This Dallas Democratic Congress Member Just Obliterated the GOP

This is the greatest moment of advocacy in the modern Congress that I have ever seen.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett dragging the Biden Impeachment Inquiry is so good, you might need a cigarette after watching it.

Thanks Luke Skywalker 🫡 @MarkHamill



— Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 28, 2023

"From my first day on the House Oversight Committee, it was clear to me that the Republican side had no intention or interest in using this body to conduct appropriate oversight or government accountability. They intended to use it as a taxpayer-funded arm of Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Campaign, and they intended to use their best and brightest minds to do it: Marjorie Taylor-Green, Lauren Boebert, Anna Paulina Luna, just to name a few.



You don’t need to look any farther than the Texas Senate to see what happens when a legislative body allows itself to be used for the political machinations of elected officials. But unlike in Texas, where the minority is stripped of nearly all mechanisms of accountability, we in the House minority are still able to raise our voice, to point out the hypocrisy and the lies as our constituents expect us to.



The words and the feeling that I brought to the hearing yesterday carry the frustration and anger that my constituents feel, when they’re hearing that their government is going to be shut down because Republicans are more interested in talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop than substantive issues. When you turn on the TV and see that your government is spending hours of taxpayer funded time to show explicit pictures of the President’s son on the House Floor, instead of passing student loan forgiveness, supporting our small businesses, or protecting the right to abortion, you get pretty frustrated – and so do I.



We are in the middle of a battle for our democracy, and the American people want to hear and see that the elected officials they sent to represent them are up to the fight, that they have energy and the will to beat back the tide of fascism. When I walk into a hearing room, I’m ready to make it known that if my colleagues on the other side of the aisle want to pull a fast one on the American people, they’re going to have to get through me first."



Question: Are Hunter and Trump both subject to the law?



Democrats: 👍

Republicans: 😬