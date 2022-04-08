Support Us

Shaq Brings Big News and Big Chicken to Texas

April 8, 2022 4:00AM

Shaq's fast-casual chicken spot is coming to Texas.
Everything is bigger in Texas. Yes, it’s a cliche, but it’s an appropriate way to announce the launch of Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken in Dallas.

The Las Vegas-based casual chicken joint founded by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal announced a multi-unit development agreement to bring Big Chicken to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. Current locations include Los Angeles, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena in New York and two Carnival Cruise ships.
Reviews from its spot in California are overwhelmingly positive with customers citing the beautiful presentation, friendly service and bold food as worth a repeat trip. Menu items include anything from chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes. Our favorite is the Charles Barkley sandwich, named after O’Neal’s NBA on TNT co-host.

“Big Chicken is exactly the kind of brand that succeeds in Texas: pioneering and bold, yet rooted in delicious tradition,” said Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association in a press release. Our restaurant industry’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we’re absolutely thrilled that Shaquille O’Neal and the Big Chicken team are joining us.”

As part of the deal for the franchise to expand into Texas, Big Chicken has tapped the developer duo of Fazil Malik and Frank Malik. The other partner involved in the franchise group is Noordin Jhaver, CEO of Dew Real Estate Holdings LLC. Together, the group will be responsible for opening 50 Big Chicken locations in Texas.

In a statement from Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken, he gave a glowing endorsement of the Maliks and Jhaver adding that, “it was clear that this was a perfect fit.”
This won’t be the last we see of Big Chicken in Texas. On top of the current agreement, Big Chicken officials also announced plans to expand into markets in West Texas, Central Oklahoma, Chicago, Arizona, and Greater Los Angeles.
