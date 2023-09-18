Here's a List of the 438 Books Banned in Texas Schools

Unfortunately, we also happen to be No. 1 in a less savory area: book bans.
Texas and Florida are perennially locked in a culture-war pissing contest. But in this realm, at least, we can (not-so-proudly) say that we’ve bested the Sunshine State, which ranks second in the number of book restrictions in a list compiled by the literary nonprofit PEN America.
The battle over what kids can read and learn rages on, apparently with no end in sight. State Rep. Jared Patterson, a Frisco Republican, has spearheaded the charge to strip schools of supposedly “sexually explicit material” via the so-called READER Act.
Certain politicians say there is porn on the shelves in districts statewide. Librarians insist there is not.
In April, PEN America published a list of book bans throughout the U.S. — certainly no small feat.
In Texas alone, some 438 book-banning incidents unfolded last year between the months of July and December. Florida snagged silver with 357. (Take that, Gov. Ron DeSantis!)
Texas’ banned-book selection is varied. The usual suspects are there, to be sure — lots about race and gender and sexuality — but there are some more surprising options, too. Black Holes and Baby Universes and Other Essays by Stephen Hawking got the boot in one North Texas district; the Bible did in another. Titles from the Lord of the Rings series by J.R.R. Tolkien were thrown into the bin, as were books by Margaret Atwood, including The Handmaid’s Tale.
Patterson would likely be proud of his hometown: Frisco ISD beat all the other districts in Texas —and, it seems, the nation — with 315 bans.
Yet the pyre continues to grow. Since PEN America’s list came out, Katy ISD has apparently chucked at least 14 more books from shelves, including titles by beloved children’s authors Eric Carle, Judy Blume and Dr. Seuss, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Thanks to the GOP’s effective messaging, many conservative parents may believe that public schools are the equivalent of smutty bookstores. When signing the READER Act into law in June, Abbott vowed that it would help prevent the state’s youth from accessing naughty lit.
"Some school libraries have books with sexually explicit and vulgar materials," he said at the time. "I'm signing a law that gets that trash out of our schools."
Kasey Meehan, director of the Freedom to Read project at PEN America, pushed back against the idea of schools being riddled with vulgar and obscene content.
“Books are brought into schools thoughtfully,” she told the Observer on Thursday. “Books that touch on challenging topics — that doesn’t mean they’re automatically obscene or vulgar. But we see the way in which these terms are being conflated, to just pull large swaths of books and lots of types of different literature and stories and identities off shelves for student access.”
In a separate new report, Texas again led the way in book bans. The American Library Association found that last year the state made 93 attempts to restrict access to nearly 2,350 titles.
Our most challenged book, according to the ALA? The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison.
Some young Texans are getting organized. Cameron Samuels, a former Katy ISD student and the executive director of Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee last week about the book bans sweeping the state and nation.
“Historically, censorship is never on the right side of history. My state is home to 8 million people under the age of 20, and since everything is bigger in Texas, we lead the nation for book bans,” Samuels said. “Censorship impacts our futures. Students deserve to be decision-makers.
“Censorship is undemocratic.”
Hear, hear.
Here’s the PEN America list of Texas-banned titles decreed between July and December 2022.
Cameron Samuels is a student at Brandeis University and graduated high school in Katy, Texas.
They’re working to protect access to books for young people in Texas.
