Scottie Scheffler Parties at Dallas Dive Bar After Second Masters Win

Scottie Scheffler five-ironed it outta Georgia on Sunday night and dropped into Inwood Tavern in a dashing new green jacket.
April 15, 2024
Scottie Scheffler, seen here in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 28 in Fort Worth, sank one at the Inwood Tavern after winning his second Master's tournament. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
There's no place like home, they say. So, naturally, after winning his second Masters Tournament in three years on Sunday, Highland Park grad and the world's top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, boarded a plane and flew back to Dallas, where he showed up in his green Masters jacket and celebrated at the Inwood Tavern. As WFAA reports:
Scheffler accepted his green jacket and trophy, sat down for a press conference and then hopped on a jet back to Dallas. Sometime before closing time, Scheffler made his way to Inwood Tavern, wearing the same orange Nike shirt and blue pants he wore in the final round at Augusta — plus that famed green jacket.
Seeing how the prize was a cool $3.6 million, taking the money and running might be considered a touch rude to his Augusta, Georgia, hosts. On the other hand, his wife, Meredith, is due to deliver the couple's first baby in a few weeks, and Scheffler has already made it clear that fatherhood will take precedence over golf. So, maybe the good people of Georgia (i.e., those not named Marjorie Taylor Greene) will forgive his dash for the airport.

The sports website Sportskeeda was one of several media outlets reporting Scheffler's stop by the Inwood, though the writer there seemed a little puzzled about why he headed there. Sure, it's a great bar, but whoever or (ahem) whatever wrote their story noted Scheffler is from New Jersey, neglecting the fact that his family moved to the Dallas area when he was 6 years old. So, technically that's true, but we all know the rules for what it takes to be considered a Texan: You either have to be born here, get rich here or be really, really good at sports.

Because Scheffler also won the Masters in 2022, the same year he was named the world's No. 1 golfer, we'd say that makes him as Texan as Sam Houston. Welcome home, champ, and best wishes for your impending dadhood.
