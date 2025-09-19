 Shop Swoon in Downtown Dallas Opens "Touch Grass" Art Exhibition | Dallas Observer
Rough Week? 'Touch Grass' At This Downtown Exhibit, Literally

A Dallas-based brand and boutique has opened a new immersive art installation inside the Joule Hotel.
September 19, 2025
Image: Touch Grass at this Dallas exhibit, literally.
Touch Grass at this Dallas exhibit, literally. Courtesy of Shop Swoon
They say that some months feel like a week, and some weeks feel like a month. They don't tell you that some weeks can feel like an entire year, and specifically one in which hell managed to break loose and freeze over all at once.

Times are weird right now, and it makes the timing of Shop Swoon's Touch Grass exhibition all the more serendipitous. The downtown Dallas boutique and creative brand has launched a temporary immersive art exhibition designed for viewers to relax, disconnect and ground themselves, if only for a moment.

In a world increasingly designed to heighten all of your senses, Touch Grass is meant to relax them. It places viewers one at a time or by group into a small private room where multimedia instruments combine for a calming multi-sensory experience. You see a changing projection of the sky, smell the scent of fresh-cut grass and listen to calming tones played from grass-covered headphones.
click to enlarge
"Go Touch Grass," as they say. Gladly.
Courtesy of Shop Swoon

Swoon says that guests are encouraged to put away their phones for the 15-minute experience and remove their shoes to be fully engrossed in the environment.

The exhibition room is located inside Shop Swoon, the brand's small boutique housed at the Joule Hotel, which has been rebranded for the exhibition to feature an array of original Touch Grass merchandise. Admission to enter the room yourself is just $10 per person, with proceeds benefitting the Preston Project, which supports the Grant Halliburton Foundation, providing access to youth mental health resources and raising awareness about suicide prevention since its founding in 2006.

Need a break? (Silly question — don't we all?) You can book your own time to enter the exhibition online, with dates available until Sunday, Oct. 12.
