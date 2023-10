Every Texas Mass Shooting in 2023 (So Far)

Mass Shootings are, for the most part, an American phenomenon. While they are generally grouped together as one type of incident they are several different types including public shootings, bar/club incidents, family annihilations, drive-by, workplace and those which defy description but with the established foundation definition being that they have a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.

“More than 560 mass shootings have taken place in the United States so far this year, including the one in Lewiston, Maine — the deadliest attack since the Uvalde massacre in May 2022.”



Here are all the mass shootings in Texas in 2023 so far (as of Oct. 27, according to the Gun Violence Archive):





Over the weekend authorities were still trying to piece together the details of the mass shooting that rocked a small town on the East Coast. We’ll forgive you if you’re thinking of the Oct. 25 massacre in Lewiston, Maine , where police say a man armed with an assault-style rifle killed at least 18 people and injured many more when he shot up a bowling alley and a nearby bar and grill.But, no, we’re referring to the mass shooting in North Carolina on Thursday night, where five people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a Clinton, North Carolina, home. Only a day after headlines and cable news were dominated by the Maine assault, there was another group of people to mourn. Understandably, national attention focuses on the most grotesque, frightening examples of mass shootings, but cases such as Lewiston or the May mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets are merely the most jaw-dropping instances of the now all-too-regular occurrence that is a mass shooting in America.There is no single definition of “mass shooting” that is adhered to everywhere. The FBI, for example, defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident in which four or more people are murdered, not just shot. The Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a nonprofit research group, collects reports of gun violence events from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources in an effort to provide real-time information on its website. The GVA describes mass shootings a little differently than the FBI, stating:It’s neither coincidental nor surprising that Texas ranks high on this tragic list. Guns are a part of the culture just as much as football, brisket and the Alamo are. According to a CNN report in May, just after the Allen Outlets shooting that killed eight and wounded many more, roughly 60% of Texas households have at least one firearm.During the 88th state legislative session in May a group led by many parents who lost children in the 2022 Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde managed to compel a state House committee to advance a bill that would have raised the legal age to buy an automatic firearm from 18 to 21. It’s telling that such an unexpected development was newsworthy in and of itself. The bill was never put up for a full House vote after Speaker Dade Phelan noted at the time that he thought the bill would not have enough votes to pass.Texas is near the top of the national ranking for most banned books in schools , but the Lone Star State is No. 1 in the number of mass shootings in 2023, according to the GVA, edging out California and Illinois. Shooting incidents involving four or more injuries and deaths this year in Texas, as of Friday, Oct. 27, stood at 51 for the year.Oct. 21, 2023: College Station, 2501 Texas Ave.0;Oct. 21, 2023: Borger, 718 N. Main St.1;Oct. 1, 2023: Houston, 8700 block of Cypressbrook Drive2;Sept. 30, 2023: Laredo, 717 E. Travis St.0;Sept. 25, 2023: Dallas, 4800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins St.1;Sept. 17, 2023: El Paso, 12300 Tierra Inca Drive2;Sept. 7, 2023: Dallas, 5300 block of Colonial Avenue1;Sept. 6, 2023: El Paso (Socorro), 253 Flor Margarita Blvd.0;Sept. 3, 2023: Galveston, 4002 Mendocino Drive2;Aug. 30, 2023: Houston, 2800 block of Chimney Rock Road0;Aug. 20, 2023: Denison, 1100 block of W. Owings St.1;Aug. 6, 2023: Edinburg, 5120 S. Raul Longoria Road0;July 30, 2023: Port Arthur, 711 Procter St.0;July 23, 2023: Houston, 9261 Gulf Freeway1;July 23, 2023: Dallas, 3300 block of Sheila LaneJuly 19, 2023: Houston, 6200 block of Luce Street2;July 16, 2023: Dallas, Al Lipscomb Way and Meadow Street1;: 4July 13, 2023: El Paso, 1160 Airway Blvd.2;July 11, 2023: Dallas, 8200 block of Willoughby Boulevard0;July 8, 2023: Dallas, 1600 block of Pompano Beach Drive1;July 7, 2023: El Paso, 4516 Swan Drive0;July 3, 2023: Fort Worth, 2100 block of Christine Avenue0;July 3, 2023: Fort Worth, Diaz Avenue and Horne Street3;June 29, 2023: Odessa, 4310 N. Dixie Blvd.1;June 25, 2023: Missouri City, 7242 W. Fuqua St.1;June 24, 2023: Beaumont, 1600 block of Glasshouse Street0;June 21, 2023: Fort Worth, 2120 Handley Drive1;June 11, 2023: Houston, 6003 Richmond Ave.0;June 11, 2023: Crosby, 12028 Crosby-Lynchburg Road1;June 4, 2023: Sunnyvale, 201 Planters Road1;June 2, 2023: San Antonio, 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road1;May 23, 2023: Texarkana, 563 Lemon Acres Lane4;May 18, 2023: San Antonio, 5138 UTSA Blvd.1;May 16, 2023: San Antonio, 800 block of Poinsettia Street0;May 6, 2023: Allen, 820 W. Stacy Road8;April 30, 2023: Bryan, W. 26th Street and S. Bryan Avenue0;April 28, 2023: Cleveland, 171 Walter Drive5;April 23, 2023: Jasper, 470 County Road0;11April 8, 2023: Houston, 250 Uvalde Road0;March 18, 2023: Dallas, Gannon Lane and S. Westmoreland Road0;March 13, 2023: Lubbock, 9103 Ave. P1;March 12, 2023: Laredo, 4800 block of Roque Loop0;14March 12, 2023: Dallas, 3626 Villaverde Ave.4;Feb. 15, 2023: El Paso, 8401 Gateway Blvd. W.1;Feb. 6, 2023: Corpus Christi, 2700 block of Persimmon Street1;Feb. 4, 2023: Huntsville, 1505 19th St.2;Feb. 1, 2023: Texas City, 8601 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway0;Jan. 30, 2023: Dallas, 5800 block of Bonnie View Road1;Jan. 28, 2023: Austin, 12636 Research2;Jan. 17, 2023: Houston, 6729 Lockwood Drive0;Jan. 15, 2023: Houston, 5121 FM 1960 Road W.1;Jan. 6, 2023: Dallas, 8544 Lazy Acres Circle3;