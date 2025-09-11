 Texas A&M Firing Staff Over Gender Studies Embarrassed Aggies | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

As an Aggie, I'm Ashamed of My Alma Mater

An A&M alum reckons with the university’s decision to fire multiple employees for teaching in opposition to an ultra-conservative doctrine.
September 11, 2025
Image: This week, the university fired educators over a viral video in which a student and professor have a disagreement over a lesson on gender studies.
This week, the university fired educators over a viral video in which a student and professor have a disagreement over a lesson on gender studies. Adobe Stock
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Being an Aggie is like being part of a club, complete with secret handshakes and iconography, and it is supposed to say something about you when you are a member. It speaks to character, to achievement. We wear our Aggie rings proudly, shaking hands with complete strangers in bars and airports, telling them our graduation year (2016 for me, whoop).

When I was a student at Texas A&M, we had to sign a pledge before every exam. It’s not very complicated, just a recognition of the Aggie Code of Honor: “An Aggie does not lie, cheat, or steal or tolerate those who do.” I assume today’s students do the same thing.

Nowhere in the Code of Honor does it proclaim that Aggies must have a spine. It’s implied, sure, and the loudest, proudest members of the A&M family will tell anyone who will listen – and even people who won’t – about how Aggies are the most principled, disciplined and honorable individuals to walk the Earth. We are steeped in tradition, always proud to stand up for what is right, even when it means going against popular opinion.

What a shame, then, to see the university’s leadership behaving without the honor and integrity the school purports to represent.

This week, Texas A&M bowed to pressure from Republican legislators and Gov. Greg Abbott to fire Melissa McCoul, a teacher whose children’s literature coursework recognized more than two genders. Additionally, two administrators, Dean Mark Zoran and head of the English department Emily Johansen, were reportedly relieved of their administrative duties, the campus newspaper reported.

The viral video that kicked off this firestorm shows a student declaring in class that she will not participate in a discussion on gender identity because “it’s not legal” and goes against her religious beliefs. McCoul then disagrees with the subject being illegal and lets the student know she is welcome to leave if she is uncomfortable engaging in the discussion.

Audio was released of a later conversation between Texas A&M President Mark Welsh and the student regarding the incident. In it, Welsh accuses the young woman of trying to pick a fight and asks if she expects the university to fire the professor. “Yes, absolutely,” she replies. Welsh tells her that will not happen.

Except, of course, it did.

Rather than defending intellectual curiosity, openness and equality, Welsh and his cronies kowtowed to those in power. They would rather sacrifice A&M’s integrity than risk a single penny of funding from an anti-science, anti-civil rights administration. In doing so, they not only dishonor themselves, they disrespect the proud, queer members of the Aggie family who have walked the university’s campus and whose tuition money goes into the same coffers as the money from bigots who deny their existence. Defending them just isn’t as popular these days.

By bowing to the whims of autocratic hate-mongers, they have shown that Texas A&M University is no better than its peers – and, in fact, is happy to take a knee when the going gets tough, rather than standing strong and supporting its staff and students.

Of course, Texas A&M has defended its decision and announced that this is not an infringement on academic freedom. What else would they say?

My guess is that many people, myself included, will look at their Aggie rings with a little less pride today. Yesterday, they were a source of pride. Today, they’re symbols of a system tarnished by the cowardice of its leaders.
A message from Culture Editor Alec Spicer: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Today
Image: A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

Hiking & Outdoors

A Journey of Surviving One of the Hardest Hikes in Texas

By Nick Reynolds
Image: 19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard and Alec Spicer
Image: A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

Comedy

A TCU Alum is Joining the Cast of SNL This Season

By Simon Pruitt
Image: Filmmaker Josh David Jordan Helped Guillermo Del Toro Save Prized Possessions

Film, TV & Streaming

Filmmaker Josh David Jordan Helped Guillermo Del Toro Save Prized Possessions

By Austin Zook
Image: How to Poop Outdoors in a Way That Won't Piss Off the Environment and Other Hikers

Opinion & Commentary

How to Poop Outdoors in a Way That Won't Piss Off the Environment and Other Hikers

By Shari Edelson and B. Derrick Taff
Image: Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 10–16

Events

Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 10–16

By Merritt Martin, Carly May Gravley and Alec Spicer
Image: Filmmaker Josh David Jordan Helped Guillermo Del Toro Save Prized Possessions

Film, TV & Streaming

Filmmaker Josh David Jordan Helped Guillermo Del Toro Save Prized Possessions

By Austin Zook
Image: Jeff Goldblum to Bring an Effervescent Evening of Jazz to the Winspear This Week

Concert Previews

Jeff Goldblum to Bring an Effervescent Evening of Jazz to the Winspear This Week

By Kendall Morgan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation