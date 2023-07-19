 The 10 Best Barbie Events in Dallas-Fort Worth | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

10 Barbie Events in Dallas To Celebrate the Movie's Release

July 19, 2023 4:50AM

Margot Robbie at the London Barbie premiere dressed like Enchanted Evening Barbie is as peak Barbie as it gets. You can get close with these Dallas Barbie events.
Margot Robbie at the London Barbie premiere dressed like Enchanted Evening Barbie is as peak Barbie as it gets. You can get close with these Dallas Barbie events. Gareth Cattermole/Getty
Maybe you've noticed your friend suddenly can't be seen without Barbie-inspired pink nail polish. Or you've heard one of many “Ken” puns from Ryan Gosling’s press tour. Or perhaps you've taken note that even your insurance besties Flo and Jamie went to the Barbie premiere. Maybe now you’re ready to jump in on the Barbie fun.

The cynic in us braces for the intellectual property goldmine that Barbie and film production company Mattel Films might represent, but as realists know it’s not every day that we receive the gift of pop culture trends becoming so ubiquitous, so unapologetic and so fun.

At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if Reunion Tower announced it would turn pink ahead of Barbie’s theatrical release. Plus, what is an American summer without blockbusters and a side of consumer fads? So put on your pinkest Barbie outfit, get in your pink Barbie convertible and discover what exactly is so fantastic about a life in plastic. Dallas-Fort Worth already has its share of Barbie-friendly bars, but there's also a host of events to commemorate the dawning of this new U.S. holiday. Luckily, there are enough events for the Barbie fun to last a whole week.

Barbie Inspired Experience at Hotel ZaZa Dallas

July 17–23
2332 Leonard St.
Sometimes Barbie just needs a staycation. It’s true, she’s just like us. Hotel ZaZa promises that all of your Barbie dreams will come to life in its miniature paradise, as Barbie Malibu cocktails take over the boutique hotel's pool, July 17–23. Plus, there will be Barbie photo-ops and other poolside activities such as cocktail sampling, fun swag and treats on July 22, at 1–4 p.m.

C’mon Barbie Let’s Go Party at Lexy’s!

4–9 p.m., Wednesday, July 19
3011 Gulden Lane
Lexy’s is hosting a Barbie party with Barbie-themed cocktails and food, Lexy’s gift cards and a raffle for Barbie movie tickets, as well as live music. Wear your Barbie best and enter the restaurant's other raffle to possibly win a whopping $50,000. Tickets are $30, and the event is open to those 21 and older.

Barbie Dress-Up Party at EVO Entertainment

July 19–23
1450 Plaza Place, Southlake
Put on your best Barbie or Ken clothes, because there’s a whole Barbie party to explore at EVO Entertainment. How else are you supposed to watch the live-action Barbie if not in full Barbie Land attire? EVO Entertainment will be putting on an immersive event at its own Barbie Land to celebrate the release starting on Wednesday, July 19, until Sunday, July 23. You’re invited to check out the Barbie Glam Boutique, the Barbie Beach Club and the Barbie Disco Dance Floor at Barbie Land, for which tickets are free. Tickets to the Barbie Dress-Up Party at 7 p.m. on July 22 are $15.

Alamo Drafthouse Slumber/Pajama Party

9 p.m., Thursday, July 20
320 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving
Alamo Drafthouse has DFW covered with special screenings to ensure that you can experience the Barbie Cinematic Universe in the only correct way: on a huge screen with your Barbie besties in your Barbie-ish pajamas. Alamo Drafthouse wants you to know you won’t actually be sleeping over (their totally lame parents said no) and that the event is BYOP (bring your own pillow).

Dreamland Dollhouse Party at Sweet Tooth Hotel

7–10 p.m., Friday, July 21
1511 Elm St.
Enter Barbie’s Dollhouse with grand photo-ops, pink art installations and lighting. DJ Barbie-Q will be in the Calirosa Cocktail Lounge playing pop hits and throwbacks (obviously) for the dance floor. Look for Barbie-themed cocktails galore plus jewelry and clothing vendors such as Anne’s Disasters and Unladylike Co. The first 20 guests to book tickets will receive a mini cowboy boot glass with a cowboy hat (also mini). Dollhouse tickets are $25 and VIP dollhouse tickets are $35. The event is open to those 21 and older.

Barbie Pool Party at The Westin Irving Convention Center

Noon – 6 p.m., Saturday, July 22
400 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving
If you’re a Malibu Barbie or a Disco Barbie or anywhere in between, this Barbie pool party might be the best way to celebrate the Barbie movie's release on a summer weekend in Texas. Dance to the live DJ, compete in Barbie-themed games and don’t forget to dress the Barbie part. At 5 p.m., watch for the Barbie look-alike contest, with a special prize. Admission starts at $30, and the event is open to those 21 and older.

Barbie Skate Night at Galleria Dallas

6–8 p.m., Saturday, July 22
13350 Dallas Parkway
What better way to debrief the Barbie movie than on ice skates with your Barbie besties? The Galleria Dallas ice skating rink announced its newest skating experience for this year: Barbie Skate Night. Get your pink on and glide the night away to a “Barbiecore” playlist that plays pop dance hits from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to “Fun, Fun, Fun.” Tickets to this event are $12, and skate rental is an additional $5.

Barbie Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge

Noon – 4 p.m., Sunday, July 23
2525 Elm St.
LeAnne Locken of the Real Housewives of Dallas, perhaps a Barbie in her own right, is hosting a sparkly, pink Barbie brunch. La Neta will become a dreamhouse, and you'll be able to take your own photo ops inside the restaurant's life-size Barbie box. Special cocktails for the brunch will include a Wake Up & See the Sparkle drink with La Marca prosecco, pink cocktail glitter and cotton candy. Make reservations ahead of time to guarantee your spot.

Saturday Night Barbie in a Blender Art Show at Daum Gallery

5–10 p.m., Saturday, July 29
167 Payne St.
Opening night for its event Barbie in a Blender is sold out, so Daum Gallery added another day to keep the “Kenergy” going through Saturday, July 29. The show harkens back to artist and photographer Tom Forsythe’s 1997 Barbie in a Blender work, and the national Barbie-in-a-Blender Day, an ode to freedom of expression. The night features Barbie-inspired works from artists such as Robert Fernandez, Taylor Daum, Lea Ellermeier, Katie Nixon, Carmen Crawford, Minji Kang Watrous and Amy Voss. The experience will be topped off with pink cocktails, rosé and snacks. Admission is free, but be sure to reserve a mobile ticket ahead of time.

Barbie Bar Crawl in Bishop Arts

2–7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5
401 N. Bishop Ave.
Dallasites101 is partnering with more than 10 businesses for the Barbie Bar Crawl in Bishop Arts as a way to turn the neighborhood pink with Barbie fun. Check in is 2–4 p.m.; you'll get a wristband and souvenir items and scan the digital map. Plus, you'll get priority entry to participating businesses, which boast specialty Barbie drinks, photo-ops and DJ parties. Tickets are $20, and the event is open to those 21 and older.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation