Best Congressional Freshman

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Raphael Umscheid

From the Texas House to the U.S. House, Jasmine Crockett's political star continues to rise. Crockett previously earned the Observer's "Best Freshman Lawmaker" during her time representing Texas House District 100, which stretches across parts of Dallas. She's now bringing that same fighting spirit to the nation's capital, where she recently went viral for her verbal takedown of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the controversial Colorado Republican, after Boebert was rude to a witness at a congressional hearing. Crockett's dedication to voting rights and civil liberties is apparent, and we're excited to see where her political career takes her next.

Best Community Radio Station

KUZU, 92.9 FM

Since launching several years ago, KUZU 92.9 FM has been disrupting the airwaves in Denton in the best way possible. The nonprofit radio station champions local artists, helping to keep the North Texas music scene alive and well. Its grade-A DJs spin some of the most eclectic selections around, and KUZU's true DIY spirit cements its place as the standard-bearer for community radio. Be sure to roll up a fat doobie and tune into 92.9 FM for an always-excellent mix of killer tunes.

Best Mystery-Maker

Dallas Zoo

Courtesy Dallas Zoo

For weeks in early 2023, people were on high alert following a series of break-ins at the Dallas Zoo. Enclosures were tampered with, including the clouded leopard and langur monkey exhibits, and a lappet-faced vulture died from an apparent stab wound. Two emperor tamarin monkeys vanished and were later found at a boarded-up community home in Lancaster. The bizarre string of events captivated Dallasites until police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the crimes.

Best Cover Song

Joshua Ray Walker Does Lizzo

David McClister

For most musicians, the idea of covering Queen Lizzo must feel pretty daunting. Joshua Ray Walker, Dallas' consummate country king, was clearly up to the challenge. In Walker's take on "Cuz I Love You," his majestic vocal range is on full display, sending chills up listeners' spines. Damn, that man can hold a falsetto note like no one's business. The banger's black-and-white music video was directed by Walker, who captivates on screen in a gender-bending outfit complete with a feather boa. We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Walker is destined to become country royalty.

Best Hulu Star

Anthony "Lanky" Langston, Secret Chef

Courtesy of Netflix

We love it when North Texans get to strut their talents on TV, and that's exactly what Anthony "Lanky" Langston did on Secret Chef. The bartender-cum-home chef — who also works at the ever-delectable Ten : One Artisanal Cheese Shop in Denton — recently took home the top prize on the Hulu cooking competition, brought to viewers by executive producer and famed restaurateur David Chang. Langston's smarts and culinary creativity set him apart from the pack, and he ultimately wound up winning the $100,000 grand prize.

Best Violinist

Scott Tixier

Did y'all know we have a five-time Grammy Award-winning violinist in our midst? A recent addition to the city, Tixier is an incredibly accomplished violinist. Originally from Paris, he moved to New York some years ago. Lucky for us, his next move was to our little old city. He's played with Stevie Wonder, Adele, Hans Zimmer, Beyonce and many more insanely famous people. He's also a professor at UNT. So, yeah, he does a lot. You can Google him; he has his own Wikipedia page and one hell of a resume. You may even stumble across a performance of his at a random party if you're very lucky (or know the right people). He's obviously one of the coolest people in Dallas, and he is super nice too. Some people really do have it all.

Best Late Night Korean and K-Pop Video Spot

DanSungSa

Beth Rankin

On the edge of Old Koreatown is a spot whose interior looks like any well-worn Dallas dive, a dimly lit room full of dark wood-paneled walls and tables covered in graffiti. But the bar has a TV blasting K-pop videos, there's a fridge stocked with Soju in every flavor and the kitchen slings a full menu of hot, delicious Korean food. For the most immersive experience, we suggest sitting at the bar, drinking an alcoholic boba with a side of K-pop fries and taking in the high-value production of the music videos by bands like BTS and BLACKPINK that paved the way for K-pop to take the world by storm.

Best Actor

Jesse Plemons

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Dallas-born actor Jesse Plemons is a friggin' chameleon. He effortlessly goes from playing a villain in Breaking Bad to a bumbling affair-haver in HBO's Love & Death. Plemons' drama chops earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in the 2021 Western psychological thriller The Power of the Dog. The thespian's dedication to on-screen truth telling is apparent, and his nuanced takes on complex characters set him apart from the rest of young Hollywood. It's only a matter of time before Plemons brings home an Oscar.

Best Film

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Dallas native Cooper Raiff wrote, produced, directed and starred in Cha Cha Real Smooth, which premiered at Sundance in early 2022 and started streaming on Apple TV+ that June. The dramedy has generated positive reviews — including an 85% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes — and has a formidable cast, including Dakota Johnson (Suspiria, 50 Shades of Grey) and Leslie Mann (The 40-Year-Old Virgin). Raiff, 26, was a pupil at Greenhill School and the Dallas Young Actors Studio, and last year he was named one of Variety's "10 Directors to Watch."

Best Neighborhood for a Chill Night Out

Lower Greenville Dallas

Can Turkyilmaz

Dallas is big, so figuring out what to do on a night out can be a daunting task. Lower Greenville is a standout option, as you can quench your thirst for a tried-and-true Texas experience while also exploring everything else the city has to offer. Get your BBQ at Son of a Butcher, have an "Italo Texano" dessert at Botolino, bar hop down the street or watch live music at Sundown at Granada. However you choose to customize your time on the block, it will be worth it.

