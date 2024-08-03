Mia Simpson Is the 19-Year-Old Curator of Y2K-Inspired 'That’s Hot' Market

“I won't name the market, but I had very bad experiences with predators,” Simpson says. “Lots of resellers in the community had issues. In Houston, women in our line of work didn't have a place for us to come together. Our work wasn't being recognized even though I knew that behind the scenes, we were really running the show.”
Simpson’s experience inspired her to create a new space where people could come together and feel welcome. She started doing garage sales in 2022 to get a small taste of what running her own show might look like. After a year of hosting sales and making connections, she felt ready to launch her own market. After another year of success in Houston, she recognized a need for an inclusive Y2K market across Texas, so her next stop was Dallas.
Simpson says that finding a venue for a market is usually the hardest part, but in Dallas, it came naturally. A vendor she knew in Houston, who had been previously based in Dallas, connected her with a friend who had a studio. Simpson called Hannah, owner of Funky Fun Studios, who said, “Yeah, let's do it!”
When it comes to finding vendors and boutiques, Simpsons always had a bit of luck.
“People just see my vision and trust me,” Simpson says. “Once you find a few good people that trust you and your vision, word starts to get around. A lot of my vendors have told me that they've heard about me from other people sharing their experiences at the market.”
Hot AughtsThe “That’s Hot Market” takes place on the first weekend of every month on Fabrication Street. It always features Y2K and vintage clothing, but this upcoming market, on Aug. 4, will also have handmade accessories such as crocheted items, custom lighters, tooth gems and lots of jewelry. Tattoos are also a market staple, featuring designs by Cora Cupid. The event will showcase some familiar vendors and some new ones as well.
“I try my best to find new people and switch people out from time to time,” Simpson says. “I want to give the customers more to see and more to love. I want to give more people the opportunity to showcase the items they have. I'm trying right now to see if there's any way for us to expand the market in Dallas so that we can have over 40 vendors. My main goal is to be able to accept everyone because I hate having to turn people away. “
While Simpson is excited to grow, she says it is also important that she maintains a space that feels comfortable and secure. Having experienced markets with over 200 people, Simpson understands that over-populated crowds can feel overwhelming, and she wants her patrons to feel safe.
“I want this to be like another one of those places for the girls and gays just to hang out, have fun, and not feel judged,” Simpson says. “Not just for customers, but for vendors too. My number-one goal will forever be to make this a safe space for everybody involved. I know what I went through with other markets and how that made me feel. I never, ever want another person to feel like that. Ever. I want people to have a good time and make their bag while doing it.”
Although Simpson seems to be a one-woman show, she has a village of supporters behind her including her friends, family and boyfriend. One of the hardest aspects of her job is creating content for social media, but her friends are there to offer her new ideas and fresh perspectives. She also draws inspiration from her boyfriend's dad’s rave fliers from the late '90s and early 2000s. Despite the creative blocks, Simpson loves seeing her vision come to life, chatting with people and seeing pieces get re-homed.
“You can see the expression on someone's face when they finally find that piece that they've been looking for, and seeing those pieces be reloved is amazing,” Simpson says. “ I love helping other women and queer people grow. I've had people who have worked with me in the past two years go from like 10 followers to 11,000 followers, and it's been amazing seeing those people prosper. I think that's the highlight of everything that I've done.”