Belton ISD (10 Books)After by Amy Efaw
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
Cherry by Lindsey Rosin
Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe
Kiss Number 8 by Colleen A. F. Venable
Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur
Now That We're Men: A Play and True Life Accounts of Boys, Sex & Power by Katie Capiello
The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed
What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold
A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas
Conroe ISD (10 Books)
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell
Ramona Blue by Julie Murphy
The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
#Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu
Frisco ISD (315 Books)
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (Graphic Novel) by Jules Verne
A Clash of Kings by George R.R. Martin
A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
A Dance with Dragons by George R.R. Martin
A Feast for Crows by George R.R. Martin
A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin
A Million Shades of Gray by Cynthia Kadohata
A Rational Explanation by Tiffany Youngblood
A Sense of the Infinite by Hilary T. Smith
A Storm of Swords by George R.R. Martin
Acceptance by Jeff VanderMeer
Adventures of a Kid Magician by Justin Flom
Aleutian Sparrow by Karen Hesse
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven
All the Things We Do in the Dark by Saundra Mitchell
Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han
Ambush by Obert Skye
American Gods by Neil Gaiman
An American Plague: The True and Terrifying Story of the Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1793 by Jim Murphy
Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman
And I Darken by Kiersten White
And They Lived... by Steven Salvatore
Anne of Avonlea by L. M. Montgomery
Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer
Ark Angel by Anthony Horowitz
Asking for It by Louise O'Neill
Authority by Jeff VanderMeer
Before We Were Free by Julia Alvarez
Better Than Perfect by Simone Elkeles
Bird Box by Josh Malerman
Black Holes and Baby Universes and Other Essays by Stephen Hawking
Blue Bloods by Melissa de la Cruz
Blue Bloods: After Life by Melissa de la Cruz
Blue Window by Adina Rishe Gewirtz
Breaking Dawn by Stephanie Meyer
Brisingr by Christopher Paolini
Broken Beautiful Hearts by Kami Garcia
Brown v. Board of Education: A Fight for Simple Justice by Susan Goldman Rubin
Burned (EH) by Ellen Hopkins
Catwoman: Soulstealer by Sarah J. Maas
Challenger Deep by Neal Shusterman
Cheshire Crossing by Andy Weir
Chicken Girl by Heather Smith
Choke by Obert Skye
City Love by Susane Colasanti
City of Heavenly Fire by Cassandra Clare
City of Light, City of Dark by Avi
Clockwork Princess by Cassandra Clare
Code of Honor by Alan Gratz
Consent by Nancy Ohlin
Court of Lions by Somaiya Daud
Crank by Ellen Hopkins
Criss Cross by Lynne Rae Perkins
Cursed Pirate Girl by Jeremy A. Bastian
Cut Both Ways by Carrie Mesrobian
D-Day: The World War II Invasion that Changed History by Deborah Hopkinson
Damsel by Elana K. Arnold
Date Me, Bryson Keller by Kevin van Whye
Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould
Deadly Class, Vol. 1: Reagan Youth by Rick Remender
Dear Justyce by Nic Stone
Dear Martin by Nic Stone
Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer
Dicey's Song by Cynthia Voigt
Dime by E. R. Frank
Doing It!: Let's Talk About Sex by Hannah Witton
Doomraga's Revenge by T.A. Barron
Eagle Strike by Anthony Horowitz
Eden Conquered by Joelle Charbonneau
Eldest by Christopher Paolini
Eleanor Roosevelt, Fighter for Justice: Her Impact on the Civil Rights Movement, the White House, and the World by Ilene Cooper
Emergency Contact by Mary H.K. Choi
Empire of Storms by Sarah J. Maas
Eragon by Christopher Paolini
Even If I Fall by Abigail Johnson
Every Hidden Thing by Kenneth Oppel
Eyes of the Forest by April Henry
Falling Over Sideways by Jordan Sonnenblick
Fallout by Ellen Hopkins
Fire Star by Chris d'Lacey
Fire Will Fall by Carol Plum-Ucci
Firebug by Lish McBride
Flamer by Mike Curato
Forever... by Judy Blume
Friends Forever by Shannon Hale
Frost Like Night by Sara Raasch
Gates of Paradise by Melissa de la Cruz
Glass by Ellen Hopkins
Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Home for the Holidays by Heather Vogel Frederick
Home Run by Tim Green
Homecoming by E. E. Charlton-Trujillo
Hooked by Catherine Greenman
House of Dark Shadows by Robert Liparulo
I Never by Laura Hopper
I'll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson
Identical by Ellen Hopkins
If I Stay by Gayle Forman
Illegal by Eoin Colfer
