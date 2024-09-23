Oliver Stone Returns to Dallas for Screenings at The Texas Theatre

The former left such an impact on the making of the feature that star Tom Cruise took out a print ad in the erstwhile Oak Cliff Tribune to praise the Big D for its warm reception of the production, which used many local actors and extras.
This October, Oliver Stone returns to Dallas for a long weekend celebration of his work at repertory cinema destination The Texas Theatre (voted this week as Best Movie Theater in our annual Best Of Dallas issue).
From Thursday, Oct. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 6, the movie house will host screenings of Natural Born Killers, JFK, Talk Radio, and Born on the Fourth of July. Viewings will be hosted in conversation with Stone by Pulitzer-prize nominated author and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz.
Tickets for individual screenings are available, but attendees who opt to purchase one of the limited number of four-day admission passes for the event will be treated to a copy of Zoller Seitz’s 2016 book, The Oliver Stone Experience, along with access to an exclusive book signing on Friday, Oct. 4.
Here's the event schedule for 4 Days in Dallas With Oliver Stone:
7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3Natural Born Killers
(35mm in the upstairs screening room, digital in the downstairs screening room)
7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4JFK
(Digital, in the downstairs screening room)
5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5Talk Radio
(35mm in the upstairs screening room)
3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6Born on the Fourth of July
(Digital, in the downstairs screening room)