Grapevine's Meow Wolf Celebrates First Anniversary With Trash on the Runway

Early Thursday evening, Meow Wolf Grapevine held its inaugural “Trashion Show” to celebrate its one-year anniversary.
The art space, spawned from the world-famous Meow Wolf in New Mexico, offers a wildly innovative standalone art experience (with wild clues hidden throughout). To celebrate its first year in Grapevine, the venue put on a runway show that sought to combine sustainability with high fashion and encouraged designers to celebrate their unique self-expression in an eco-friendly style.
The Trashion Show kicked off with emcee Vivienne Vermouth, who graced the stage with a bright purple wig and a multicolored leotard. She announced the show would feature eight designers and three burlesque performances.
Dev Developpe, a burlesque dancer who traveled from Houston, dazzled the crowd with her beaded accessories, littered with handwritten notes, and with a complex headpiece fashioned with ribbon, yarn and pom-poms.
“One of my favorite things ever is to introduce Onyx to an audience who does not know what to expect,” Vermouth said. "Now you'll know why the front row of my shows sells out.” She was right. The crowd roared as Onyx performed an elaborate routine full of delicate props and an impressive amount of headstands.
The next designer, Nadia Velazquez, created “Disco Tech” out of her love for lights, music and sci-fi designs. Her model, Katie Kane, wore an aluminum dress decked out with plastic sleeves and an old speaker for the centerpiece. The show closed with the final design, Marisol Lopez’s “Party Animal,” inspired by her love and nostalgia for piñatas. The crowd hooted and hollered as her model pranced across the stage. They chanted “encore, encore, encore!” until they lost their breath. It's safe to say, they’ll all be back next year.