Impulse by Ellen Hopkins
In the Lake of the Woods by Tim O'Brien
Inheritance by Christopher Paolini
Isaac the Alchemist: Secrets of Isaac Newton, Reveal'd by Mary Losure
Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 1 - Phantom Blood, Vol. 1 by Hirohiko Araki
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 1 - Phantom Blood, Vol. 2 by Hirohiko Araki
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 1 - Phantom Blood, Vol. 3 by Hirohiko Araki
Kid Lawyer by John Grisham
Killer Spirit by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
King's Cage by Victoria Aveyard
Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas
Lady Midnight by Cassandra Clare
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
Leaving Paradise by Simone Elkeles
Left Out by Tim Green
Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy: Four Women Undercover in the Civil War by Karen Abbott
Life is Funny by E. R. Frank
Little Blog on the Prairie by Cathleen Davitt Bell
Living Dead Girl by Elizabeth Scott
Looking for Alaska by John Green
Lord of Shadows by Cassandra Clare
Lost in Time by Melissa de la Cruz
M.L.K.: Journey of a King by Tonya Bolden
Man Walks on the Moon by Valerie Bodden
Mara, Daughter of the Nile by Eloise Jarvis McGraw
Masquerade by Melissa de la Cruz
Master Keaton, Vol. 1 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 2 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 3 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 4 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 5 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 6 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 7 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 8 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 9 by Naoki Urasawa
Master Keaton, Vol. 10 by Naomi Urasawa
Merlin's Dragon by T.A. Barron
Messenger by Lois Lowry
Misguided Angel by Melissa de la Cruz
Monstress, Vol. 1: Awakening by Marjorie Liu
Monstress, Vol. 2: The Blood by Marjorie Liu
Monstress, Vol. 3: Haven by Marjorie Liu
Monstress, Vol. 4: The Chosen by Marjorie Liu
Murder Complex by Lindsay Cummings
Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe by Preston Norton
Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult
Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture by Roxane Gay
Now I Rise by Kiersten White
One of Us is Next by Karen M. McManus
Original Fake by Kirstin Cronn-Mills
Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood
Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Pérez
P. S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han
Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
Parable of the Talents by Octavia E. Butler
Peak by Roland Smith
People Kill People by Ellen Hopkins
Perfect by Ellen Hopkins
Pillage by Obert Skye
Point Blank by Anthony Horowitz
Poisoned by Jennifer Donnelly
Pox, Pus and Plague by John Townsend
Prey by Michael Crichton
Queen of Air and Darkness by Cassandra Clare
Queen of Shadows by Sarah J. Maas
Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens by Kathy Belge
Rat Queens, Vol. 1: Sass & Sorcery by Kurtis J. Wiebe
Rat Queens, Vol. 2: The Far Reaching Tentacles of N'Rygoth by Kurtis J. Wiebe
Rat Queens, Vol. 3: Demons by Kurtis J. Wiebe
Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold
Revelations by Melissa de la Cruz
Rogue Wave by Jennifer Donnelly
Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys
Scars by Cheryl Rainfield
Schooled by Gordon Korman
Scorpia by Anthony Horowitz
Scorpia Rising by Anthony Horowitz
Shadows on the Stars by T.A. Barron
Shadowsong by S. Jae-Jones
Shine by Lauren Myracle
Skeleton Key by Anthony Horowitz
Skin by Adrienne Maria Vrettos
Smoke by Ellen Hopkins
Snakehead by Anthony Horowitz
Sold by Patricia McCormick
Soul Eater, Vol. 1 by Atsushi Ohkubo
Soul Eater, Vol. 2 by Atsushi Ohkubo
Soul Eater, Vol. 3 by Atsushi Ohkubo
Soul Eater, Vol. 4 by Atsushi Ohkubo
Soul Eater, Vol. 5 by Atsushi Ohkubo
Soupy Leaves Home by Cecil Castellucci
Space Battle Lunchtime, Vol. 2: A Recipe for Disaster by Natalie Riess
Spy x Family, Vol. 1 by Tatsuya Endo
Spy x Family, Vol. 2 by Tatsuya Endo
Spy x Family, Vol. 3 by Tatsuya Endo
Spy x Family, Vol. 4 by Tatsuya Endo
Spy x Family, Vol. 5 by Tatsuya Endo
Spy x Family, Vol. 6 by Tatsuya Endo
Stolen by Lucy Christopher
Stormbreaker by Anthony Horowitz
Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor
Surviving Antarctica: Reality TV 2083 by Andrea White
The Abduction by John Grisham
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
The Accomplice by John Grisham
The Accused by John Grisham
The Activist by John Grisham
The Battle Against Polio by Stephanie True Peters
