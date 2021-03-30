Yes, a Dallas Capitol Crasher Really Got Arrested Wearing a T-Shirt Saying He Was There

Rioters inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Dallas man Garret Miller was there, says his T-shirt.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Dallas insurrectionist Garret Miller was at the Capitol crashing on Jan. 6, and all he got was a lousy T-shirt. And an arrest warrant.

Miller is being held at an Oklahoma City prison after leaving a trail of evidence incriminating him in the January storming of the Capitol on social media, which led to his arrest on Jan. 10. In a court filing on Monday, prosecutors noted that while Miller remained silent during his arrest, his clothing spoke loud and clear. In a move out of the early 2000s, Miller let a graphic T-shirt do the talking. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly wearing a shirt with a photo of former President Donald Trump and the words "Take America Back" and "I Was There, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021."

Late comedian George Carlin once said he wasn't a fan of tattoos as he was against doing anything that would help the police. Miller's T-shirt is the fashion equivalent of tattooing the word "guilty" on your forehead.

But Miller's T-shirt was only the smoking gun on top of a burning arsenal documented on social media.

"Like many of the more than 300 people facing federal charges in connection with the siege, Miller thoroughly documented and commented on his actions that day in a flurry of social media posts," The Associated Press reported. After he posted a selfie of himself in the Capitol, for example, he told a friend on Facebook he "just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol."

According to the filing, Miller also called for the "execution" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the lynching of a Black Capitol police officer.

"I Was There, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021." – Garret Millers' T-shirt Facebook

Twitter

A few days after the "stop the steal" rally, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the word "impeach," and Miller tweeted back "Assassinate AOC." On Jan. 10, he posted on Instagram that the Capitol police officer who shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt should be executed on live TV. He wrote that the officer is "a prize to be taken" and, "He will swing. ... I had a rope in my bag on that day," prosecutors said.

In a Jan. 18 Facebook post, he wrote again about the unidentified officer: "We going to get a hold of him and hug his neck with a nice rope."

The filing says that in a search of Miller's home, police found two ropes, a crossbow, body armor, firearms and ammunition.

Prosecutors said that on a recorded call after his arrest, Miller told his mother, “I don’t feel that I’ve done anything wrong and now I’m being locked up.”

In February, a grand jury indicted Miller on 12 counts, including trespassing, civil disorder, death threats and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. He has not yet entered a plea.

On the bright side, Miller created a fashion statement that was peak 2020. Eat your meat suit, Lady Gaga.