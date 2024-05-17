From Green Jacket to Orange Jumpsuit: Scottie Scheffler Gets Cuffed in Louisville

According to ESPN, a fatal auto accident near the entrance to the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville just after 5 a.m. caused a significant traffic backup that led tournament officials to delay the start of the day’s golf action. At 6:01 a.m. Scheffler was arrested, cuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser.
According to police and witnesses, Scheffler attempted to drive around police who were directing traffic. Reports state that the reigning Masters champion drove onto a median to go around the police, who then attempted to pull Scheffler over. Instead of stopping, Scheffler reportedly drove another 10 or 20 yards before an officer “attached himself” to the golfer’s car.
CNN reports that Scheffler was charged “with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, along with lesser charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, according to Jefferson County court records.”
https://t.co/TW5zov4CkY pic.twitter.com/uyhMSoa6DW— Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) May 17, 2024
Scheffler was booked into a Louisville jail at 7:28 a.m., where his mugshot was taken while he wore an orange jumpsuit. He was released without bail just over an hour later. The golfer, who has won 4 out of 5 of his last tournaments, arrived at the golf club for his Friday round just after 9 a.m.
“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” Scheffler said in a statement given to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who was present when the arrest occurred. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”
Of course, Scheffler isn’t the only one with thoughts on the matter. Social media has had a field day with the bizarre scenario featuring the best golfer in the world being hauled away in cuffs before he was set to tee off. Perhaps predictably, the posts range from the serious and somber to the silly and sarcastic.
I assume Scottie thought there was a small issue causing some traffic, and with a courtesy car, cops usually let us go thru ahead so we’re not caught up behind unnecessarily. Scottie was probably just thinking I need to get to the course to start my routine on time. Obviously…— Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) May 17, 2024
He should have complied https://t.co/jSgTQhhM72— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 17, 2024
Column: A man was killed by a bus. Then a star golfer was arrested. And all everyone worried about was whether the golfer would make his tee time. A strange and terrible morning at the PGA Championship. https://t.co/xXiE73UVdM— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) May 17, 2024
Scottie accidentally grabbed Rickie Fowler’s outfit today: pic.twitter.com/kpIbD9du5W— Tour Golf (@PGATUOR) May 17, 2024
I hate this for Scheffler. I admire the guy. But more than one thing can be true. 1)It DOES appear to be a misunderstanding. 2)He IS charged with a felony. One undeniable truth-he’ll be given the benefit of the doubt by many who would normally “back the blue” in any situation. pic.twitter.com/hNH0bTp9sG— Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) May 17, 2024
Scheffler driving back to the Valhalla course after making bail pic.twitter.com/apUNM2pVge— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) May 17, 2024