The Beauty of Darkness by Mary E. Pearson
The Big Questions Book of Sex and Consent by Donna Freitas
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
The Book of Magic by T.A. Barron
The Boy Who Dared by Susan Campbell Bartoletti
The Camelot Betrayal by Kiersten White
The Carnival at Bray by Jessie Ann Foley
The Chupacabra by Jean Flitcroft
The City We Became: A Novel by N. K. Jemisin
The Country of Ice Cream Star by Sandra Newman
The Dark and Hollow Places by Carrie Ryan
The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska
The Dazzling Heights by Katharine McGee
The Dead Inside by Cyndy Drew Etler
The Dead-Tossed Waves by Carrie Ryan
The Death of Bees by Lisa O'Donnell
The Devil's Intern by Donna Hosie
The Dirt on Mr. Claxton by Tiffany Youngblood
The Duel: The Parallel Lives of Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr by Judith St. George
The Edge by Roland Smith
The Epidemic by Suzanne Young
The Eternal Flame by T.A. Barron
The Exact Opposite of Okay by Laura Steven
The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
The Fire by James Patterson
The Fires of Merlin by T.A. Barron
The Forest of Hands and Teeth by Carrie Ryan
The Fugitive by John Grisham
The Gadgets by Anthony Horowitz
The Gift by James Patterson
The Giver by Lois Lowry
The Grand Escape: The Greatest Prison Breakout of the 20th Century by Neal Bascomb
The Great Tree of Avalon: Child of the Dark Prophecy by T.A. Barron
The Grimm Legacy by Polly Shulman
The Handmaid's Tale: The Graphic Novel by Margaret Atwood
The Haters by Jesse Andrews
The Heart of Betrayal by Mary E. Pearson
The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien
The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros
The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin
The Infinite Moment of Us by Lauren Myracle
The Kiss by James Patterson
The Kiss of Deception by Mary E. Pearson
The Line by Teri Hall
The Lost by James Patterson
The Lost Years of Merlin by T.A. Barron
The Loudness by Nick Courage
The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold
The Mark by Jen Nadol
The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya by Nagaru Tanigawa
The Mirror of Merlin by T.A. Barron
The November Criminals by Sam Munson
The Nowhere Girls by Amy Reed
The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman
The Pacific Giants by Jean Flitcroft
The Phantom Twin by Lisa Brown
The Pride Guide: A Guide to Sexual and Social Health for LGBTQ Youth by Jo Langford
The Program by Suzanne Young
The Remedy by Suzanne Young
The Return of the King by J.R.R. Tolkien
The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergh by Candace Fleming
The River by Gary Paulsen
The Scandal by John Grisham
The Seven Songs of Merlin by T.A. Barron
The Sigh of Haruhi Suzumiya by Nagaru Tanigawa
The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur
The Thousandth Floor by Katharine McGee
The Towering Sky by Katharine McGee
The Treatment by Suzanne Young
The Two Towers by J.R.R. Tolkien
The Van Alen Legacy by Melissa de la Cruz
The Wings of Merlin by T.A. Barron
The Yellow Birds by Kevin Powers
There's No Place Like Home by Jen Calonita
They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera
Those That Wake by Jesse Karp
Tilt by Ellen Hopkins
Timescape by Robert Liparulo
Traffick by Ellen Hopkins
Tricks by Ellen Hopkins
Troublemaker for Justice: The Story of Bayard Rustin, the Man Behind the March on Washington by Jacqueline Houtman
Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
Ultimate Magic by T.A. Barron
Unbecoming: A Memoir of Disobedience by Anuradha Bhagwati
Victoria and the Rogue by Meg Cabot
Walk Two Moons by Sharon Creech
War Storm by Victoria Aveyard
Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour
Watcher in the Woods: A Rockton Novel by Kelley Armstrong
We Can't Be Friends: A True Story by Cyndy Drew Etler
We'll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han
What Goes Around by Denene Millner
What We Saw by Aaron Hartzler
Wintersong by S. Jae-Jones
Witch and Wizard by James Patterson
Written in Bone: Buried Lives of Jamestown and Colonial Maryland by Sally M. Walker
Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi
You Killed Wesley Payne by Sean Beaudoin
Zombies Don't Cry by Rusty Fischer
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
Humble ISD (2 Books)
Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell
Katy ISD (2 Books)Forbidden by Tabitha Suzuma
What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold
47 by Walter Mosley
Keller ISD (41 Books)
A + E 4ever by I. Merey
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Afterward by Jennifer Mathieu
