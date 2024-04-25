 North Texas colleges hold Pro-Palestine protests on campuses | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

North Texas Students Join Pro-Palestine Protests Spreading Across College Campuses

Students at UT Dallas and UT Arlington have staged demonstrations in support of Palestine this week, joining the nationwide trend of campus protests.
April 25, 2024
UT Dallas students sat in the hallway leading to UTD President Richard Benson's office for several hours Tuesday.
UT Dallas students sat in the hallway leading to UTD President Richard Benson's office for several hours Tuesday. Fatima Tulkeram
Share this:
North Texas college students in support of Palestine have taken part in campus protests this week, joining a movement taking place at university campuses nationwide.

Over 100 students at the University of Texas at Dallas staged a sit-in in the administration building Tuesday afternoon to raise awareness for the Gaza conflict and encourage the university to divest from companies involved in weapons manufacturing. Tuesday’s protest and sit-in lasted around nine hours, and over 1,000 emails were sent to UTD administrators by students protesting the school’s “complacency in genocide,” a press release from UTD’s chapter of the Students for Justice in Palestine read.
On Wednesday, social media videos showed dozens of students associated with the SJP chapter at the University of Texas at Arlington gathering in front of the campus library after walking out of class. An email sent to students from administrators said the university's Division of Student Affairs was in communication with those planning the protest.

"One of UTA's institutional responsibilities is to provide opportunities for civil discourse, regardless of how controversial, uncomfortable, or emotional a topic may be," the email said. "This University expects that our freedom of speech policy and our Student Code of Conduct will be followed."

UT Arlington, the university police and the campus SJP chapter did not respond to requests for comment.

An Escalation of Student Frustration

According to Fatima Tulkeram, a third-year student at UTD and member of the SJP chapter, the group has repeatedly attempted to meet with administrators throughout the academic year to discuss the role university investment funding has played in “the genocide in Gaza.”


“Our administration has continued to ignore us, ignore our demands and failed to listen to their students,” Tulkeram said. “It’s clear that the students stand with Palestinians and stand with Palestine.”


Last spring, the UTD student government passed a resolution asking the university to “divest from death” by divesting its shares in the University of Texas Investment Management Company, or UTIMCO, which manages investments and endowment funds for the UT and A&M university systems. SJP is protesting five companies involved in weapons manufacturing where UTD currently has investments: Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics.


“We’re seeing those weapons being used currently,” Tulkeram said.


Students also sent emails encouraging the UTD administration to issue a call for an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to reject an executive order from Governor Greg Abbott that students believe is anti-Palestinian and a threat to first amendment rights.


Tuesday’s sit-in ended when UTD President Richard Benson agreed to meet with students from SJP to discuss their concerns. That meeting is scheduled for next week, Tulkeram said. Benson is also planning to meet with a Jewish student group, a statement from the university said.

“Our administration has continued to ignore us, ignore our demands and failed to listen to their students.” – Fatima Tulkeram, UT Dallas student

tweet this


While Tuesday’s protest at UTD ended peacefully, other university protests across the country have resulted in arrests, suspensions, faculty walkouts and allegations of antisemitism. In New York City, over 100 pro-Palestine Columbia and Barnard students were arrested and charged with trespassing after setting up an encampment on Columbia’s campus in support of Gaza.


The daughter of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of the students arrested in New York. She said on the social media platform X that she was suspended from Barnard for “standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.”


An unconfirmed number of students associated with the University of Texas at Austin were arrested Wednesday afternoon after hundreds walked out of class in protest of the war in Gaza and UTIMCO’s investments. State police wearing riot gear responded to the demonstration, which a letter from UT’s dean of students called disruptive to campus operations. The letter, sent to students Tuesday, forbade the planned protest and said students who failed to comply would be subject to student discipline.


“Right now we are seeing student organizers stepping it up because of Columbia,” Tulkeram said. “Especially in Texas, students are heeding those calls and they are escalating.”


BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emma Ruby
Emma Ruby
Contact: Emma Ruby
Man Who Was Held Too Long in Jail Awarded $100,000 in Dallas County Settlement

Courts

Man Who Was Held Too Long in Jail Awarded $100,000 in Dallas County Settlement

By Jacob Vaughn
Updated: Every Texas School District Book Ban

Education

Updated: Every Texas School District Book Ban

By Kelly Dearmore and Simone Carter
Here's What You Should Do if You're Pulled Over With Hemp

Marijuana

Here's What You Should Do if You're Pulled Over With Hemp

By Jacob Vaughn
Every Mass Shooting in Texas in 2024 (So Far)

Crime

Every Mass Shooting in Texas in 2024 (So Far)

By Kelly Dearmore
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation