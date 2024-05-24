Scottie Scheffler Arrest Video Released, Officer Punished

The saga of Scottie Scheffler’s Kentucky arrest took a new turn on Thursday when police in Louisville announced that the officer responsible for the arrest has received corrective action and then released two videos that show various stages of the incident and arrest.
On May 17, Scheffler was arrested when he allegedly ignored an officer’s directions when navigating his SUV around the scene of an accident in front of the Valhalla Golf Club, where he was set to play the second round of the PGA Championship. The Dallas resident and world's No. 1 golfer was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.
Neither video clip sheds much light on the initial interaction between the officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, and Scheffler, although one video taken from a street pole near the golf club briefly shows Scheffler’s vehicle turning into the club’s entrance, which police say brought about the officer’s pursuit. A person wearing a hi-vis jacket appears to run after the vehicle and confront the driver through the window. Another video, taken from a police dashcam, shows Scheffler being escorted to a police car while his hands are cuffed behind his back.
But what neither video displays is the reason Gillis has been disciplined by the Louisville police. According to city officials at a Thursday press conference, Gillis failed to activate his bodycam as his interaction with Scheffler began. According to reports, Gillis claims he was injured in the incident after being dragged by Scheffler’s vehicle.
At the press conference, Scheffler’s attorney maintained his client’s innocence and termed the incident a misunderstanding. As the conference took place in Louisville, Scheffler was in Fort Worth playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he scored an unimpressive 2-over 72 in the first round.
Scheffler’s arraignment on the charges is scheduled for June 3 in Louisville.