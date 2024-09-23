 Dallas' Texas Theatre Will Host Oliver Stone With 4 Screenings | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Oliver Stone Returns to Dallas for Screenings at The Texas Theatre

Legendary director Oliver Stone will return to Dallas in early October for a celebration of his work at The Texas Theatre.
September 23, 2024
Acclaimed director Oliver Stone has deep Texas roots, and he's coming back to water them, so to speak.
Acclaimed director Oliver Stone has deep Texas roots, and he's coming back to water them, so to speak. Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Legendary New York film director Oliver Stone has deep roots in North Texas. Aside from his revered and controversial political thriller, JFK — about a New Orleans district attorney’s conspiracy-based investigation of the Dallas assassination of President John F. Kennedy — Stone also filmed much of Born on the Fourth of July and Talk Radio in Dallas.

The former left such an impact on the making of the feature that star Tom Cruise took out a print ad in the erstwhile Oak Cliff Tribune to praise the Big D for its warm reception of the production, which used many local actors and extras.

This October, Oliver Stone returns to Dallas for a long weekend celebration of his work at repertory cinema destination The Texas Theatre (voted this week as Best Movie Theater in our annual Best Of Dallas issue).

From Thursday, Oct. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 6, the movie house will host screenings of Natural Born Killers, JFK, Talk Radio, and Born on the Fourth of July. Viewings will be hosted in conversation with Stone by Pulitzer-prize nominated author and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz.

Tickets for individual screenings are available, but attendees who opt to purchase one of the limited number of four-day admission passes for the event will be treated to a copy of Zoller Seitz’s 2016 book, The Oliver Stone Experience, along with access to an exclusive book signing on Friday, Oct. 4.

Here's the event schedule for 4 Days in Dallas With Oliver Stone:

7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3

Natural Born Killers
(35mm in the upstairs screening room, digital in the downstairs screening room)

7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4

JFK
(Digital, in the downstairs screening room)

5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5

Talk Radio
(35mm in the upstairs screening room)

3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6

Born on the Fourth of July
(Digital, in the downstairs screening room)
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Vanessa Quilantan is a music journalist. She started her career in 2013 at the Dallas Observer and posts original content and drawings on Instagram as @auntbananas.
Contact: Vanessa Quilantan
The Southfork Experience Will Bring the Cast of Dallas Home This October

Events

The Southfork Experience Will Bring the Cast of Dallas Home This October

By Carly May Gravley
Frisco's Toyota Stadium To Undergo Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation

Sports

Frisco's Toyota Stadium To Undergo Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation

By Tyler Daniels
Watch: Big Tex Goes Up at the State Fair

State Fair of Texas

Watch: Big Tex Goes Up at the State Fair

By Eva Raggio and Jordan Maddox
Branching Out: New Leadership at the Arboretum Tackles Past Employee Grievances

LGBTQ+

Branching Out: New Leadership at the Arboretum Tackles Past Employee Grievances

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation