Dallas Symphony Orchestra To Pay Homage to The Beatles With New Concert

It’s been 60 years since The Fab Four’s only Dallas concert, but Beatlemania is still alive and well in Dallas.
As part of its pop culture-oriented “Pops” concert series, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform Twist and Shout: The Music of the Beatles at the Meyerson Symphony Center, Sept. 20–22. The concert will honor the 60th anniversary of The Beatles' historic appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, the night the band "won our hearts with the songs we cherish to this day."
Conductor Jeff Tyzik will lead the orchestra in performing hits like “Yesterday," "A Hard Day’s Night" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and the songs will be given new life by vocalists Paul Loren, Colin Smith and Rick Brantley and a band featuring Shub Saran on guitar, Chris Kuffner on bass and Emilio Navaira on drums.
Accompanying the concert will be dazzling projections of rare and unseen photos and videos above the orchestra. Between these visuals and the stunning venue, Twist and Shout might just be one of the most ethereal rock concerts you’ll ever see. At least that’s what the DSO is going for.
“It’s unique to come to the orchestra to hear a concert,” DSO programming director Tom Brekhus told the Observer when this season’s Pops lineup was first announced. “Even if it's rock music versus going to hear it somewhere else. Our venue is unique and what the orchestra can bring to the experience is different.”
This isn’t the only upcoming event that’s cashing in on nostalgia for the British Invasion. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction (representing exactly who you think they represent) will face off in the Beatles vs. Rolling Stones battle of the bands we’ve all been waiting for. At long last, the question of which was the better band of Brits will be answered. Or, at the very least, we’ll find out which one has a better tribute band.
Twist and Shout: The Music of the Beatles will run Sept. 20–22 at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $42 and are available on the Dallas Symphony Orchestra website.