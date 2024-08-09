The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Continues To Embrace Pop Culture This Season

The upcoming 2024–25 season will up the ante on whimsy and further redefine what a night at the symphony can look like.
Nontraditional concerts at the DSO are referred to as “Pops” concerts, to expand what the symphony can do and make it accessible to more fans.
“We try to offer something that’s fun and culturally relevant,” says Tom Brekhus, director of orchestra programming and pops at the DSO. “What’s kind of driven that [idea] is, ‘What else is there for the orchestra to do besides traditional classical music?’ So we try to do these things.”
Brekhus builds the DSO’s calendar around the notion of having something for everyone. Pop artists Beyoncé, rock stars The Beatles and classic scores from films such as Elf and The Princess Bride are getting the symphonic treatment.
One such film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, is fourth both in the film series and in a successful series of screenings put on at the Meyerson.
“We try to cover as many bases as we can and give the audience choices,” he says. “It’s unique to come to the orchestra to hear a concert. Even if it's rock music versus going to hear it somewhere else. Our venue is unique and what the orchestra can bring to the experience is different.”
Brekhus wants the DSO to provide something for everyone, but he doesn’t believe that everything has to be for everyone.
“We would like to think that this is an open, inviting environment,” he says. “There are people that come to a Pops concert and get curious and come back to hear us play Mahler and Beethoven and so forth. There’s others that don’t. That’s OK. We’re happy that you’re here. We’re glad you had a great time.”
Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, 2024
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert
The DSO is kicking off spooky season with its latest Harry Potter-themed event at the Meyerson. The fourth installment of the popular fantasy series will be screened behind the orchestra as the musicians provide a live rendition of Patrick Doyle’s score. Tickets for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert start at $64.
Sept. 20–22, 2024
Twist and Shout: The Music of The Beatles
In honor of the 60th anniversary of the band’s appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, the DSO is staging a fab tribute to the Fab Four with a three-piece rock band and a group of vocalists led by Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik. Hits like “Help!,’ “Yesterday” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” will accompany projections of rare and unseen photos and videos. Tickets for Twist and Shout: The Music of The Beatles start at $42.
Oct. 25–27, 2024
Go Now! The Music of the Moody Blues
If the tribute to The Beatles didn’t scratch your itch for classic rock at the symphony, maybe this tribute to a contemporary band of The Beatles will. Put together by longtime Moody Blues’ touring drummer Gordy Marshall, a four-piece rock outfit led by conductor Michael Krajewski will give hits like “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Nights in White Satin” and “Isn’t Life Strange” new life at the Meyerson. Tickets for Go Now! The Music of the Moody Blues start at $35.
Elf in ConcertDec. 20–22, 2024
According to Buddy the Elf, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear.” We like to think “playing loud to hear” also counts in terms of cheer-spreading. Elf’s twinkling score has become a Christmas favorite on par with the film itself, and conductor Lawrence Loh will lead the DSO in bringing it to life this Christmas. Tickets for Elf in Concert start at $65.
Jan. 10–12, 2025
Disco Fever
Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, The Voice alum Maiya Sykes and Grammy-nominated vocalist B. Slade invite you to “hustle” over to the Meyerson for a groovy blast from the past. Audiences will be treated to nostalgic hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “We Are Family” and “I Will Survive,” and a lucky few will be chosen to participate in a disco dance-off. Tickets for Disco Fever start at $35.
Feb. 21–23, 2025
Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown & Philly Sound
The performances conducted by Jeff Tyzik will pay homage to two iconic cities where soul and R&B history was made. Chester Gregory, star of Motown: The Musical on Broadway, will lead fellow vocalists and the symphony in renditions of hits by The Temptations, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and more. Tickets for Let's Groove Tonight: Motown & Philly Sound start at $35.
April 25–27, 2025
The Princess Bride in Concert
As you wish, Princess Bride fans. The third and final live-score screening of the season ends the series on a high note, with easily one of the most beloved fantasy-romance-adventure-comedies ever made. It’s sure to be an “inconceivable” evening. (Like Wallace Shawn’s Vizzini, we don’t care if we’re using that word correctly.) Tickets for The Princess Bride in Concert start at $57.
May 17, 2025
Beethoven X Beyoncé
If, for whatever reason, you can attend only one DSO season and you can’t decide between the classical and Pops offerings, Queen Bey has the answer, as always. Composer and conductor Steve Hackman has created a blend of the age-old staples of Ludwig van Beethoven and the modern classics of Beyoncé. The symphony will be joined by a guest drummer, guitarist and bassist as well as three “powerhouse vocalists” to reimagine the work of two great artists in new and thrilling ways. Tickets for Beethoven X Beyoncé start at $59.