This Dallas Democratic Congress Member Just Obliterated the GOP

The Democratic lawmaker, who previously represented Dallas in the Texas Legislature before earning a seat in the U.S. House, has since made quite an impression on the national stage.
Over time, Crockett's razor-sharp dismantling of GOP talking points has won her fans far and wide, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Well, the Big D Congress member went certifiably viral™ again on Thursday for yet another verbal takedown.
First a little context.
In a clip that racked up millions of views by Friday afternoon, Crockett slams the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. GOP legislators are attempting to prove that the president has profited from the overseas business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
During the Thursday hearing, Crockett called out Republicans for acting like they're "blind" when faced with evidence against former President Donald Trump, who's staring down 91 felony counts across four different criminal cases. Both the former and current president have denied wrongdoing.
Now back to Crockett.
The Democratic lawmaker on Thursday railed against the impeachment inquiry into Biden, citing a lack of proof.
"When you're talking about impeachment, you're talking about high crimes or misdemeanors," Crockett said. "And I can't seem to find the crime, and honestly, no one has testified of what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed."
She then addressed some of the evidence against former president Donald Trump, including by holding up a photo that allegedly shows classified documents haphazardly stashed in a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago home.
"But when we start talking about things that look like evidence, they want to act like they're blind," Crockett said of GOP lawmakers. "They don't know what this is? These are our national secrets, looks like in the shitter to me."
This is the greatest moment of advocacy in the modern Congress that I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/F2tqOsxYEJ— Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) September 28, 2023
Many folks on X praised the Lone Star Dem for her impassioned take.
"This is the greatest moment of advocacy in the modern Congress that I have ever seen," wrote lawyer Robert J. DeNault, co-host of The Bench Press podcast.
Investigative journalist Victoria Brownworth weighed in on another clip that showed Crockett questioning a witness.
"Rep. Jasmine Crockett dragging the Biden Impeachment Inquiry is so good, you might need a cigarette after watching it," she wrote on X.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett dragging the Biden Impeachment Inquiry is so good, you might need a cigarette after watching it. pic.twitter.com/F8FFTXzBqV— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 28, 2023
Even Star Wars actor Mark Hamill seemed impressed. He shared someone else's post about the moment on X, along with the caption: "Omg is an understatement! #WOWZA."
Thanks Luke Skywalker 🫡 @MarkHamill— Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 28, 2023
Thanks Luke Skywalker 🫡 @MarkHamill— Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 28, 2023
At that, Crockett herself responded: "Thanks Luke Skywalker [saluting emoji]."
Other social media users, however, have criticized Crockett for her approach.
Crockett reacted to going viral and to the responses her remarks generated in a statement to the Observer.
"From my first day on the House Oversight Committee, it was clear to me that the Republican side had no intention or interest in using this body to conduct appropriate oversight or government accountability. They intended to use it as a taxpayer-funded arm of Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Campaign, and they intended to use their best and brightest minds to do it: Marjorie Taylor-Green, Lauren Boebert, Anna Paulina Luna, just to name a few.
You don’t need to look any farther than the Texas Senate to see what happens when a legislative body allows itself to be used for the political machinations of elected officials. But unlike in Texas, where the minority is stripped of nearly all mechanisms of accountability, we in the House minority are still able to raise our voice, to point out the hypocrisy and the lies as our constituents expect us to.
The words and the feeling that I brought to the hearing yesterday carry the frustration and anger that my constituents feel, when they’re hearing that their government is going to be shut down because Republicans are more interested in talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop than substantive issues. When you turn on the TV and see that your government is spending hours of taxpayer funded time to show explicit pictures of the President’s son on the House Floor, instead of passing student loan forgiveness, supporting our small businesses, or protecting the right to abortion, you get pretty frustrated – and so do I.
We are in the middle of a battle for our democracy, and the American people want to hear and see that the elected officials they sent to represent them are up to the fight, that they have energy and the will to beat back the tide of fascism. When I walk into a hearing room, I’m ready to make it known that if my colleagues on the other side of the aisle want to pull a fast one on the American people, they’re going to have to get through me first."
Crockett may have dominated the news cycle late this week, but another Democratic Congress member from Texas also received praise.
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, who previously served on the Austin City Council, advocated for impartiality on Thursday. He asked his congressional colleagues if they, too, support equal application of the law.
The way Casar sees it, both Hunter Biden and Trump should be held accountable for the crimes of which they've been accused if a jury finds them guilty. He asked members of the House Oversight Committee to demonstrate if they agreed with a show of hands.
“I want to see whether you raise your hand," Casar said. "Should Hunter and Trump both be held accountable if they are found guilty on any of their indictments? Raise your hand if you think that equal justice under the law applies and Trump should be held accountable.”
Democrats apparently did raise their hands. Republicans, it seems, did not.
Question: Are Hunter and Trump both subject to the law?— Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) September 28, 2023
Democrats: 👍
Republicans: 😬 pic.twitter.com/b6HPyTpqrO
"I think it is worse than embarrassing that Republicans won’t raise their hands," Casar continued. "They refuse to say that equal justice under the law should apply to everyone."