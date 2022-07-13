Shaq Watch: Shaquille O' Neal Is Spotted Around DFW Doing Good Deeds

On July 3, media company Hot Freestyle wrote about O’Neal's stop at a Dallas Best Buy.
After chatting with a family at the store, O'Neal was seen paying for a washer and 75-inch television for a family of four.
“I just want to make people happy,” Shaq said to Page Six about his spontaneous gift-giving.
Days later, social media was flooded with excited comments from fans over a sighting in downtown Carrollton, after Hot Freestyle shared a video of the basketball legend giving a woman food on July 6.
In the video, O’Neal is heard asking the woman if she needs money, and she responds, "Just a couple of dollars." O’Neal asks "How about $100?"
To fans' delight, O’Neal is not staying hidden. Then again, with a stature rivaling a skyscraper's, how can he? On Friday, O’Neal dined at Keg Steakhouse and graciously took photos with the staff.
The next day, Carrollton police jumped in on the "Shaqtion."
A Carrollton police officer received a shocker when O’Neal pulled up beside him to say hello. O’Neal introduced himself and took a photo with the officer. In addition, O’Neal, now a TNT studio analyst, made a stop at Roanoke’s Tidwell Middle School where he shared his expansive knowledge of basketball with campers.
Dear @SHAQ,— Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) July 8, 2022
Could we humbly request a mulligan?
Officer Davis was so surprised when you pulled up next to him to say hi that he didn't realize his only proof of Shaq encounter is marred by annoying glare.
Welcome to @CarrolltonTX! Hope to selfie with you again soon. pic.twitter.com/bzBd6Mrc5e
O’Neal is wasting no time getting acquainted with suburban life. His new home is quite the contrast from his former residence in Florida. His Carrollton mansion listed in April for $1,224,900, although the selling price has not been disclosed, and it's a fraction of the size of his massive estate in Florida.
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal visited Tidwell Middle School this week to share his basketball knowledge at a private camp! A truly once-in-a-lifetime experience for area children. pic.twitter.com/I5FKTAz7Av— Northwest ISD (@NorthwestISD) July 8, 2022
Last year, O’Neal sold his 31,000-square-foot Windermere home for $11 million. He traded it in for a 5,300-square-foot Carrollton home with five bedrooms and five baths. It’ll be quite the neighborhood BBQ now that the 15-time NBA All Star has set down roots.
The purchase comes after the announcement that the Hall of Famer’s fried chicken sandwich fast food restaurant, Big Chicken’s, was expanding to Texas.
It's likely that North Texas will continue to see similar good deeds from the renowned athlete. O’Neal is known to be a man of the people, and many have benefited from his penchant for giving prior to O’Neal’s relocation to DFW.
On June 27, he did an interview with Brooklyn’s TikTok kid reporter and actress Jazlyn Guerra, which went viral with 4.6 million views.
The duo reminisced about a past encounter. Then, O’Neal kept his end of a bet by handing the 11-year-old a wad of money. And O’Neal also tapped into his fatherly side with wholesome advice.
@iamjazzysworldtv @ShaqDieselONeal is a man of his word. Thank you so much For blessing me I am very grateful Full Interview drops Wednesday on Youtube .#shaq #funny #interview #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #blackgirlmagic #panama #nyc #newark #jersey #brooklyn #lakers #losangeles #cali #kobe #fun #kidsofinstagram #blackexcellence #blm #aftolatina #reporter #cool #viral #generous #newyorkcity #music #dj ♬ original sound - Jazzy
“Don’t take nothing else from strangers, got it?” O’Neal told Jazlyn in the TikTok. “Make sure you listen to your mommy and daddy, and I’m so proud of you.”
Here's hoping that we'll get a set by DJ Diesel, O’Neal’s DJ alias, in Deep Ellum soon.