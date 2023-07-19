10 Barbie Events in Dallas To Celebrate the Movie's Release

The cynic in us braces for the intellectual property goldmine that Barbie and film production company Mattel Films might represent, but as realists know it’s not every day that we receive the gift of pop culture trends becoming so ubiquitous, so unapologetic and so fun.
At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if Reunion Tower announced it would turn pink ahead of Barbie’s theatrical release. Plus, what is an American summer without blockbusters and a side of consumer fads? So put on your pinkest Barbie outfit, get in your pink Barbie convertible and discover what exactly is so fantastic about a life in plastic. Dallas-Fort Worth already has its share of Barbie-friendly bars, but there's also a host of events to commemorate the dawning of this new U.S. holiday. Luckily, there are enough events for the Barbie fun to last a whole week.
Barbie Inspired Experience at Hotel ZaZa DallasJuly 17–23
2332 Leonard St. Sometimes Barbie just needs a staycation. It’s true, she’s just like us. Hotel ZaZa promises that all of your Barbie dreams will come to life in its miniature paradise, as Barbie Malibu cocktails take over the boutique hotel's pool, July 17–23. Plus, there will be Barbie photo-ops and other poolside activities such as cocktail sampling, fun swag and treats on July 22, at 1–4 p.m.
C’mon Barbie Let’s Go Party at Lexy’s!4–9 p.m., Wednesday, July 19
3011 Gulden Lane Lexy’s is hosting a Barbie party with Barbie-themed cocktails and food, Lexy’s gift cards and a raffle for Barbie movie tickets, as well as live music. Wear your Barbie best and enter the restaurant's other raffle to possibly win a whopping $50,000. Tickets are $30, and the event is open to those 21 and older.
Barbie Dress-Up Party at EVO EntertainmentJuly 19–23
1450 Plaza Place, Southlake Put on your best Barbie or Ken clothes, because there’s a whole Barbie party to explore at EVO Entertainment. How else are you supposed to watch the live-action Barbie if not in full Barbie Land attire? EVO Entertainment will be putting on an immersive event at its own Barbie Land to celebrate the release starting on Wednesday, July 19, until Sunday, July 23. You’re invited to check out the Barbie Glam Boutique, the Barbie Beach Club and the Barbie Disco Dance Floor at Barbie Land, for which tickets are free. Tickets to the Barbie Dress-Up Party at 7 p.m. on July 22 are $15.
Alamo Drafthouse Slumber/Pajama Party9 p.m., Thursday, July 20
320 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving Alamo Drafthouse has DFW covered with special screenings to ensure that you can experience the Barbie Cinematic Universe in the only correct way: on a huge screen with your Barbie besties in your Barbie-ish pajamas. Alamo Drafthouse wants you to know you won’t actually be sleeping over (their totally lame parents said no) and that the event is BYOP (bring your own pillow).
Dreamland Dollhouse Party at Sweet Tooth Hotel7–10 p.m., Friday, July 21
1511 Elm St. Enter Barbie’s Dollhouse with grand photo-ops, pink art installations and lighting. DJ Barbie-Q will be in the Calirosa Cocktail Lounge playing pop hits and throwbacks (obviously) for the dance floor. Look for Barbie-themed cocktails galore plus jewelry and clothing vendors such as Anne’s Disasters and Unladylike Co. The first 20 guests to book tickets will receive a mini cowboy boot glass with a cowboy hat (also mini). Dollhouse tickets are $25 and VIP dollhouse tickets are $35. The event is open to those 21 and older.
Barbie Pool Party at The Westin Irving Convention CenterNoon – 6 p.m., Saturday, July 22
400 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving If you’re a Malibu Barbie or a Disco Barbie or anywhere in between, this Barbie pool party might be the best way to celebrate the Barbie movie's release on a summer weekend in Texas. Dance to the live DJ, compete in Barbie-themed games and don’t forget to dress the Barbie part. At 5 p.m., watch for the Barbie look-alike contest, with a special prize. Admission starts at $30, and the event is open to those 21 and older.
Barbie Skate Night at Galleria Dallas6–8 p.m., Saturday, July 22
13350 Dallas Parkway What better way to debrief the Barbie movie than on ice skates with your Barbie besties? The Galleria Dallas ice skating rink announced its newest skating experience for this year: Barbie Skate Night. Get your pink on and glide the night away to a “Barbiecore” playlist that plays pop dance hits from “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to “Fun, Fun, Fun.” Tickets to this event are $12, and skate rental is an additional $5.
Barbie Brunch at La Neta Cocina y LoungeNoon – 4 p.m., Sunday, July 23
2525 Elm St. LeAnne Locken of the Real Housewives of Dallas, perhaps a Barbie in her own right, is hosting a sparkly, pink Barbie brunch. La Neta will become a dreamhouse, and you'll be able to take your own photo ops inside the restaurant's life-size Barbie box. Special cocktails for the brunch will include a Wake Up & See the Sparkle drink with La Marca prosecco, pink cocktail glitter and cotton candy. Make reservations ahead of time to guarantee your spot.
Saturday Night Barbie in a Blender Art Show at Daum Gallery5–10 p.m., Saturday, July 29
167 Payne St. Opening night for its event Barbie in a Blender is sold out, so Daum Gallery added another day to keep the “Kenergy” going through Saturday, July 29. The show harkens back to artist and photographer Tom Forsythe’s 1997 Barbie in a Blender work, and the national Barbie-in-a-Blender Day, an ode to freedom of expression. The night features Barbie-inspired works from artists such as Robert Fernandez, Taylor Daum, Lea Ellermeier, Katie Nixon, Carmen Crawford, Minji Kang Watrous and Amy Voss. The experience will be topped off with pink cocktails, rosé and snacks. Admission is free, but be sure to reserve a mobile ticket ahead of time.
Barbie Bar Crawl in Bishop Arts2–7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5
401 N. Bishop Ave. Dallasites101 is partnering with more than 10 businesses for the Barbie Bar Crawl in Bishop Arts as a way to turn the neighborhood pink with Barbie fun. Check in is 2–4 p.m.; you'll get a wristband and souvenir items and scan the digital map. Plus, you'll get priority entry to participating businesses, which boast specialty Barbie drinks, photo-ops and DJ parties. Tickets are $20, and the event is open to those 21 and older.