Southlake Becomes Barbie Land: See the Photos

On Wednesday night, the Southlake location of EVO Entertainment was transformed into a pink paradise for its Destination: Barbie Land event in celebration of the release of Barbie this weekend, joining in on the fun along with other Barbie events popping up in Dallas-Fort Worth in the next few weeks.



Guests at EVO were treated to food — with an abundance of desserts — themed cocktails, a wealth of photo backdrops to help you properly inform Instagram you were there and an advanced screening of the film.

click to enlarge Destination: Barbie Land was a picture-perfect way to celebrate all things Barbie. Carly May Gravley

Attendees were given a simple yet potent dress code: “Channel your inner Barbie.” The entire event space was a sea of pink tulle, pink sequins, pink luxury leather handbags and fluorescent spandex fit for rollerblading.

A costume contest held before the screening featured two “Party Barbies,” one “Prom Queen Barbie” and a “Cake Topper Barbie” that made us suddenly nostalgic for 2000s birthday parties. There was also a bit featuring a staff member in a suit and bowler hat claiming he thought this was an Oppenheimer screening (referring to Barbie’s amusingly dark box office rival, also opening this weekend).

click to enlarge ”Barbie” turned out to be quite the open-ended theme. Carly May Gravley

After the screening, the party continued as guests continued to snap selfies and redeem their drink tickets. Roller blades were available as was a dance floor. In true Barbie fashion, guests were taught a choreographed dance from the movie to all do together.

Also true to the legacy of Barbie, guests had the opportunity to trust a stranger to style their hair. In a rare non-Barbie twist, however, your hair would be adorned with feathers and beads and not haphazardly chopped off.