Hey Dallas: Are You Registered To Vote in the Primary? Here's What You Should Know.

Primary elections are coming up fast in Texas, when voters will pick their party’s nominees in races for the state Legislature, Congress and the White House. Early voting doesn’t start until later this month, and Election Day is on March 5, but there’s another majorly important date that you’ll want to mark down in your calendars.
Monday — yes, this coming Monday — is the last day to register to vote if you want to cast a ballot in the upcoming primaries.
It’s also the final day for those who are already registered to update their name or address online if either has changed.
But if heading to the polling place is a challenge, don’t worry: There’s an organization that can help get you there. Rideshare2Vote will deploy someone to pick you up, take you to the polling place and then drop you off back home. For free.
Founder Sarah Kovich explained that there are three ways that folks can schedule their rides: They can download the app, fill out a web form or call 888-977-2250.
“Once they are registered, our job is to schedule and get them a roundtrip ride to vote,” Kovich said.
Here’s the skinny on registering to vote in the upcoming primary.
How Do I Register to Vote?To register to vote in Dallas County, you can download and print an application in English, Spanish or Vietnamese before mailing it in. You can also do it in person by visiting the Dallas County Elections Department at 1520 Round Table Drive in Big D.
If neither of those options work, call 469-627-8683 (VOTE) to request an application by phone or send an email to [email protected]. Another choice: Pick up an application from your local library, tax or other government office.
If you mail in your application, by the way, it will need to have been postmarked by the Monday deadline.
Check to see if you’re already registered to vote by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website. Sadly, unlike 42 other states, you can’t sign up from the comfort of your computer.
“It is a very powerful experience to go and vote, even if your vote loses.” – Sarah Kovich, Rideshare2Votetweet this
“What we would really like is for there to be online voter registration in Texas so that we can make it as easy as possible for every eligible citizen to be able to register and be able to vote,” Kovich said.
Folks who are renewing their driver’s licenses online may register to vote at the same time; it’s Texas’ only exception to online registration. Kovich pointed out that those signing up for a license at the DMV can check a voter registration box during the process.
Why Should I Vote in the Primaries?
Primary elections allow voters to choose who they want to see represent their party in the general election. For instance, liberals can cast a ballot picking a Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, such as U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio or state Rep. Carl Sherman of DeSoto.
The way Kovich sees it, voting in the primaries demonstrates the strength of one’s conviction. It also gets people used to casting a ballot, just like they’ve (ostensibly) built the habit of going to the barber or dentist.
“Research shows that once you show up, you kind of keep showing up,” Kovich said. “And I believe that that's because it is a very powerful experience to go and vote, even if your vote loses.”
Unfortunately, few would use the adjective “sexy” to describe voting, Kovich said, but it is the way that you can make your voice heard. And that’s empowering in and of itself. Those who want to experience the gratification of helping others participate in democracy can volunteer with Rideshare2Vote.
Not every seat will have challengers in the primary, but there are plenty such races this time around. For example, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett will be tasked with defeating two other Democrats, and state Rep. Angie Chen Button, a Richardson Republican, will need to beat a conservative opponent.
Oh, yeah, and then there’s the GOP primary for president. NBD.
Kovich urges Texans to get out the vote this election: “People need to make sure that the person that they want on the ballot in November, that they vote for them in the primary.”