From Green Jacket to Orange Jumpsuit: Scottie Scheffler Gets Cuffed in Louisville

The world's top golfer and recent Inwood Tavern imbiber caused quite the firestorm this morning before playing golf in Kentucky.
May 17, 2024
Scottie Scheffler, used to winning, fought the law and the law won.
Scottie Scheffler, used to winning, fought the law and the law won.
On Friday morning, Dallas resident, new father and the world’s top pro golfer, Scottie Scheffler, was arrested in Kentucky prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.

According to ESPN, a fatal auto accident near the entrance to the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville just after 5 a.m. caused a significant traffic backup that led tournament officials to delay the start of the day’s golf action. At 6:01 a.m. Scheffler was arrested, cuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

According to police and witnesses, Scheffler attempted to drive around police who were directing traffic. Reports state that the reigning Masters champion drove onto a median to go around the police, who then attempted to pull Scheffler over. Instead of stopping, Scheffler reportedly drove another 10 or 20 yards before an officer “attached himself” to the golfer’s car.

CNN reports that Scheffler was charged “with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, along with lesser charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, according to Jefferson County court records.”


Scheffler was booked into a Louisville jail at 7:28 a.m., where his mugshot was taken while he wore an orange jumpsuit. He was released without bail just over an hour later. The golfer, who has won 4 out of 5 of his last tournaments, arrived at the golf club for his Friday round just after 9 a.m.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” Scheffler said in a statement given to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who was present when the arrest occurred. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

Of course, Scheffler isn’t the only one with thoughts on the matter. Social media has had a field day with the bizarre scenario featuring the best golfer in the world being hauled away in cuffs before he was set to tee off. Perhaps predictably, the posts range from the serious and somber to the silly and sarcastic.

