into enemy territory this week for a PGA tournament in New England.

The timing is obviously unfortunate enough, but one Celtics fan still decided to rub more salt in the wound. While in Connecticut for the Travelers Championship on Wednesday, a reporter introduced a question to Scheffler by commenting on how he was visiting New England so soon after the Mavs’ loss.

“Do I have to answer this question?” Scheffler asked. After laughs from Scheffler and the crowd, the reporter asked if he expected any trash talk from Celtics fans and fellow golfers like New Englander Keegan Bradley.

Scheffler said while he hasn’t caught any flack from other players at the tournament, he received a sore reminder from at least one Celtics fan in attendance.

“I did get one fan today that asked me to sign a Celtics hat, and I told him no,” Scheffler said with a laugh. “But other than that, not much interaction.”
Fortunately for the Celtics' fan, Scheffler seems to be a good sport about it all. Currently, the golfer is in the midst of the tournament, which began today and concludes on Sunday.

In our opinion, having a Dallasite win big in New England this year would make one poetic revenge story.
