 Former Miss Texas Averie Bishop Wins GIFFORDS Champion Award | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Former Miss Texas Averie Bishop Wins Gun-Safety Award Amid Bid for Texas House

Averie Bishop made history by becoming the first Asian-American Miss Texas in 2022. Now the McKinney native is running for office — and winning awards along the way.
January 31, 2024
Averie Bishop is running for Texas House District 112, currently held by longtime incumbent state Rep. Angie Chen Button, a Richardson Republican.
Averie Bishop is running for Texas House District 112, currently held by longtime incumbent state Rep. Angie Chen Button, a Richardson Republican. Jenna Horn
Share this:
Growing up, Averie Bishop would be sure to pinpoint the closest doors or exits in classrooms, just in case a school shooter were to strike. Many Texans her age are familiar with that same type of anxiety, something that the 27-year-old is seeking to address by vying for office.

Bishop broke boundaries in 2022 by becoming the first Asian-American Miss Texas. She’s since transcended from pageants to politics and is now running unopposed in the Democrat primary for state House District 112.

And today the Dallas resident can add another accomplishment to her resume: recipient of the first GIFFORDS Champion Award.

On Wednesday, the gun violence prevention organization GIFFORDS announced the four honorees in the award's inaugural class, including Bishop. Each of the winners is dedicated to pursuing sensible firearm safety laws, be it in statehouses or in Congress.

“What I'm advocating for, and what my generation wants, is to feel safer in places like schools, churches and grocery stores,” Bishop said.

Young Texans have grown up doing lockdown drills in schools and watching mass shootings unfold on the news. They’ve coped with hearing about the latest massacre to plague their state — from Sutherland Springs to El Paso to Uvalde to Allen — in addition to the daily gun violence rocking communities.

Nearly 4,000 people are fatally shot in Texas in a typical year, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. The dominant cause of death for Texas kids and teens? Guns.

The need for firearm reform serves as an impetus for Bishop’s campaign to unseat the Republican incumbent, longtime state Rep. Angie Chen Button of Richardson.

“This is the future of the people that live in our state,” the Southern Methodist University law school graduate said. “And if we don't take action now, we're going to continue to live in fear.”

“We have a champion in Averie who can speak on behalf of that generation now that they are running for office.” – Kevin O'Keefe, GIFFORDS

tweet this

Kevin O’Keefe, GIFFORDS Champion Award director, explained that the organization was founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona after the Sandy Hook school shooting. Giffords survived being shot in the head during a 2011 constituent event near Tucson. Since then, she’s worked toward ending gun violence.

Another North Texan joined Bishop on Wednesday in being named a GIFFORDS winner: trauma surgeon Dr. Brian Williams, who’s running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

Young people today are bringing drive and dynamism to this issue, O’Keefe said.

“We have a champion in Averie who can speak on behalf of that generation now that they are running for office,” he added. “And I do think come 2024, they are going to be the voting bloc that puts us over and allows us to continue to build on the progress we've made.”

The Lone Star State is famous for offering comfort, hospitality, honesty, kindness and humility, Bishop said — a stark contrast to the near-ubiquitous presence of active-shooter drills.

Having worked as a substitute teacher for a time in Richardson ISD, Bishop knows the worries faced by many teachers, staff and administrators. To stave off would-be shooters, districts in North Texas and beyond have enacted “hardened” security measures.

At the same time, Texas is home to some of the nation’s weakest firearm legislation.

“We don’t have extreme risk protection orders, we don't have waiting periods and we don't have background checks for every gun purchase,” Bishop said. “Those are the main initiatives that I want to carry through when I become elected and as I will work alongside GIFFORDS here in the state of Texas.”
There is, in fact, significant support for certain reforms in the state.

More than three-quarters of Texas voters, 76%, replied in a poll last year that they want to see the minimum gun-purchase age raised from 18 to 21. Nearly 80% of residents in a 2022 poll backed the idea of mandating background checks on firearm sales.

Yet rather than, say, listening to the majority of their constituents, Texas politicians have doubled down on unraveling restrictions and adding even more weapons into the mix. Thanks to the 2021 legislative session, a license is no longer needed to carry a handgun. Thanks to the 2023 session, each school must have armed personnel.

But Bishop’s generation could help to turn that tide.

More than 8 million newly eligible Gen Z voters will be able to throw their weight behind gun-reform candidates at the polls this year. “Right now, our schools are no longer one of the safe spaces we can send our children to without being concerned about, ‘Is my child going to return home to me today?’” Bishop said. “Parents should never have to feel that way. Students should never have to feel that way.

“And that's why I'm running for office in my 20s,” she continued. “Hopefully by running, people will feel more seen — at least [those] who are younger — and we can demand a seat at the table.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where she primarily covers news. Prior to joining the Observer staff in June 2020, Simone worked as a freelance music journalist and has written for publications like Newsweek, The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Weekly, the Denton Record-Chronicle and more. She received both her bachelor's and master's in journalism from the University of North Texas and graduated summa cum laude. She’s earned the Barbara Jordan Media Award for Written/Print from the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities, among other honors.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending

Is Dak the New Dirk?

Celebrities

Is Dak the New Dirk?

By Richie Whitt
UT Dallas Slammed for Nixing 'Spirit Rocks' Because of Student Support for Israel, Palestine

Education

UT Dallas Slammed for Nixing 'Spirit Rocks' Because of Student Support for Israel, Palestine

By Simone Carter
Ground Game Texas Brings Marijuana Decriminalization Effort to Dallas

Marijuana

Ground Game Texas Brings Marijuana Decriminalization Effort to Dallas

By Jacob Vaughn
Dallas Police Might Be Stonewalling Police Oversight Board in Dynell Lane Inquiry

News

Dallas Police Might Be Stonewalling Police Oversight Board in Dynell Lane Inquiry

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation