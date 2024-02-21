Your 2024 Guide to Voting in Texas

Early voting for the state primary began on Feb. 20. Primary Election Day is March 5, and the general election will take place on Nov. 5. From mail-in ballots to voter IDs, here’s everything you’ll need to know about Texas voting in 2024.
How do I know if I’m registered to vote in Texas?
The deadline for Texans to register to vote in the upcoming primary was Feb. 5. You can still register any time, though. The deadline to vote in May 4 local elections is April 4. If any primary elections necessitate a runoff, those will take place May 28, and the last day to register will be April 29. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election is Oct. 7. To check your registration status, visit the Texas Secretary of State's voter's portal.
Do I pick a political party when I vote in Texas?
Texas does not require voters to register with a political party when they register to vote. Rather, the state holds open primaries, meaning regardless of which party voters identify with, they can choose which party’s nominees they would like to select each primary election year.
At the primary polls, voters will choose whether to vote in the Republican or Democratic primary by requesting the appropriate primary ballot. After choosing a side, you have to stay in the party-specific runoff lane. Beginning March 12, the Green and Libertarian parties select party candidates through a series of local conventions and a state convention that each party needs to announce by that date. Texas voters can participate in only one party’s primary and runoff election or in one third party’s convention. (If you don't vote in the March 5 primary, you can still vote in a runoff election in either party, if one is needed.)
Dallas County will host a joint primary, meaning everyone checks in at the same desk and uses the same voting machines. Other counties, like Denton County, may use precinct-specific polling places or have separate check-in stations and lines for each party on election day.
What’s on the ballot?
In addition to the presidential election this year, Texans can also cast their vote for several Texas officials running for office at the federal, state and local levels. This includes the following in both the U.S. and Texas state houses and other elected offices:
- 1 U.S. Senator
- 15 State Senators
- 7 State Board of Education members
- 1 of 3 Railroad Commissioners
- 3 members of the Texas Supreme Court
- 3 members of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
- 5 Chief Justice seats on the Texas Courts of Appeals
The following local county offices and lower-level judges will also be on the ballot:
- County Courts at Law
- Justices of the Peace
- District attorneys
- County attorneys
- Sheriffs
- Constables
- Tax assessor-collectors
- Various district judges, including those on family and criminal courts
Candidates who win the majority of votes in their race will run against candidates from other parties in the general election this November. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the top two candidates with the most votes will run again in a primary runoff election on May 28.
How to vote early in-person
Texans can vote early in-person until March 1. Any registered voter may vote early, but their vote must be cast in-person at the polls unless they qualify to vote by mail. Ballots can be cast early at any polling location within the county where voters are registered. Early-voting locations can be found on each county election office’s website.
How to vote by mail
You are eligible to vote by mail in Texas if you meet one of the following requirements:
- You will be 65 or older by Election Day
- You will not be in your county for the entire voting period (early voting included)
- You cite a sickness or disability
- You are expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day
- You are confined to jail, but otherwise eligible
You can request an application for ballot by mail (ABBM) from your county’s early voting clerk or use the online application form. You can return your completed request form through the mail or in-person to your early voting clerk. The form must be received, not postmarked, by Feb. 23.
Mail-in ballots are typically mailed out 7 days after the county election office receives an application. Your ballot must be returned to the county by Election Day, March 5. Ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. locally on March 5 will be counted if the county receives it by 5 p.m. on March 6.
Absentee ballots can be delivered in-person to county election offices with a valid form of ID while Election Day polls are open. Ballots completed by military or overseas voters, who can go through a different ballot request and return process, are accepted if they are received by March 11.
The state’s online ballot tracker is available for Texans who want to check the status of their mail-in application or ballot. The tracker can also be used to make corrections on both forms. Mail-in ballot applications must be corrected by Feb. 23. Corrections for mail-in ballots must be done by March 11.
Voter ID requirements
Under state law, Texans are required to present one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID at the polls when voting in-person. The following documents qualify:
- Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas election ID certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal ID card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
- U.S. military ID card with photo
- U.S. passport (book or card)
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the approved forms of photo ID can fill out a reasonable impediment declaration (RID) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID. Approved alternate IDs include:
- Certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document
- Current utility bill
- Bank statement
- Government check
- Paycheck
- Government document with your name and an address including your voter registration certificate
To cast a ballot by mail, voters must provide their driver’s license, DPS Personal ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.