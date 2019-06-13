Texas Rep. Morgan Meyer Helps Make Unsolicited Dick Pics a Crime

Kanye West put it best when he rapped, "I sent this bitch a picture of my dick / I don't know what it is with females / But I'm not too good at that shit."

Thanks to a bill from Texas state Rep. Morgan Meyer that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law on Monday, Kanye could be criminal, at least in Texas, if the bitch in question didn't ask for a picture of his penis. The new law makes sending unsolicited picture of uncovered "intimate parts" a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. The law also prohibits sending unwelcome photos of "covered genitals of a male person that are in a discernibly turgid state."

So, flaccid in a banana hammock is still jake. Camel toes and man-nips likewise get a pass. Females' nipples, however, are considered an "intimate part," so sending an unsolicited picture of a naked female breast would be unlawful, assuming the cops could find someone willing to file a complaint.

Meyer says the founder of the dating app Bumble approached him, because they found users sending lewd photos had become a "crisis and an issue" for Bumble.

But oftentimes when someone receives an unsolicited lewd photo, it's from a brand-new email or Twitter account, so tracking who it is might be impossible.

"We understand enforcement will be a challenge," Meyer says. "We really do. However, this bill is intended to serve as a deterrent as well in keeping people aware that sending unsolicited lewd photos will now be a crime and will not be tolerated as a message we want to send.

"Will we be able to track everyone? No. But will we be able to track some? Absolutely. And will it be a deterrent? It should be."

If someone receives an unwanted lewd photo, they should report it to local law enforcement.

Meyer says he doesn't receive any unsolicited lewd photos, but with children of his own starting to become more active on social media, he wants to make sure to protect them and everyone else.

"This truly is digital sexual harassment," he says. "There's no doubt. And right now, we've got it to where indecent exposure is a crime. So if someone does this to you in the real world, it's a crime. They shouldn't be able to do it to you in the cyber world and have it not be a crime."

Courtney Ann, the woman behind the Instagram @texasthighs, says she receives quite a bit of unsolicited lewd photos in her DMs every day and she isn't sure why men do it.

"It’s a crazy concept to me," she says. "It’s more jarring and confusing than anything."