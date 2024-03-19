 What's a VPN and How Do You Use One to Access Pornhub in Texas? | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

What's a VPN and How Do You Use One To Access Pornhub in Texas?

Since Pornhub and other adult sites pulled out of the Lone Star State last week, Texans have been searching for VPNs like crazy. We gave it a try.
March 19, 2024
Only some sites in Texas are complying with the new law.
Only some sites in Texas are complying with the new law. Miguelangelortega/Getty Images
Share this:
As you’ve probably heard, Pornhub, the nation's largest purveyor of free online pornography, has pulled out of Texas. In fact, Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo, has pulled all of its adult sites from the state because of a state law meant to add age verification processes to the platforms. Now, every time people visit the site, they’re greeted with a block of text explaining the situation instead of an endless sea of porn videos. Ever since, Texans have been searching like crazy for a way to access the sites.

VPNs are the answer, and they’re easy to get. It took us only about two minutes to get set up on one and start scrolling Pornhub again ... for research purposes, naturally.

According to Google Trends, searches for the term “free VPN” shot up some 950% since last week when Pornhub pulled its services from the state. We don’t think this is a coincidence. Searches for “best VPN for iPhone” also shot up 350%.

So, what’s a VPN and how do you use one? According to Forbes, a VPN is a virtual private network that gives you more security when browsing the internet wherever you are. A VPN can make you virtually untraceable by blocking your IP address, identity and data, thereby keeping your online activity safe. It can also mask where you’re searching from, which will come in handy if you want to watch videos on Pornhub in Texas.

As pcmag.com explains, when you switch on a VPN, your internet traffic is encrypted and routed to a server operated by the VPN company, again, masking your IP address and true location. 

“Unfortunately, the Texas law for age verification is ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous." – Pornhub

tweet this
We went with NordVPN. (We swear, this isn’t an ad for the company. It was just the one we were most familiar with.) While we got NordVPN, these steps can be used for other VPN services. NordVPN makes it easy, with different monthly or yearly plans on offer. We paid for a month, which came out to a little over $14 after taxes and fees. From there, you make an account and download the VPN software to your computer or phone.

If you’re in the U.S., a map of the country will pop up once you open the VPN application, showing you locations of different servers. As long as you’re connected to one of the servers outside of Texas, you can access Pornhub or any of Aylo’s adult content sites, such as Brazzers or men.com. (The company has also blocked access from Virginia, Montana, North Carolina, Arkansas, Utah and Mississippi, all states with similar age-verification laws, according to The Washington Post.)

During the last legislative session, Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 1181, requiring porn sites to verify the ages of their users. This is supposedly meant to prevent minors from accessing the sites. The law also stipulates penalties of up to $250,000 if a minor accesses sexual material on these sites. It will also fine sites $10,000 each day they don’t implement age verification measures. The purpose of the bill sounds reasonable enough, right? That’s until you realize that every time you access one of these sites, you’ll have to give up personal identifying information to verify your age.

Pornhub doesn’t want you to have to do that. So, according to The Dallas Morning News, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the company in February for $1.6 million, saying it wasn’t abiding by the new law. The porn trade group Free Speech Coalition also sued the state over the law before it could take effect last September. According to the News, a federal judge in Austin ruled that the law ran afoul of the First Amendment. Paxton appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and won, allowing the law to take effect. That’s when Pornhub and other Aylo companies pulled out. The 5th Circuit, however, upheld an injunction by the lower court against a separate section of the law that requires porn sites to display public health warnings on their landing pages and all advertisements.

Now, all the sites have the same message.

“As you may know, your elected officials in Texas are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website,” the company’s message on the sites reads. “Not only does this impinge on the rights of adults to access protected speech, it fails strict scrutiny by employing the least effective and yet also most restrictive means of accomplishing Texas’s stated purpose of allegedly protecting minors.”

The company says safety and compliance are at the forefront of its mission, but “providing identification every time you want to visit an adult platform is not an effective solution for protecting users online, and in fact, will put minors and your privacy at risk.”

Trying to mandate age verification without thorough and effective enforcement will lead to some platforms complying while others don’t. The message said, “As we've seen in other states, such bills have failed to protect minors, by driving users from those few websites which comply, to the hundreds of thousands of websites with far fewer safety measures in place, which do not comply.”

This can already be seen in Texas, where other porn sites are still easily accessible without age verification.

“Unfortunately, the Texas law for age verification is ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous,” the message said. “Not only will it not actually protect children, but it will also inevitably reduce content creators’ ability to post and distribute legal adult content and directly impact their ability to share the artistic messages they want to convey with it.”

The company said it believes the only way to protect adults and minors alike is to verify users’ ages on their devices themselves. From there, people can deny or allow access to age-restricted sites. “Until the real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Texas,” the company’s message said. “In doing so, we are complying with the law, as we always do, but hope that governments around the world will implement laws that actually protect the safety and security of users.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jacob Vaughn is a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where he primarily covers local news and cannabis. Jacob freelanced for the Observer beginning in March 2018 before joining the staff full-time in June 2020. He was also the Clubs Editor from August 2019 to June 2020. Before the Observer, Jacob freelanced for the Local Profile and worked as the editor-in-chief of Dallas College’s Brookhaven Campus newspaper, The Brookhaven Courier. In 2021, Jacob appeared on CBS News to speak about the Conservative Political Action Conference. He was also interviewed by NPR affiliate KTTZ about national and state cannabis laws.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn
Texans Are Losing Millions to Internet, Cryptocurrency Scams

Crime

Texans Are Losing Millions to Internet, Cryptocurrency Scams

By Jacob Vaughn
April’s Eclipse Will Mean Interruptions in Solar Power Generation, Which Could Strain Electrical Grids

Science

April’s Eclipse Will Mean Interruptions in Solar Power Generation, Which Could Strain Electrical Grids

By Vahe Peroomian
Report Says Local Hospitals Lack Pricing Transparency. Hospitals Disagree.

Healthcare

Report Says Local Hospitals Lack Pricing Transparency. Hospitals Disagree.

By Kelly Dearmore and Alicia Claytor
Alleged Rapist With HIV Could Face Different Charges for Same Crime in Different States

Crime

Alleged Rapist With HIV Could Face Different Charges for Same Crime in Different States

By Kelly Dearmore
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation