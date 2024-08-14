Iconic Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room Returning to Dallas Museum of Art

“All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins,” one of Yayoi Kusama’s iconic “infinity room” installations, is returning to the Dallas Museum of Art in 2025.
If you don’t know what an infinity room is, check your cool friend’s Instagram feed. You’ll likely find them standing in a room that contains a seemingly endless field of lights or patterns. The odds are good that they’re standing inside of a genuine Kusama.
The “boundary-pushing and experiential” installation returning to the DMA, which incorporates Kusama’s signature spotted pumpkins, was last displayed at the museum in 2018. It incorporates themes that are characteristics of Kusama’s work: infinity, the sublime and obsessive repetition.
“The mirror rooms provide an escape to an impeccably imagined fantasy world, even if only for a minute,” wrote the Observer’s Jennifer Smart when “Pumpkins” first graced the DMA in 2017. “For Kusama, notions of repetition, especially in overwhelming quantities, also represented a human way of exploring essentially unfathomable concepts such as infinity and the sublime.”
And yet “Pumpkins” slots neatly into the modern phenomenon of immersive art that allows the viewer to step into the artist’s colorful, kaleidoscopic world and, if they’re so inclined, take a picture with it.
What we’re saying is that if you’re into Meow Wolf in Grapevine and looking for something similar with a little more weight to it, you won’t want to miss this.
Member preview days for Return to Infinity: Yayoi Kusama begin on May 1, 2025. More information about exhibitions at the Dallas Museum of Art can be found on its website.