Here's a List of the 438 Books Banned in Texas Schools

Cameron Samuels is a student at Brandeis University and graduated high school in Katy, Texas.



They’re working to protect access to books for young people in Texas.



“We must recognize the decisions of individual families do not supersede students' rights to our own education.” pic.twitter.com/FP80OnPICR — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) September 12, 2023

Texas likes to brag about being No. 1 whenever we can. We probably lead the country — if not the world — when it comes to brisket , for instance, and Gov. Greg Abbott continuously touts our friendliest-state-ever-for-businesses credentials.Unfortunately, we also happen to be No. 1 in a less savory area: book bans.Texas and Florida are perennially locked in a culture-war pissing contest. But in this realm, at least, we can (not-so-proudly) say that we’ve bested the Sunshine State, which ranks second in the number of book restrictions in a list compiled by the literary nonprofit PEN America The battle over what kids can read and learn rages on, apparently with no end in sight. State Rep. Jared Patterson, a Frisco Republican, has spearheaded the charge to strip schools of supposedly “sexually explicit material” via the so-called READER Act Certain politicians say there is porn on the shelves in districts statewide. Librarians insist there is not In April, PEN America published a list of book bans throughout the U.S. — certainly no small feat.In Texas alone, some 438 book-banning incidents unfolded last year between the months of July and December. Florida snagged silver with 357. (Take that, Gov. Ron DeSantis!)Texas’ banned-book selection is varied. The usual suspects are there, to be sure — lots about race and gender and sexuality — but there are some more surprising options, too.by Stephen Hawking got the boot in one North Texas district; the Bible did in another. Titles from theseries by J.R.R. Tolkien were thrown into the bin, as were books by Margaret Atwood, includingPatterson would likely be proud of his hometown: Frisco ISD beat all the other districts in Texas —and, it seems, the nation — with 315 bans.Yet the pyre continues to grow. Since PEN America’s list came out, Katy ISD has apparently chucked at least 14 more books from shelves, including titles by beloved children’s authors Eric Carle, Judy Blume and Dr. Seuss , according to theThanks to the GOP’s effective messaging, many conservative parents may believe that public schools are the equivalent of smutty bookstores. When signing the READER Act into law in June, Abbott vowed that it would help prevent the state’s youth from accessing naughty lit."Some school libraries have books with sexually explicit and vulgar materials," he said at the time. "I'm signing a law that gets that trash out of our schools ."Kasey Meehan, director of the Freedom to Read project at PEN America, pushed back against the idea of schools being riddled with vulgar and obscene content.“Books are brought into schools thoughtfully,” she told theon Thursday. “Books that touch on challenging topics — that doesn’t mean they’re automatically obscene or vulgar. But we see the way in which these terms are being conflated, to just pull large swaths of books and lots of types of different literature and stories and identities off shelves for student access.”In a separate new report, Texas again led the way in book bans. The American Library Association found that last year the state made 93 attempts to restrict access to nearly 2,350 titles Our most challenged book, according to the ALA?by Toni Morrison.Some young Texans are getting organized. Cameron Samuels, a former Katy ISD student and the executive director of Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee last week about the book bans sweeping the state and nation.“Historically, censorship is never on the right side of history. My state is home to 8 million people under the age of 20, and since everything is bigger in Texas, we lead the nation for book bans,” Samuels said. “Censorship impacts our futures. 