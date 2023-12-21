 Dallas Museum of Art Launches Exhibition of Female Artists | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

New Exhibition at Dallas Museum Questions 'the Myth of the Sole Male Genius'

Coming off the year of Beyonce, Barbie and Taylor Swift, the DMA wants to expose you to even more art made by women.
December 21, 2023
Olivia Erlanger's Pergasa (left) is one of many striking works that are featured in the Dallas Museum of Art's new women-centered exhibition.
Olivia Erlanger's Pergasa (left) is one of many striking works that are featured in the Dallas Museum of Art's new women-centered exhibition. Carly May Gravley
Share this:
This week, the Dallas Museum of Art debuts its final exhibition of the year, He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject. On display from Dec. 17 through July 21, 2024, it will showcase works by female artists from the 1970s through today that, according to materials put out by the museum, “question the myth of the sole male genius and create space for new, more inclusive narratives.”
click to enlarge
With this new exhibition, women will see themselves in art history as more than objects of desire.
Carly May Gravley
In an address given to members of the press before a preview of the exhibition, director Agustin Arteaga invoked this year’s female-centered pop culture, calling it “the year of Beyoncé, Barbie and Taylor Swift,” as an opportunity to showcase how women have been “carving out space and commandeering the narrative throughout history."

The exhibition aims to challenge white male ubiquity in art spaces, critique both sexism and racism, and reframe the role of women in art as more than just muses and objects of desire.

“Women do not require male predecessors to build meaning in their own work,” says Veronica Myers, a curatorial assistant who gave a lively tour of the new exhibition to the press ahead of its opening.
click to enlarge
Dallas artist Kaleta Doolin created Improved Janson: A Woman on Every Page to highlight the hole in art history where women's contributions should be.
Carly May Gravley
The exhibition is divided into four thematic sections. Women and Appropriation showcases artists who worked in Postmodernism and rejected the idea of genius and unique thought and posited that all art is built on references to the past. This section features "Pledge, Will, Vow," a striking video installation by Barbara Kruger, a signature self-portrait by the photographer Cindy Sherman and an art history book with a vulvic hole cut through it by Dallas artist Kaleta Doolin.

The next section, called Black Female Subjectivity, showcases work by Black female artists that appropriate images made famous by white men in order to reclaim their place in the narrative. The centerpiece of this section is Lauren Halsey’s "South Central City Farm / Doing My Thang," which is placed directly in front of a piece by minimalist Donald Judd to juxtapose similar creative elements filtered through different perspectives.
click to enlarge
Lauren Halsey's South Central City Farm / Doing My Thang.
Carly May Gravley
Women in Surrealism showcases the ways women artists have used surrealist imagery to explore and challenge gender roles. The work of younger artists such as Emily Mae Smith and Ivy Halderman intermingle with predecessors such as Salvador Dali to demonstrate a creative conversation that transcends time. Olivia Erlanger’s Pergasa, a sculpture showing a mermaid’s tail flowing out of a washing machine, has been featured heavily in promotional materials for the exhibition.

The final section, Collaboration and Friendship, serves to remind visitors that female artists have not just existed at the same time as men, but were active collaborators. Just as women have served as muses to male artists, the reverse has also been true, as demonstrated in Calida Rawles’ photorealistic painting "In His Image."

He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject is curated by Katherine Brodbeck and will run through July 21, 2024, at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. Tickets are available on the museum’s website.
click to enlarge
He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject is currently on display at the Dallas Museum of Art.
Carly May Gravley
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley is the staff arts, culture and food writer for the Dallas Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

UT Dallas Closing Its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Under New State Legislation

Education

UT Dallas Closing Its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Under New State Legislation

By Danny Gallagher
If You're Drinking on New Year's Eve and Need a Ride, DART and Coors Have You Covered

Arts & Culture News

If You're Drinking on New Year's Eve and Need a Ride, DART and Coors Have You Covered

By Danny Gallagher
A Plano Church Gets Roasted for Its Really Extra Christmas Show

Arts & Culture News

A Plano Church Gets Roasted for Its Really Extra Christmas Show

By Danny Gallagher
An Influencer's Ultimate DFW Holiday Event Guide

Holidays

An Influencer's Ultimate DFW Holiday Event Guide

By Jessica Serna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation