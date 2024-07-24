Shaquille O'Neal Is Saying Goodbye to His Carrollton Home

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is selling his North Texas home … to move into a different North Texas home.
O’Neal’s 5,269-square-foot Carrollton mansion was recently put on the market at an asking price just shy of $1.7 million. The listing comes only two years after O’Neal moved to the Dallas suburb. Shaq has been settling into the area and cozying up to neighbors by spreading good deeds around DFW and setting up shop for his Big Chicken restaurant.
Earlier this April, the Chexy Trust, which is associated with several of O’Neal’s previous real estate transactions, acquired a 4,670-square-foot house, according to Rockwall County property records. Zac Gideo, a real estate agent for Rogers Healy and Associates who helped O’Neal purchase his Carrollton home, was listed as the buyer’s agent in the transaction, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Located in Heath, the house has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is roughly 40 minutes away from O’Neal’s former North Texas home. Amenities include a saltwater pool with a waterfall and a 500-foot guest house, according to The DMN.
The final sale price was not disclosed, but the asking price was just under $2.3 million.
The recent move explains why O’Neal sightings have been on the rise across Rockwall County, rather than his usual pop-ups in Carrollton. Photos and video footage of O'Neal at the local Raising Cane’s, Walmart and Home Depot began to appear on social media at the beginning of July.
“Such a cool experience,” @Mac_House21 wrote on X. “My son and I stopped at @raisingcanes in Rockwall, TX. I turn around from ordering and say oh ‘[you’re] Shaq.’”
O’Neal’s Carrollton home was used as a part-time residence, as his expansion of his Big Chicken chain restaurant was cited as a factor in his move to Texas. In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, he referred to Dallas as his “midway point” when he conducts business on the West Coast.
“We used to come up to Dallas [from San Antonio] a lot as a youngster — and the drive, the scenery, the land, and the people in Dallas have always been very hospitable to me,” O’Neal said to The Dallas Morning News. “I just fell in love with Dallas. ...So I decided to get my little house there in Carrollton, and I’m actually there more than people know.”
It’s unknown how long O’Neal plans to stay in his new North Texas home, but he’ll likely stick around for the opening of his new Big Chicken location in Fort Worth. The exact date for the opening has yet to be announced but is expected in the coming months. Job applications at the restaurant opened in the spring.