All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation by Ari Folman
Assassination Classroom by Yūsei Matsui
Bodies Are Cool by Tyler Feder
Boy Toy by Barry Lyga
Empire of Storms by Sarah J. Maas
Flamer by Mike Curato
Forever for a Year by B. T. Gottfred
Girls Like Us (2015) by Gail Giles
Go with the Flow by Lily Williams
How Beautiful the Ordinary: Twelve Stories of Identity by Michael Cart
I am Jazz by Jazz Jennings
Identical by Ellen Hopkins
If You Could Be Mine by Sara Farizan
King and the Dragonflies by Kacen Callender
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Melissa (George) by Alex Gino
Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur
More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera
Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu
Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood
Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Pérez
Red Hood by Elana K. Arnold
Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Relish: My Life in the Kitchen by Lucy Knisley
The Bible by Unknown
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
The Breakaways by Cathy G. Johnson
The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood
The Handmaid's Tale: The Graphic Novel by Margaret Atwood
The Misfits by James Howe
The Storm in the Barn by Matt Phelan
This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki
Tricks by Ellen Hopkins
We Are the Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson
What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold
Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire
Texarkana ISD (58 Books)A Baby Doesn't Make the Man: Alternative Sources of Power and Manhood for Young Men by Raymond Jamiolkowski
A Good Kind of Trouble by Lisa Moore Ramée,
Afterworlds by Scott Westerfeld
All American Boys by Jason Reynolds
All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages by Saundra Mitchell
All the Bad Apples by Moïra Fowley-Doyle
And Still I Rise: Black America Since MLK by Henry L. Gates
Antonio's Card/La tarjeta de Antonio by Rigoberto González
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
As I Descended by Robin Talley
Ash by Malinda Lo
Brave Face: A Memoir by Shaun David Hutchinson
Dateable: Are You? Are They? by Justin Lookadoo
Dear Diary, I'm Pregnant: Teenagers Talk About Their Pregnancy by Anrenee Englander
Drama: A Graphic Novel by Raina Telgemeier
From the Notebooks of Melanin Sun by Jacqueline Woodson
Gabi, a Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero
Gender Identity (Teen Mental Health) by Nicki Peter Petrikowski
Gender Issues by Kenneth McIntosh
Girl, (Nearly) 16: Absolute Torture by Sue Limb
Glitter by Babygirl Daniels
Grown in 60 Seconds by Darrien Lee
Hands Up! by Breanna J. McDaniel
I'll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson
Infinity Son by Adam Silvera
Melissa (George) by Alex Gino
Odd One Out by Nic Stone
Ordinary Hazards by Nikki Grimes
Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Pérez
Peaceful Fights for Equal Rights by Rob Sanders
Queer, There and Everywhere: 23 People Who Changed the World by Sarah Prager
Reluctantly Alice by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor
Separate Is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez and Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation by Duncan Tonatiuh
Shirley Jackson's "The Lottery": The Authorized Graphic Adaptation by Miles Hyman
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli
Sonny's House of Spies by George Ella Lyon
Striving for Equality: LGBTQ Athletes Claim the Field by Kirstin Cronn-Mills
Symptoms of Being Human by Jeff Garvin
Tattoo Atlas by Tim Floreen
Teenage Sex and Pregnancy by Peggy J. Parks
Teens and LGBT Issues by Christine Wilcox
The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives by Dashka Slater
The Bridge by Bill Konigsberg
The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe
The Great American Whatever by Tim Federle
The Grief Keeper by Alexandra Villasante
The Teenage Guy's Survival Guide: The Real Deal on Going Out, Growing Up, and Other Guy Stuff by Jeremy Daldry
The Test by Peggy Kern
The Upside of Unrequited by Becky Albertalli
The You I've Never Known by Ellen Hopkins
They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera
They Called Themselves The K.K.K.: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group by Susan Campbell Bartoletti
This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson
Transgender Lives: Complex Stories, Complex Voice by Kirstin Cronn-Mills
Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
We March by Shane W. Evans
Will Grayson, Will Grayson by John Green
Willful Machines by Tim Floreen