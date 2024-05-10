Dallas Says ‘Turn Around’ After Other Cities Show Interest in Chief Eddie Garcia

Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert may only be one week into her new position, but she’s already playing defense.
Tolbert released a memo Wednesday afternoon responding to a recent report that Austin and Houston may be interested in hiring Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia for the same role.
In her statement, Tolbert told the cities to “Turn around and go back home.”
“It’s no surprise that other Texas cities are expressing interest,” Tolbert wrote. “Obviously, City Council members and I want to keep him in Dallas doing a good job. It will take flexibility, creativity with a hefty dose of accountability to accomplish that, but we are working tirelessly to develop solutions. I believe Chief Garcia wants to remain here.”
Tolbert described Garcia as a “key leader” who has lowered the city's crime rate and helped “increase police morale” and community confidence in the department.
Garcia was sworn in as chief of police in 2021 and has previously stated he intends to stay with Dallas for at least five years, The Dallas Morning News reports. Some officials, including former City Council member Adam McGough, feel Garcia should be offered a contract to ensure he sees that term through.
The city charter does not currently allow the chief of police to hold a contracted position, so Garcia’s at-will employment allows him to leave the city at any time. In a March 27 city council meeting, McGough spoke to council members during the public comment portion of the meeting to ask for “one request.”
“These special circumstances require special measures, and I would ask this council to take the effort to begin the process to create a contract and give Chief Garcia the assurances that we value his leadership,” McGough said. “There’s no doubt that other cities are trying to pull him in, trying to entice him with other opportunities.”
On Wednesday, Jaime Castro, president of the Dallas Police Association, released a statement encouraging council members to solidify Garcia’s place in Dallas while avoiding any “bureaucratic slowdowns.” Castro said the association “wholeheartedly supports” Garcia’s continuing leadership.
“With his stellar record of success in turning around a police department that desperately needed strong, forward-thinking leadership, Chief Garcia will most certainly be a target of countless cities across Texas looking to improve public safety with a new Chief, especially Houston,” Castro said.
Garcia has not released a statement regarding the potential interest from other cities, and the Dallas Police Department declined to comment.
Houston’s police chief position opened up earlier this week when former Chief Troy Finner announced his immediate plan to retire. In Austin, the role has been open since August, but the city's interest in Garcia may be salt in a not-yet-healed wound. In March, Austin announced the hiring of former Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax just weeks after he submitted his resignation to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.