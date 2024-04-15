Scottie Scheffler Parties at Dallas Dive Bar After Second Masters Win

Scheffler accepted his green jacket and trophy, sat down for a press conference and then hopped on a jet back to Dallas. Sometime before closing time, Scheffler made his way to Inwood Tavern, wearing the same orange Nike shirt and blue pants he wore in the final round at Augusta — plus that famed green jacket.Seeing how the prize was a cool $3.6 million, taking the money and running might be considered a touch rude to his Augusta, Georgia, hosts. On the other hand, his wife, Meredith, is due to deliver the couple's first baby in a few weeks, and Scheffler has already made it clear that fatherhood will take precedence over golf. So, maybe the good people of Georgia (i.e., those not named Marjorie Taylor Greene) will forgive his dash for the airport.
The sports website Sportskeeda was one of several media outlets reporting Scheffler's stop by the Inwood, though the writer there seemed a little puzzled about why he headed there. Sure, it's a great bar, but whoever or (ahem) whatever wrote their story noted Scheffler is from New Jersey, neglecting the fact that his family moved to the Dallas area when he was 6 years old. So, technically that's true, but we all know the rules for what it takes to be considered a Texan: You either have to be born here, get rich here or be really, really good at sports.
Scottie got home and went straight to the iconic dive bar Inwood Tavern to celebrate last night.— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) April 15, 2024
What an absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/yuK0ys2qw7
Because Scheffler also won the Masters in 2022, the same year he was named the world's No. 1 golfer, we'd say that makes him as Texan as Sam Houston. Welcome home, champ, and best wishes for your impending dadhood.